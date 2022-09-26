St Kierans outgoing manager Jimmy Keane says much more needs to be done for divisional teams in County SFC

St Kierans football team manager, Jimmy Keane, who has stepped down from his position after four years at the helm, believes that bringing in the group stages this season has helped divisional sides in the county SFC, but that much more needs to be done to make it a more equitable competition.

The Brosna man, who was not on the sideline in Ballylongford on Sunday as Knocknagoshel represented the district side in their final game of this season against Shannon Rangers – which was in effect the Tarbert senior team wearing the blue and white – is adamant that the preparation time leaves a lot to be desired.

“No doubt it’s a step in the right direction bringing in the groups, as opposed to what we had last year, which was only a straight knock-out with just one game. That was probably Covid-related, so it’s definitely better than what it was, but it’s still not the finished article,” Keane told The Kerryman.

“Looking at it really, the district teams are still at a serious disadvantage in the county championship, because we are coming in cold, with little to no preparation, against club teams who are just coming off the back of the club championship.

“A lot depends on the draw, and a lot depends on luck. If you’re lucky enough to be drawn in a group that have a few district teams in it, you’ve a good chance of doing better. Just take Feale Rangers for example. I think they were in with St Brendan’s and South Kerry, with the other team in the group being Templenoe, a good club team.

“There you have three districts and one club, whereas we were unfortunate that we were in a group with two clubs and two districts. Our last game against another district, which would have been the most level one, is a dead rubber. We were pitted against two club teams, and we just didn’t function against either of the two of them.”

As regards finding solutions to the problems, Keane believes that ensuring district teams are pitted against each other at the outset would be an attempt to make it a more level playing field, while the issue of dead rubbers this season could have been avoided if the club championships group format had been followed.

“If you’re asking me how could you even it up, and improve it, you might keep the district teams together for a few rounds. Maybe the district teams that go to the finals or semi-finals this year, the likes of East Kerry and maybe Mid Kerry, throw them in next year with a few club teams, and then keep the districts that didn’t do anything this year, all together in the one group,” he added.

“Regarding the dead rubbers, in the second round, if you had winners v winners and losers v losers, presuming you get a result in every game, you could have one team on four points, two teams on two points, and one team on no points, and then everyone has something to play for in the last game.

“Even if they had went with that format for the group stages, it would definitely have improved it, but, having said that, the overall problem of lack of preparation for district sides will only be sorted out if you can keep district boards against district boards early in the championship, until you get at least two rounds played. Then you could put them in against the club teams.”