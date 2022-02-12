St Brendan’s dethrone champions Tralee CBS to win Corn Uí Mhuirí for 23rd time

St Brendan's College team captain Cian McMahon with the Corn Ui Mhuirí, which his school won for the 23rd time after they beat defending champions Tralee CBS in this afternoon's final in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

CORN UÍ MHUIRÍ FINAL

St. Brendans Killarney 0-17

Tralee CBS 0-12

St. Brendan’s College, the famed Gaelic football nursery in Killarney, has dethroned Tralee CBS of the Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster Colleges SFC ‘A’) title, and in so doing have extended their own lead at the top of the roll of honour of Munster champions.

This five-point win moves The Sem on to 23 provincial titles – seven ahead of their nearest challenger, which so happens to be Tralee CBS, the school beaten, a little surprisingly by their rivals from Killarney.

Though Tralee CBS had cut a swathe through the competition this year, this final really was a fifty-fifty call, and so it came to pass that St Brendan’s produced just that little bit more in the second half to strip the champions of their title.

The Sem showed an early warning sign in Fitzgerald Stadium, with Cian McMahon deftly slicing through a sleeping defence but unable to get power into the finish. The wayward clearance came to Liam Randles, who confidently split the posts for the opening score. From the kick-out Cian Foley picked out Will Shine for point number two.

Conor Horan settled Tralee's nerves with a superb kick but a foul on Randles saw Shine double his tally. Armin Heinrich was wide with a '45’ but Jordan Kissane picked off a beauty from the wing and them cut through with his pace, forcing Aaron O'Sullivan into a good save. Horan, the best player on the pitch at this stage, put another long range monster over the bar and it was level pegging, 0-3 apiece.

The Sem had more of the ball at this stage and hit a rapid purple patch as the irrepressible will Shine picked off three great scores (two frees) in as many minutes. Tralee were playing a passing game, but actually looked more dangerous hen they did kick the ball in, and a foul on Donnacha Sayers saw Jordan Kissane split the posts. Alex Hennigan replied with a real beauty to make it 0-7 to 0-4.

Horan continued his masterclass, winning and despatching a long free. That kick-started a period of dominance for the Tralee school as they pressed hard on St Brendan’s kick-outs and were rewarded with frees from Kissane, Horan, and a brilliant '45’ by goalkeeper Ben Quilter. The Sem had four wides on the trot – none of them easy chances, but Will Shine did add a free to his growing tally just before the whistle. Honours even at half-time, and both sides could feel that they were capable of improvement.

At half-time with the teams locked on 0-8 apiece it would have been a brave person – or a fool – to have called a winner at that stage with any degree of confidence.

Improve they did. Both sides showed growing confidence in a sparkling second that was sprinkled with some top quality scores. The most audacious attempt came right at the start as Ben Hanafin found a gap and went for a cheeky lob that Aaron O'Sullivan had to stretch to catch on his goal-line. A minute later Conor Horan slotted a free. However, a good mark by Will Shine from a Killian O'Sullivan pass saw matters level up once more.

Jordan Kissane nudged CBS back in front, but that was to be the last time that they led as The Sem clicked up a gear. Cian McMahon slotted a free. A great turnover by Mikey Moriarty saw Alex Hennigan fire over, and straight from the kick-out Darragh Fleming stole up for a point to double the lead.

Maurice O'Connell trimmed the lead back after coming off the bench, but went for a goal with another chance when he might have been better off taking his point. The Sem were that bit cuter at the other end, Cian McMahon notching a point and an incandescent Will Shine making it 0-14 to 0-11 with the clock beginning to tick that small but louder.

Tralee had to go for broke and really went for it, but as so often happens, the harder they tried the more things went awry for them. The Sem played calm, controlled football and coughed up very few scoring chances, even if they did leave a few after them. The best of those was a blistering Alex Hennigan rocket after a pin-point sideline ball from the undisputed man of the match, Will Shine that the keeper managed to tip away.

Conor Horan did pick off a free to cut the gap to a goal, but Aodhán O'Neill coolly kicked the insurance point. Before the final whistle, Will Shine fittingly slotted the last score of the day to bring the Corn Uí Mhuirí back to his alma mater.

ST BRENDANS: Aaron O'Sullivan, Cian Lynch, Tomás Clifford, Harry Byrne, Darragh Fleming (0-1), Dara O'Callaghan, John Kelliher, Liam Randles (0-1), Killian O'Sullivan, Mikey Moriarty, Cian Foley, Charlie Keating, Cian McMahon 0-3 (1f), Alex Hennigan (0-2), William Shine 0-9 (5f, 1m). Subs: Mark O'Shea for Liam Randles (36 mins), Aodhán O'Neill (0-1) for Mikey Moriarty (43 mins), Michael Mullane for Tomás Clifford (60 mins), Colm Kelliher for Charlie Keating (63 mins)

TRALEE CBS: Ben Quilter 0-1 (1 ‘45’), Ben Donnellan, Jake Foley, Ciarán White, Colm Browne, Seán McGrath, Darragh Sweeney, Armin Heinrich, Conor Horan 0-6 (4f), Ben Hanafin, Thomas O'Donnell, Adam Sheehy, Jordan Kissane 0-4 (2f), Donnacha Sayers, Jerh Brosnan. Subs: Maurice O'Connell 0-1 for Donnacha Sayers (36 mins), David Moriarty for Adam Sheehy (39 mins), TJ Heaphy for Ben Hanafin (50 mins), Ruairí O'Connell for Darragh Sweeney (53 mins)

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)