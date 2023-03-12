Kerry

St Pat’s Castleisland manager Pa McCarthy says the players can look back on ‘memories made for life’

Pa McCarthy was delighted that the team was able to adjust at half time and show what a really good side they are in the second half

St Pat's Castleisland manager, Pa McCarthy, right, and Tom McCarthy after St Pat's Castleisland won the All-Ireland Colleges SFC 'C' title, beating O'Carolan College, Nobber in the final in Cullen Park, Carlow. Photo by Gerry Shanahan Expand

kerryman

Dan Kearney

For a man that had just orchestrated the greatest day in the history of St Patrick’s College, manager Pa McCarthy was cool, calm and collected as all around him whooped and hollered with delight after what had unfolded in Dr Cullen Park.

The bainisteoir was over the moon, of course, but deep down, even when the pressure was on, he knew that this was going to be their day and that he had a special bunch of players that would guide his side to victory.

