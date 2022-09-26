Kerry

St Kierans outgoing manager Jimmy Keane says much more needs to be done for divisional teams in County SFC

Brosna man feels that the divisional teams should only play other divisional teams early in the county championship before they meet the club teams in the competition

Jimmy Keane has stepped down as manager of the St Kierans senior team after four years in charge Expand

kerryman

John O'Dowd

St Kierans football team manager, Jimmy Keane, who has stepped down from his position after four years at the helm, believes that bringing in the group stages this season has helped divisional sides in the county SFC, but that much more needs to be done to make it a more equitable competition.

The Brosna man, who was not on the sideline in Ballylongford on Sunday as Knocknagoshel represented the district side in their final game of this season against Shannon Rangers – which was in effect the Tarbert senior team wearing the blue and white – is adamant that the preparation time leaves a lot to be desired.

