St Brendans College captain Cian Lynch aiming to make up for lost time

Cian Lynch was a mainstay of the St Brendans College defence last year when they reached a Hogan Cup Final and came out of that campaign with his burgeoning reputation enhanced.

An automatic starter for the second year in-a-row, a Kerry minor in 2021, and it's no secret that he is on the radar of this year's Kerry Under 20 management.

A natural leader on the field, he was almost an automatic choice for captain in a group that has no shortage of leaders. He missed a lot of the early stages due to injury, but he has been a linchpin in the knockout stages and will be the Sem's anchor in the final.

“I was out for about fourteen weeks in total,” he revealed.

"I was just after coming back from a shoulder injury as well, which had me out for months before that, so it was bad timing, but look, these things happen. Hopefully now I'll get a clear run.

“Last week at the final whistle in Banteer we were happy to have gotten over a good Bandon side. They are a tough side, last year they really pushed us all the way to the wire.

"And, I suppose, that part of us was already looking ahead towards the Mounthawk game at that stage. We knew that the fixture was set for Saturday, so we weren't really thinking about it differently.

"Just concentrating on getting back into our own camp, concentrating on recovery, relaxing, and building momentum for Saturday."

The semi-final was a big challenge for the Sem, but Cian had never expected anything different.

"Mounthawk definitely asked hard questions of us. They were always going to come out of the traps flying. I suppose they might have felt that we had a bit of luck in getting over the line with them a few times, but we knew they were going to do that. It was what we had expected.

"We know most of the boys from training with various squads, so we knew they were going to step up. We just had to keep our composure. We come strong, we play as a team, and that's what happened. They broke down a small bit and we took advantage of that.”

As always, the first thing the Sem do after a victory is look at the areas that they feel need improvement, and Cian is no different.

“We definitely need to come out a bit faster,” he stressed.

"There's an element of nerves, of lads not wanting to make mistakes. That's where you need the leaders to step up for the team, drive the team on, and build momentum.

"We are capable of keeping up with any team, but definitely, yeah, we need to be making a sharper start or another team will capitalise on that. I said it to the boys straight after the game, if that goal attempt by Paddy had gone it, it would have been a whole different game.

"I think they were a point up at the time and if they had scored a goal, they would have been four points up and they were playing the better football at the time. .....it was a brilliant save by Shay.

"He came out really fast and smothered the shot. It would have turned the game, and it would have been a huge confidence boost for them as well. Yeah, we definitely have to thank Shay for digging us out of that hole."

One notable feature of the Sem's game is a trust in each other. Players do track back, but for the most part the Sem trust their defenders one on one and work on transferring the ball forward quickly and accurately.

“Defence is something that we work hard on,” he said.

"Having Charlie Keating back was a big boost and James Williams is only back from a cruciate as well. In training you have huge competition for places.

"You have a so many players in different positions and there's real competition for jerseys. I think that have a strong back line is crucial for any team. You need to keep down the amount of scores you concede to win any game. It doesn't matter how much your forwards score, if you can't keep their forwards out, you won't win a game.

"Every game we go out with the mind-set of not conceding too much in each quarter, we try and limit their goal chances as much as possible. It's a case of standing them up, really.

"We know that Rochestown are likely to take a defensive approach. It's up to us to work on our team unit, build that connection, and hold them out. That's all we can do, really.

"Trust in your players is vital, trust in the man behind you to back you. We trust all our backs to be able to mark anyone. They are all playing at a very high level.

"That gives huge team confidence, knowing that the man behind you has your back. It allows you to play a nice style of football, and that's what we will be trying to do.”