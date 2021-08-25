St Brendans’ resolve sees them home against devastated Crotta O’Neills

Jeaic McKenna, Crotta O'Neills in possession of the ball as and Eric Leen of St Brendans chases him down in the Garvey's County SHC Quarter-Final in Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Garvey’s County SHC Quarter-Final

St Brendans 1-16

Crotta O’Neills 0-18

This was St Brendans day. They showed grit and courage and no little skill. They deserved their victory. The very last thing we'd want to do is take away from what they achieved early on Saturday afternoon and, yet, part of us can’t help but think this is one Crotta O’Neills left get away from them.

How else could you characterise it when a team claims in a deserved lead for the first time since the very early stages of the game just as the clock prepares to strike sixty and somehow conspires to let that lead slip from their grasp and largely as a result of the failing that had the O’Neills on the back foot all afternoon: a certain indiscipline and looseness in the tackle.

Crotta really made life difficult for themselves in this game. It meant that they were always fighting a rearguard action, attempting to claw back rather than push on. How often do you see a team chasing a deficit stumble just when they’ve brought it back to parity? The effort required takes it out of a team, which perhaps explains why or how the O’Neills gave away those two crucial frees in time added on at the end of the second half.

Again, though, we have to come back to the fact this was St Brendans day. They’re the ones who made the early running, all intent and constructive aggression in the opening quarter. The only real disappointing thing for Tomás Moloney and his management team at the first water break would have been that St Brendans didn’t open out a more substantial lead.

With Cian Hussey on form – he scored all but one of the Brendans first quarter scores, the other came from Fionán Mackessy – they stretched it out to a four point game at one stage, before a Shane Nolan free left it at three at the water break, 0-6 to 0-3.

To be fair Crotta would have been fairly satisfied with that and, taking the opportunity to reset for the second quarter, played much more like the side we had expected to see before the ball was thrown in.

The trouble was for all their improvement – they soon had the game back level at 0-6 a piece – the Brendans’ edge on the scoreboard soon reasserted itself and remained there, stubbornly so. Mostly thanks to Hussey frees and those oh-so costly lapses in Crotta’s discipline.

Still with just two point in at at half-time – 0-10 to 0-8 – and with the breeze to come their way for the second half, it was possible to imagine Crotta had weathered the storm well enough to push on in the second half. Instead their Ardfert rivals started the half with a bang with points from Seamus O’Halloran and Hussey, both from play.

Then when, eleven minutes into the second half, Cian Hussey bagged the game’s only goal it all of a sudden felt like Crotta had left themselves too much to do. With a six point deficit to chase down – 0-10 to 1-13 – and time running out the situation was looking pretty grim for the Kilflynn outfit.

It was at this stage – it’s always darkest before dawn – that the O’Neills showed what they're all about. The concession of that goal kick-started something in them. Up to the second water break they hit three points in quick succession to wipe out that Hussey goal near instantaneously and carried that momentum with them into the final quarter against the Brendans, who by now were beginning to realise the gravity of their situation.

Still despite Brendans fighting all the way, Crotta forced their way in front for just the second time in the game (a Shane Nolan free had them in front in the second minute) by the 58th minute and having done so we imagined they might have been able to hang on at the very least, if not push on.

Instead, however, it was St Brendans who took the game by the scruff of the neck, thanks to a pair of unnecessary frees conceded by their rivals. The first one allowed Darren Delaney drop it into the danger zone to be claimed by John Egan who found Hussey to fire over the equaliser.

The second was a straight forward free from distance by Cian Hussey. Except that there was nothing straight forward about it. Not with all that pressure on him, not from ‘65 metres out and two minutes into three added on.

Of course, the inter-county star nailed and St Brendans won the game. Not before one last gasp chance for Crotta that just curled wide.

Heartbreaking for Crotta having done so well to battle back as they did, but they really can’t have any complaints on this occasion. They’re a young team, a team with potential, their time will come, but you could really sense the frustration that they didn’t make the step to the semi-finals this year.

St Brendans for their part will relish that particular challenge. No matter who it is they draw this week.

St Brendans: Darren Delaney, Eoghan Kearney, Pádraig O’Sullivan, Stephen Leen, Kevin Orpen, Fionán Mackessy (0-2), Darren Dineen, Eric Leen, Dáithí Griffin, Pádraig O’Mahony, Pádraig Kearney, John Egan, Seánie Brosnan, Brendán O’Connor, Cian Hussey (1-13, 10f) Subs: Seamus O’Halloran (0-1) for P O’Mahony (inj), 6, Mikey David for B O’Connor, 23, Denis Horgan for S Brosnan, 59

Crotta O’Neills: Richard Nolan, Eamon Shanahan, Seán Weir, Adrian O’Mahony, Seán McGrath, Tomás O’Connor, Cillian Trant (0-2), Jeaic McKenna, Shane Nolan (0-12, 11f), Paudie Quille, Barry Mahony, Darragh Kennelly, Dónal Hunt (0-2), Declan O’Donoghue (0-1), James Sheehan (0-1) Subs: Darragh O’Donoghue for D Kennelly, 35, Denis Nolan for P Quille, 23, Denis Quille for J Sheehan, 59

Referee: Donnacha O’Callaghan (Limerick)

Main Man

You can’t argue with Cian Hussey’s contribution and claim to the award. His goal was the decisive moment of the game and only he on the Brendans team could have scored it. Honourable mention must go to Cillian Trant who really thundered into the game for Crotta. The Kerry Under 20 football panellist will surely be on the radar of the next Kerry manager.

Key Moment

Undoubtedly Cian Hussey’s goal. Sure it kick-started Crotta’s challenge in a big way, but at the same time it was essentially the difference between the sides at the finish. That it was such a brilliant finish is fitting too.

Talking Point

Did Crotta leave this one behind them? Probably they did and sooner rather than later they’re going to have to start delivering on their potential more fully. Their relatively easy group probably did them no favours either before a game with a battle-hardened St Brendans.