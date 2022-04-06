St Pat’s Castleisland hold off Tralee CBS to win school’s first Russell Cup title

The St Patrick's Castleisland football panel that won the Russell Cup final last week, the first time the school has won this particular Kerry Schools football championship title. Back L to R: Rory O’Connor, Cormac Walsh, Ciaran O’Connell, Eugene Deniel, Thomas Kelliher, Sean O’Sullivan, Mícheál Hickey, Eoin Walshe, Ben O’Keeffe, Joshua Ryan, Jack Walsh, Sean O’Flynn. Middle L to R: Mr J Forrest, Joseph Bell, Killian Dennehy, Dean Martin, TJ Walsh, Gerard Costello, Shane Kelliher, Frank Wharton, Michael Horan, Danny Hickey, James Hickey, Mr P McCarthy. Front, L to R: Tomás Jones, Padraig Reidy, David Healy, Ruairí Brosnan, Mr J O’Sullivan, Conor Cahill, Noah Fitzgerald, Daniel McCarthy, Gearóid Healy. Missing from photo: Sean Barry, Michael Griffin, Luke Toomy.

Kerry Schools Russell Cup (U-15 A) Football Final

St Pats Castleisland 3-8

Tralee CBS 1-12

A sunny Lewis Road was the setting for the first Russell Cup Final in three years and the game lived up to all the billing. Tralee CBS were the strong favourites, having it won out in 2018 and 2019 and having already won the Munster A competition, whereas St. Pats had won the C competition. In the circumstances, then, entering the Kerry A competition, named after the great Paul Russell who had starred so often for the hosts, showed laudable ambition.

Ciaran O’Connell opened their account with a cracking goal to set the tone. Máirtín McKivergen pointed in reply but Killian Dennehy coolly slotted a St. Pats penalty to put them in command. Tralee CBS, as is their wont, responded well with some sparkling football to make it 2-3 to 1-6 at half-time.

It was already obvious that this one wasn't going to be won easily as both teams produced great football. A black card for an unfortunate Tralee CBS player saw St. Pats' take clever advantage of the extra man and work a goal chance superbly finished by Michael Horan. Once again the talented Green team bent their backs to the task before them and reeled off a superb five points on the trot.

Deep in injury time excitement was at fever pitch as Ronan Carroll, who excelled throughout, bore down on goal. His charge was illegally interrupted and referee Eddie Walsh, who kept immaculate control throughout, spread his arms for a penalty. Ryan O'Driscoll's kick, however, was magnificently saved by Castleisland custodian Michael Hickey, and Ronan Carroll's late point wasn't enough to reverse the tide.

Tralee CBS can justifiably rue the bit of luck that didn't go their way, but they stayed on the field to warmly congratulate the jubilant victors who lifted their first ever Russell Cup. Both sides were an absolute credit to their schools and to Kerry football.

Kerry Schools Brendan O'Shea Cup (U15 B) Football Final

St. Michaels/Listowel 6-18

Coláiste na Sceilge 4-9

Much has been said about football struggling in North Kerry in recent years, but on the evidence of this display, there's no need to worry. Kerry GDA John Dillon has done immense work in recent times and, along with Niall Collins and Gearóid Hassett, he put immense preparation into this young schools team and they responded brilliantly with a superb display in Fossa to take silverware back to the school.

Conor Sweeney was the star of the show, cracking home two early goals in the opening minutes. With team captain Joe O'Connell and Keegan Moloney playing great football, St. Michaels dominated the opening exchanges and a further goal as well as some fine points from Joseph Maher – shades of his uncle Anthony, perhaps! - helped them into a commanding position at half-time.

Coláiste na Sceilge are never beaten easily, though (their senior team twice lost to the Corn Uí Mhuirí champions by just a point), and they staged a strong comeback with the second half wind. It was to no avail, though. St. Michaels had defensive heroes in players like Tristan Barry, Ronan Sheridan, Trevin Chute, and Gearóid O'Sullivan, and they soaked up the pressure, while John Carmody and Ruairí O'Connell continued to set the tone in midfield.

Coláiste na Sceilge made a real battle of it, but St. Michaels/Listowel proved themselves to be very worthy champions in the finish, with Joe O'Connell lifting the Brendan O'Shea Cup aloft.

Corn Aodháin Ó Chonchúir

The former Brendan O'Shea Shield has been renamed in honour of the young PS Chorca Dhuibhne footballer who tragically passed away at far too young an age while representing his school.

Tarbert CC have qualified for the final on Friday and will play the winners of Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí and St. Pats Castleland, which takes place today.

First Year Leagues

The First Year Leagues continue apace (I have to say that it is great for everyone, but most especially the young players, to have football back). A the time of writing, Tralee CBS look the team to beat in Division One, having seen off two very good teams in Mercy Mounthawk and St. Brendans, and it would be no surprise the way things are going to see themselves and The Sem meet again in the final. There are games to be caught up in Divisions Two and Three before a clearer picture emerges.

Frewen Cup Final

Mercy Mounthawk's U-16.5 footballers attempt to create a bit of history of their own this Friday, attempting to beat St. Flannans of Ennis (who to be fair have been rattling that cage fairly often themselves) and lift the Frewen Cup.