St Patrick’s two-goal hero John O’Connor says win for Castleisland school was ‘insane’ and ‘unreal’

Hero of the hour John O’Connor had a smile as wide as the Shannon as he reflected on what was a fairy-tale day for himself and St Patrick’s Castleisland. The tall Currow man, who was also the hero of the All-Ireland semi-final when his late late goal stole victory for St Patrick’s, said that manager Pa McCarthy’s instructions, when he was sprung from the bench in the 28th minute, were quite simple.

“He said to just get a goal,” he laughed. “No seriously, what he said was to get inside, win ball, and work hard inside there, that’s it.

“It was insane really. The whole team put in a massive shift today and the effort was unreal by everyone all year. It’s been the same all year, you just have to look at the semi-final, the final of Munster, everything. It’s been unreal by us.”

O’Connor said that the squad has a huge bond.

“Compared to all other years this year everyone is friends. Everyone’s working hard together and that’s the difference really. We also had massive leaders. You’ve Cathal Brosnan, Ruarí Brosnan, the two McElligotts, big leaders in the team, big voices and you need them,” a very happy O’Connor concluded.