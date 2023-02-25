St Brendan’s Killarney out of Hogan Cup race after falling to Summerhill Sligo in tense All-Ireland semi-final

St Brendan's College supporters hold their heads in their hands at the final whistle of their school's All-Ireland SFC 'A' Hogan Cup semi-final defeat by Summerhill College, Sligo at Tuam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

ALL-IRELAND SCHOOLS SFC ‘A’ (Hogan Cup) SEMI-FINAL

Summerhill College (Sligo) 2-11

St. Brendans Killarney 1-11

An old saying has it that a journey of a thousand miles begins with just a few steps. Well, in Tuam Stadium this afternoon a long and rollercoaster journey by the footballers of St. Brendan’s College, Killarney ended in a matter of inches. The team gave a tremendous performance against the Connacht champions, hitting the crossbar twice, the post another two times, and clocking up 14 wides in a cracking game, but ultimately returning home empty-handed. Such are the vagaries of colleges football at this level!

Summerhill served early notice of their intentions, with Shea O’Neill claiming a great mark and putting them in front before the second minute had elapsed. The Sem’s response was even more emphatic, Luke Crowley chasing back what looked like a lost ball and forcing a brilliant turnover. A quick pass to Timmy Moynihan and in to the lurking Alex Hennigan, and the goalkeeper had no chance as the Killarney men took a 1-1 to 0-1 lead. St. Brendan’s claimed the kick-out and Luke Crowley, who already had the defence at sixes and sevens, calmly stretched the lead.

Then it all started to go wrong. In fairness, it wasn’t that St. Brendan’s did anything wrong – they looked much sharper and more cohesive than the Corn Uí Mhuirí final – but Summerhill’s management deserve great credit for rapid and effective changes. They put an extra defender in front of Luke Crowley to choke off that supply line and shortened the kick-out to target their own half back – in fairness, Donncadh O’Brien found his men with pinpoint accuracy. Meanwhile they pushed up on The Sem’s kick-out to good effect.

Summerhill midfielder Dillon Walsh came into this game with a big reputation and lived up to the billing with a fine score. The Sligo school pressed the kick-out and it reaped an instant dividend as Joe Campbell finished off a good move. Ronan Niland would have had another straight from the kick-out, but for a great block by James Williams. It was a brief interruption, as Shea O’Neill snaffled the loose ball and tapped over. They won the next kick-out as well, with Gavin Lynch finishing a well-worked move with a point to make it 0-7 to 1-2 to Summerhill.

It wasn’t that St. Brendan’s were doing much wrong, more what Summerhill were doing right. In fact, The Sem had six of the next seven chances. But they had five wides – Luke Crowley just shaving the wrong side of the post twice, and Charlie Keating just stumbling with his shot after a fantastic burst. Summerhill had one chance and Shea O’Neill slotted the mark perfectly.

Summerhill broke forward again, great combination play by Walsh and Robert O’Kelly Lynch setting up Gavin Lynch. Shay O’Meara smothered the shot brilliantly, but referee Christopher Ryan – who had an excellent game – blew for an infringement. Up stepped Lynch with a superb penalty, and suddenly St. Brendan’s were trailing by six points, having led by three.

Alex Hennigan finally ended the St. Brendan’s 21-minute wait for a score, neatly clipping over. The same player crossed to Callum Cronin for a good chance, but his rocket came back off the crossbar with the keeper beaten. Fine margins indeed!

Aodhán O’Neill had a chance at the start of the second half, but his shot trailed just wide. It was St. Brendan’s eighth wide, whereas Summerhill had only left one scoring chance behind them. Luke Crowley had a free drop short into the keeper, but the Sem caught break as a defender handled on the ground, giving Luke a second chance he took advantage off to fire over. Four points in it.

Ronan Niland finished off a good Summerhill move with a point. The Sem had Charlie Keating out around the middle to supplement John Kelliher and Darren Ryan, and that was beginning to have a big effect, with Timmy Moynihan and Seán Fitzgerald very effective on the wings. The Killarney men had dominated the third quarter in all of their games so far, and this one was quickly proving to be no exception. Callum Cronin kicked a very good free. Four points in it again.

Luke Crowley, always dangerous, cut in for goal, but his shot whizzed just over the crossbar. Charlie Keating rose high to fetch the kick-out and it culminated in an audacious lob by Timmy Moynihan that bounced on the crossbar and over. On another day…

Jamie Moynihan had scored a beauty with his left leg in the Corn Uí Mhuirí final. This one was just as good and even more important. One point in it.

A great burst forward by Maidhcí Lynch, and Darren Ryan coolly split the posts to make it 1-9 apiece in the 49th minute. Another brilliantly worked team move, and it was the excellent Seán Fitzgerald’s turn to put his name on the scoresheet, and The Sem in front.

Their play was superb now, especially in midfield, but again the same malaise that had affected their shooting radar in the first half struck again. They had three chances in a row, all of them decent efforts but all of them the wrong side of the post.

Then Summerhill, outplayed for the vast majority of this half, struck with a deadly jolt. A rare but well-managed foray forward by them, and Ronan Niland struck with a venomous shot. It was a super goal, in fairness. A hard blow for The Sem, trailing again by 2-9 to 1-10, but their reaction was impressive as Cian Lynch slotted over. Just one point in it again and three minutes to play.

Summerhill’s response showed equal character. Ronan Niland picked out Eli Rooney, who finished the game very strongly, and he set up the point for the outstanding Dillon Walsh. With St. Brendan’s forced to push forward for a goal at this stage, Rooney found the space to kick the final point of the day.

A tough loss for The Sem, then, especially so with the chances they left behind them, but in fairness they gave it absolutely everything along the way and it took a great team to beat them.

ST BRENDAN’S KILLARNEY: Shay O’Meara, Maidhcí Lynch, Cian Lynch (0-1), James Williams, Seán Fitzgerald (0-1), Keelan O’Shea, Jamie Moynihan (0-1), John Kelliher, Darren Ryan (0-1), Charlie Keating, Aodhan O’Neill, Timmy Moynihan (0-1), Callum Cronin (0-2, 2f), Luke Crowley (0-3, 1f), Alex Hennigan (1-1). Subs: Cillian Courtney for Aodhan O’Neill (55 mins), Pádraic Moynihan for Callum Cronin (59 mins)

SUMMERHILL COLLEGE, SLIGO: Donncadh O’Brien, Rian O’Callaghan, Eamon Keane, Ronan O’Hehir, Joe Campbell (0-1), James Donlon, Robert O’Kelly Lynch, Dillon Walsh (0-3), Paul O’Brien, Mark McDaniel, Ronan Niland (1-1), Michael O’Carroll, Shea O’Neill (0-3, 2m), Eli Rooney (0-2, 1f), Gavin Lynch (1-1, 1-0 pen). Subs: Connor Flynn for Gavin Lynch (49 mins), Jaime Walsh for Michael O’Carroll (59 mins), Corey O’Dowd for Dillon Walsh (62 mins)

Referee: Christopher Ryan (Galway)