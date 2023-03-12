St Pat’s Castleisland manager Pa McCarthy says the players can look back on ‘memories made for life’

For a man that had just orchestrated the greatest day in the history of St Patrick’s College, manager Pa McCarthy was cool, calm and collected as all around him whooped and hollered with delight after what had unfolded in Dr Cullen Park.

The bainisteoir was over the moon, of course, but deep down, even when the pressure was on, he knew that this was going to be their day and that he had a special bunch of players that would guide his side to victory.

“Massive,” exclaimed the Currow man. “Even at the end there it was totally flicked around. We were defending a goal in the last second and they knew what to do, and they knew that whatever it takes they just had to get that ball out, and we did. We hung on there in the end, but it was just a ferocious second half and we’re delighted.

“We were under pressure in the first half against the wind and it took us a while to adapt and the game was passing them by, and that’s the way it was. The beauty was that there was another thirty minutes to come, and they did themselves justice and I was delighted for them.”

St Pat’s were glad to see the half time whistle after a first half where O’Carolan College might have scored two goals but for the heroics of goal keeper Conor Wilkinson, and they trailed by just three points at the short whistle. So, what did McCarthy say to his charges in the dressing room that inspired them to much greater heights in the second half?

“I told them at half time that I was disappointed for them more so than disappointed in them, and they showed their true character and resilience when they came out in the second half, and again I’m not surprised with this bunch; we knew inside at half time that we could turn it around, but we needed to start playing.

“You can tell the lads what you want but when you are going through and when you are coming up against a team that has demolished everyone before them, no matter what you tell lads about how good they are and how good a team they are it takes a while to adjust. It took us thirty minutes to adjust, but the beauty was when we did adjust we showed that we are a really good side,” said a manager that truly believed in his charges.

So, what about the aforementioned Wilkinson? McCarthy was full of praise for his excellent shot stopper.

“Conor was disappointed himself with the goals that he left in against Dunmore (in the semi-final) but he’s a really good keeper and you know for the sixth years he’s never ever once let us down and today he showed with his shot stopping and his kick outs. His kick outs were exceptional, and they gave us a great footprint in the game, especially in the second half”.

And what about the master stroke of springing two goal hero John O’Connor off the bench? For the second week in a row the youngster came up trumps and McCarthy said that the squad collective was very much a key to his team’s success.

“John is one of the older guys on the team, he’s in sixth year, he’s a very mature lad and he just steadied the ship when he came in there and he got the vital goal again and got on vital ball and worked really hard for the team. That’s been our onus all year, that it’s a team game and it’s about the thirty-six, and not just the fifteen that starts or the guy that gets the goal. It’s about the whole collective.

“We’ve a really good, well-balanced team and to win an All-Ireland you need some exceptional players, and we have that. We have a really committed bunch, one to fifteen, and then the subs that come in make an impact every day.

“The boys in training push the other guys. We’ve had some brilliant training sessions that have been of a really high standard and that’s a credit to everyone in the group. The bigger names always help definitely but you need a collective to get going.”

With an U-19 All-Ireland in the bag and Russell Cup (U-15) success locally last year, these are heady times for the small school located at College Road in Castleisland. But, whilst he basked in the glory of what had unfolded, McCarthy, who himself is an ex-pupil of the school, was already looking to the future and to further glory down the road.

“We’ll go as high as we can,” stated the Maths and PE teacher. “We’re a very ambitious school and we’ve great talent in the school we know that, but again I’ll keep saying it, their dedication, their hard work is second to none. And that’s on the field, but it’s also off the field and to be honest they deserve their time in the sun and if they worked really hard for it.

“I’m delighted with it. The lads wanted to play their own football and play an attacking style that we’ve been playing all year. Obviously, we needed to work really hard, which we did. The boys are out on their feet now and they’re absolutely wrecked, but they have the rewards now and they can look back on memories made for life.”