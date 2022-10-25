St John’s NS Kenmare win Urban 2 title after 10-goal thriller against Scoil Eoin Tralee

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOIL URBAN 2 FINAL

St John's NS, Kenmare 5-12

Scoil Eoin, Tralee 5-5

The fourth and final game in an observing evening’s football was the Urban 2 final between St. John’s Kenmare and Scoil Eoin Tralee and again what a game of football we witnessed. Scoil Eoin Tralee held the slenderest of leads as we entered the final quarter but with the aid of a stiff breeze the Kenmare outfit scored two quick fire goals as the rain began to last down in Austin Stacks park and they used all of their guile to keep their opponents at bay during a tense and tremendously exciting final ten minutes.

St. John’s got off to the perfect start with a goal and a point in the opening minute from elusive corner forward Ronan Hussey. Billy Kirby opened the Tralee account with a beautiful effort from thirty metres. The Kenmare boys responded with a pile driver to the net from midfielder and captain Noel O’ Neill. Danny lane struck for his first goal in the fifth minute and Micheál Carmody followed up with a point. Ronan Hussey scored from play and as the game entered the sixth minute only a goal separated the sides 2-2 to 1-2.

Wind assisted the Tralee side created space in the full forward line for Danny Lane and the young forward obliged landing another three goals in the space of a seven minute period. He certainly made the most if the beautiful weighted pass which came his way. A Billy Kirby free extended the lead as St. John’s were depending of the accuracy of Ronan Hussey from frees. He notched two and Aidan Lehane raced through to punch over a fine effort on the stroke of half time to see his side trail at the interval. St. John’s 2-6, Scoil Eoin Tralee 4-3.

Aidan Lehane levelled matters with a superb goal within thirty seconds of the restart. Ronan Hussey put his side a point up but Nessa Kirby scored an opportunistic goal to give Tralee the lead once more. Points from PJ Kilcullen and Ronan Hussey saw them level aging. Scoil Eoin took the lead once more with a top class finish from Jayden Tshikota but as the rain thundered down now Ronan Hussey and Aidan Lehane landed the match winning goals within thirty seconds of each other.

A goal bound effort from Danny Lane skimmed the cross bar and Kenmare goalkeeper and his defence denied the Tralee side any opportunities to add to their tally as the notched a further three points from Ronan Hussey and a pair from Alec Cronin to claim the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Urban 2 title in a fantastic encounter.

St John's NS, Kenmare: Chulainn Linnane, Tomáisín Orpen, Daniel O'Sullivan, Alex O'Sullivan, Eoghan Downing, Daithí O'Shea, Jack Moore, Noel O'Neill, Marcel Mzanski, Jack Harrington, Matthew Miles, Aaron Sheehan, Aidan Lehane, Alec Cronin, Ronan Hussey. Subs: Fergus McCarthy, PJ Kilcullen, Sadbh O'Mahony, Chloe O'Shea, Eli Granville, Ruby Tangney, Saoirse Hussey, Dean O'Connor, Oisín O'Sullivan, Darragh O'Shea, Laura Stauch.

Scoil Eoin, Tralee: Ryan Nix, Mary Gibbon, Caden O’Sullivan, Jamie O’Regan, Harry McGuire, Ryan O’Flaherty, Tom Dawson, Billy Kirby, Liam Swords, Michael Carmody, Danny Lane, Amelie O’Sullivan, Rian Tuohy, Jayden Tshikota, Nessa Kirby. Subs: Lexi Keane, Allie Kerins, Clodagh Morris, Conor Murphy, Shauna Quigley, Chloe O’Halloran, Conor Hanafin, Sophie Quillinan, Oskar Witkowski, Alex O’Flaherty.