SPSL Rathmore claim U-15 ‘A’ Boys All-Ireland Schools Cup title with seven-point win over The Bish from Galway

U15 'A' BOYS ALL-IRELAND SCHOOLS CUP FINAL

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore 42

St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway 35

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore are the U15 ‘A’ All-Ireland Schools Cup champions following an entertaining 42-35 win over a talented St. Joseph’s Patrician College ‘The Bish’ side at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Both sides came through their semi-finals earlier in the afternoon to reach the decider, with Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore beating Coláiste Eanna from Dublin by 68 points to 57.

In the final SPSL Rathmore trailed by two points as the fourth quarter began, but they scored 13 of the final 17 points, lifting the silverware to the delighted of rapturous travelling support. Cathal Casey was the star of the show, topping the box score with 16 points.

Both teams enjoyed periods of domination in the opening half. Luke O’Reilly was on fire for The Bish to start the contest, scoring 8 points in the opening quarter. Aided by buckets from Sam Herrick, Ferdinand Osabuohien and a three pointer by Louis Gannon, held the advantage 16-12 at the close of play.

SPSL Rathmore took a narrow lead into the half-time interval though. Oisin O’Leary, Oisin Hurley, Cathal Casey and P Togher all making pressure shots to drag their side to a 23-21 advantage, including a crucial 6-2 run to start the quarter.

The second half proved a cagier affair, but similarly each team had a spell in the ascendency. Long range three pointers by Osabuohien and Herrick, alongside a layup from Gannon put St. Joseph’s Patrician College in pole position at the start of the fourth, leading 31-29, but all was about to change.

However, it was SPSL Rathmore who shot most effectively during the dying embers of the game. Casey exploded for six points in a matter of minutes at the start of the final period and when Damien Moynihan made a pair of jumpers with less than a minute remaining, the Kerry school finally broke the resistance of their Galway counterparts.

Casey capped a fine display with two insurance free-throws to seal a 42-35 win for Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore.

Top scorers

SPSL Rathmore: Cathal Casey (16), Dylan Bowler (6), Damien Moynihan (5)

St. Joseph’s Patrician College: Luke O’Reilly (8), Louis Gannon (8), Ferdinand Osabuohien (7), Sam Herrick (7)