St Brendans march on to semi-finals leaving Legion’s senior status hanging by a thread

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC QUARTER-FINAL

St Brendans 1-17

Killarney Legion 1-9

Three county SFC quarter-final meetings in three years and St Brendans completed a hat trick of wins over Killarney Legion to reach their third county championship semi-final in as many years.

With Kerins O’Rahillys having convincingly beaten Dingle in the first quarter-final in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening, it means there is already a strong Tralee and environs representation in the last four already, without championship favourites Austin Stacks getting there yet – if they do.

Defeat for Legion, however, means they have one foot already on the relegation trap-door, and they will automatically fall through if their great Killarney rival, Dr Crokes, can qualify for the county SFC final. Even if Crokes don’t get that far and do have to play a relegation derby, it is hard to see how Legion can survive that on the evidence of this quarter-final in which they never really looked like a winner.

The briefest of purple patches in the third quarter, when they followed up Padraig Lucey’s 36th minute goal with three points in the next seven minute, hinted at maybe the most unlikely of comebacks, but even though they won the second half by two points, Legion will ended up seven-point losers. That tells its own story.

St Brendans won’t beat themselves up over that second half scoreline. If the divisional side were guilty of a touch of complacency in the second period it was understandable, if not quite forgivable. After all, they 1-9 to 0-2 ahead at half time and so in control of the game that no one could foresee anything other than a third championship win for them over Legion in as many years. Certainly the spectators in Stack Park believed that as they seats began to empty rapidly at half time.

Indeed, by the first water break interested O’Rahillys and Dingle onlookers started to leave as St Brendans raced into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead, with Dan Goggin scoring the goal in the ninth minute after excellent approach work from Alan O’Donoghue and Fergal Barry. That made it 1-3 to no score before Darragh Lyne got Legion off the mark a minute later.

St Brendans were 1-6 to 0-1 ahead before Legion, through Eoghan O’Sullivan doubled their tally, but late first half scores from Daithi Griffin, Goggin and Andrew Barry left that Saints 1-9 to 0-2 ahead at the break and cruising to another semi-final.

Legion made a couple of substitution at the start of the second half, but it was two starters – Conor Keane and Padraig Lucey – who combined for the former to send an inviting low cross across the small square, with the latter meeting it perfectly to guide the ball past Eoghan O’Brien and give the club side a glimmer of hope.

The Killarney men followed up with scores from James O’Donoghue, Jamie O’Sullivan and Keane, but still trailed 1-11 to 1-5 at that stage, and after Griffin and Jack Barry added fine scores for their side, St Brendans were 1-13 to 1-5 up at the second water break and still coasting.

Whatever chance Legion had of a late comeback, they needed to raise another green flag, but they never really looked like getting it, save for a late Conor Keane free from 14 metres, which he smashed off the crossbar when the St Brendans defence assumed he was going to tap over the bar.

That sliver of opportunism arrived in the 57th minute when Legion were 1-15 to 1-9 behind, but they showed far too little of that spark or creativity throughout, with O’Donoghue offering little of his old self in the full forward line.

Late scores from Mikey Kelliher and Andrew Barry, who was excellent at the heart of the St Brendans defence, completed a satisfactory hour for the five-club divisional side that will be a tough assignment for whatever team that meet in the penultimate round.

Enda O’Connor, the three Barry brothers, Daithi Griffin, Alan O’Donoghue and James Duggan served St Brendans best, while Diarmuid O’Connor was quietly effective without having to pull up any trees against a Legion team that almost seemed resigned to defeat from the start.

They will have one more game – possibly – to save their status as a senior club, before they more than likely drop down to intermediate status and fall in with the East Kerry district team going forward. Quite how many of this team will get on to an East Kerry side in 2022 remains to be seen, but this contest very much belonged to St Brendans who marched, purposefully, into the last four of a championship they have as much chance of winning and right to win as any side still left in the race.

ST BRENDANS: Eoghan O’Brien 0-1 (f) (Churchill); Enda O’Connor 0-1 (Na Gaeil), Trevor Wallace (Ardfert), Damian Bourke (Na Gaeil); Fergal Barry (Na Gaeil), Andrew Barry 0-2 (Na Gaeil), Thomas Kearns (John Mitchels), Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Jack Barry 0-1 (Na Gaeil); Liam O’Donnell (Churchill), Daithi Griffin 0-2 (Ardfert), Fionan Mackessy (Ardfert); Dan Goggin 1-1 (Na Gaeil), Alan O’Donoghue 0-3 (2f) (John Mitchels), James Duggan 0-3 (1f) (John Mitchels). Subs: Mikey Kelliher (0-1) (John Mitchels) for D Griffin (44), Joe Lenihan (Churchill) for F Mackessy (47), Kieran Dwyer (St Pats) for T Kearns (47), Ivan Parker (0-1) (Churchill) for J Duggan (50), Micheal Walsh (John Mitchels) for Goggin (62).

LEGION: Brian Kelly; Chris Davies, Peter O Sullivan, Cian Gammell; Damian O’Sullivan, Jonathan Lyne, Kieran Slattery; Jack O’Neill, Padraig Lucey 1-0, Rob Leen, Conor Keane 0-1, Eoghan O’Sullivan 0-1, Darragh Lyne 0-1, Jamie O’Sullivan 0-1 (f); James O’Donoghue 0-5 (4f). Subs: Billy Maguire for R Leen (ht), Darragh O’Doherty for C Davies (34), Ryan O’Grady for J O’Sullivan (45), Podge O’Connor for D O’Sullivan (46), D Sheahan for B Maguire (58).

Referee: Billy O’Shea (Keel)