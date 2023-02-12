St Brendans College surge in the second half to secure back-to-back Corn Uí Mhuirí titles

St. Brendan's celebrate the retention of their TUS Munster Colleges Senior A Football Championship title following a victory over St. Francis College in Mallow Photo by John Tarrant

CORN UÍ MHUIRÍ CUP FINAL

St Brendan’s College, Killarney 1-12

St Francis College, Rochestown 1-4

There is just no stopping St. Brendan’s, again emphasising their dominance to retain the Corn Uí Mhuirí Cup after brushing aside a battling St Francis in the TUS Munster Colleges SFC Final at Mallow.

The Sem have played better football and at times made matters difficult for themselves in the opening half through lost opportunities and sloppy play. However they held a facility to gather themselves, full credit to a committed defence that dug deep when the need was greatest and the pieces fitted together to push ahead to win by a comfortable margin.

That left the Cork representatives facing a huge amount of repair work, waiting until the 53rd minute to add to their interval tally. However, a goal at that stage offered a flicker of hope and the prospect of an exciting finish.

But that was as good as it got for Rochestown and their cause was beyond redemption when man of the match John Kelleher bagged a brilliant St Brendans goal to confirm the class of the victors.

Crucially when required, the Killarney boys offered far greater teamwork and understanding against a St Francis outfit whose shortcomings in attack became evident as the contest aged.

St Brendans had broken fastest from the blocks, Kelleher fed target man Luke Crowley to split the uprights with the clock barely operational at 20 seconds. However, the reigning champions flattered to deceive, failing to add to their tally for another 17 minutes.

After St Francis answered with a Seán Coakley pointed free, both sides struggled to discover their best form with defences dominating at either end. Possession wise, St Brendan enjoyed good ball only to register three wides and the ball falling short on a number of occasions.

With the scoreline standing at 0-1 apiece by the close of the opening quarter, neither side had found any sort of decent rhythm before St Brendans broke the deadlock, good work by Aodhán O’Neill placed Alex Hennigan to point.

And St Brendans doubled their advantage thanks to a Crowley effort. Back came their opponents, St Francis getting to grips with the situation, defensively, they looked in fine fettle with substitute James Burke creating an impact after midfielder Barry Kelliher withdrew injured as Evan O’Connor pointed a pair to square up matters.

Back came St Brendans to make a statement that may have yielded telling strikes in the lead up to the interval with three goal chances going abegging. Initially, Crowley found himself in a perfect position but a chipped effort over the St. Francis ‘keeper Mikey O’Connell clipped the crossbar for a point.

Indeed Brendan's attack became more of a menace, O’Connell saved superbly from corner-forward Cillian Courtney. The St Francis defence were not out of the woods just yet, a foul on Glenflesk’s Callum Cronin yielded a penalty but O’Neill’s effort drifted wide of the left hand post.

St Brendans had squandered glorious chances in quick succession, but they had the closing say to the opening spell, Alex Hennigan posted a white flag for a 0-5 to 0-3 advantage.

On the restart, St Brendans adopted a much more purposeful and assertive approach. Much of the Killarney boys dominance was down to a competent defence, Cian Lynch, Keelan O’Shea and Jamie Moynihan stepping up to take responsibility with Kelleher and Darren Ryan stamping their authority in the centre.

And moving forward, St Brendans prospered, five points without reply from Kelleher, Jamie Moynihan, Timmy Moynihan, Hennigan and Crowley put clear daylight between the sides.

Having gone more than 30 minutes without a score, St Francis earned a glimmer of hope, Brendans’ ‘keeper Shay O’Meara saved from Chris O’Keeffe only for Coakley to net the rebound to narrow the arrears 0-10 to 1-3.

However, St Brendans answered in emphatic fashion in a cracking goal, Kelleher broke from midfield and took a return pass from O’Neill to unleash home a powerful low strike.

During the latter stages, Rochestown peppered the Kerry rearguard with long ball only for the St Brendans defence to rise to the occasion particularly O’Meara and Maidhci Lynch.

There was an all round acceptance that the better team prevailed, St Brendans closing out the game with late points to Crowley and Timmy Moynihan ensured the Corn Uí Mhuirí returned to familiar surroundings.

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE: Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes); James Williams (Kilcummin), Cian Lynch (Glenflesk), Maidhci Lynch (Dr Crokes); Seán Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes), Keelan O’Shea (Kilcummin), Jamie Moynihan (Glenflesk) 0-1; John Kelleher (Glenflesk) 1-1, Darren Ryan (Fossa); Timmy Moynihan (Spa) 0-2, Aodhán O’Neill (Reenard), Alex Hennigan (Dr Crokes) 0-3; Callun Cronin (Glenflesk), Luke Crowley (Glenflesk) 0-5 (0-1), Cillian Courtney (Dr Crokes) Subs: Padraic Moynihan (Kilcummin) for C Courtney (42); Neil O’Carroll (Dr Crokes) for C Cronin (50); Eoghan Kelly (Glenflesk) for J Williams (60); Luke Daly (Kilcummin) for J Moynihan (61); Seán Doolan (Kilcummin) for T Moynihan (62)

St FRANCIS COLLEGE: Mikey O’Carroll; Fionnán Leahy, David Buckley, Tim O’Brien; Callum O’Neill, Luis Dwane Fogarty, Donnacha O’Callaghan; Barry Kelliher, Mark O’Rourke 0-1; Rob Hanley, Derry Howard, Ollie McAdoo; Evan O’Connor 0-2, Seán Coakley 1-1 (0-1f), Billy Fraher Subs: James Burke for B Kelliher (10 inj); Harry Quilligan for B Fraher (ht); Miceál O’Mahony for D O’Callaghan (37); Chris O’Keeffe for D Howard (46); Tomás Vaughan for R Hanley (52)

REFEREE: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick)