St Brendans edge out Ballyheigue to win North Kerry minor hurling championship

The St. Brendan's team that defeated Ballyheigue to win the 2022 North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship

St. Brendan’s are the 2022 North Kerry Minor hurling champions following their 2-14 to 1-12 win over Ballyheigue in the Final played at Causeway last Sunday. The Jimmy King Memorial Shield was presented to the winning captain, Fionán Egan, by Joe Walsh, Cathaoirleach Bord Iomána Ciarraí Thuaidh. Match referee was John Hennessy from Ballyduff. This competition was played as an Under-18 one.

The winning panel was: Jack Moriarty, Art O’Sullivan, Dónal O’Sullivan, Ryan Hickey, Fionn McDonagh, Gary O’Riordan, Tom O’Flaherty, Odhran Ferris, Harry Wallace, Fiachra O’Connor, Keelan Best, Hugh Lenihan, Fionán Egan, Maurice Lenihan, Tiernan O’Sullivan, Liam Óg O’Connor, Keith O’Mahony, Niall McMahon, Owen Lawlor, Billy Doyle, Will Bellchambers, Seán O’Connor.

Player of the Match was the Ardfert centre half back, Gary O’Riordan.

North Kerry IHC semi-finals

In the 2022 North Kerry Intermediate Championship semi-finals last weekend, St. Brendan’s had a 4-11 to 2-12 win over Abbeydorney and Lixnaw defeated Causeway by 3-15 to 2-12. The Final between St. Brendan’s and Lixnaw will take place on the weekend of October 8/9.

North Kerry Under-16 Championships

Round 1 results

Crotta/Kilmoyley 7-22 Lixnaw 1-15

Tralee Parnells 9-17 Firies 12-7

Fixtures for Sunday, October 2 at 11.30am

'A' Championship - St Brendan’s v Crotta/Kilmoyley; Lixnaw v Ballyduff

'B' Championship - Tralee Parnell’s v Ballyheigue; Causeway v Firies

North Kerry U-13 Hurling Championships

The North Kerry U-13 Hurling Championships starts this Saturday, 1 October with all games at 5pm. Further rounds on Saturday, October 8 and 15 at 5pm and on Sunday, October 23 and 30 at 11.30am with the Finals on Sunday, November 6.

Round 1 fixtures

'A' Championship

Abbeydorney v Ballyduff

Firies v Lixnaw

Ballyheigue v bye

'B' Championship

Causeway v Kilmoyley

Tralee Parnells v Crotta O'Neills

St. Brendan's v bye



