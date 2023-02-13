St Brendans College goal hero John Kelleher: ‘I saw acres of space and decided to go for goal’

No wonder Glenflesk’s John Kelleher was ecstatic at the finish, basking on his side’s retention of the Corn Uí Mhuirí. When St Brendans’ need was greatest, the midfielder wasn’t found wanting and netted his side’s only goal, putting the icing on the cake.

“I’m delighted with the outcome, coming into the game, we knew it was going to be a struggle but when needed, we grafted away and kept the scoreboard ticking over. Rochestown were a pacy team, but once we adopted our game plan, we knew that we had a great chance of coming out on top,” he said.

From a competitive campaign, St Brendans endured stiff competition before cementing their name on the roll of honour for the 24th occasion.

“It’s a massive honour to return to Killarney with the Cup, at the start of the season, people were saying, we had no hope, but thankfully, we had proven our ability to retain the title. Last year, it was disappointing to lose to Naas in the All Ireland Final, but we’re on a roll again under a new management,” said Kelleher.

Straight from the throw-in, Kelleher collected possession to set up club colleague Luke Crowley for a lead point. Far from building on that encouraging platform, St Brendans misfired, good moves disrupted by sloppy passing and poor finishing.

“We might have sat back, became a little lax, but we had the ability to bounce back. Rochestown possessed a good midfield, we had a good tangle and they managed to keep us at bay for a lengthy spell.

"Importantly, we kept our heads, the management asked us to be calm and continue our kicking game where the chances would surface,” said Kelleher.

Steadily, the St Brendans efficiency levels rose confirmed on shooting five consecutive points upon the resumption. The opposition appeared to have lost their impetus only to goal to narrow the arrears but Kelleher ensured the Sem heads weren’t going to drop thanks to an emphatic response.

“The Rochestown goal wasn’t part of the script but we bounced back for a goal of our own. Aodhán O’Neill got the ball, I ran off his shoulder, he slipped it to me and I saw acres of space and decided to go for it,” he said.

With All Ireland success achieved by the county in addition to recent triumphs for East Kerry’s Rathmore and Fossa has given Gaelic games a massive boost in the Kingdom.

“Club and schools are working ferociously in promoting football and producing serious talent. Whether it’s the county, district team East Kerry, Fossa or Rathmore, it’s a winning feeling and a great morale boost for us to drive on at school level,” said John.