St. Brendans’ manager Kieran Herlihy confirms Charlie Keating will miss final because of injury

Sem manager is relishing the chance to take on Cork kingpins Rochestown in Saturday’s final in Mallow

St Brendan's College Killarney Team Management l-r: Kieran Herlihy, Arthur Fitzgerald, Donal O'Doherty and Mike Leahy. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

St Brendan's College Killarney Team Management l-r: Kieran Herlihy, Arthur Fitzgerald, Donal O'Doherty and Mike Leahy. Photo by Tatyana McGough

kerryman

Jimmy Darcy

St Brendans College, Killarney manager, Kieran Herlihy, and his backroom team have quietly put in an amount of unseen work behind the scenes, and it's starting to show real dividends in the style of play, but injury has done them no favours along the way, and they will again be missing a top player for the final.

Charlie Keating won't be back from injury in time for the game, which is really unfortunate for him,” the Sem boss said.

