St Brendan’s manager satisfied that the work players are putting in is being rewarded as Corn Uí Mhuirí final beckons

The Sem boss Kieran Herlihy turns attentions to final against Rochestown while Mercy Mounthawk manager Eamonn Lally says results ‘give real hope for next year’

Gary O'Riordan of Mercy Mounthawk in action against Luke Crowley of St. Brendan's in the Corn Ui Mhuiri U-19 A Football semi-final in the Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

kerryman

Jimmy Darcy

In a Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final that was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for supporters of both schools in Killarney on Saturday, St. Brendans manager Kieran Herlihy may have been the calmest man in the Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Sem had a bit of breathing space at the end of the Munster Schools SFC semi-final, eventually overcoming Mercy Mounthawk Tralee by 2-16 to 0-13, and perhaps that afforded Herlihy a little time to consider not just the result and its implications, but also the performance of his team.

