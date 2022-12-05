Spa’s superior firepower sees them ease past Gneeveguilla in East Kerry SFC semi-final

EAST KERRY SFC (O’DONOGHUE CUP) SEMI-FINAL

Spa 2-17

Gneeveguilla 2-6

Spa booked their spot in this year's O'Donoghue Cup Final with a comprehensive victory over Gneeveguilla in Lewis Rd. last Saturday. Gneeveguilla actually drew first blood through Sean O'Keeffe after an industrious Paudie O'Leary won a free, but in truth the Sliabh Luachra outfit always struggled to breach a strong Spa defence well marshalled by Dan O'Donoghue in particular.

Gary Vaughan opened Spa's account with a great score from play, one of only two such in total in the entire first half. Spa were clinically effective from frees, though, with Mike Foley slotting three and Evan Cronin another to make it 0-5 to 0-1 in Spa's favour. Seán O'Keeffe pointed a second Gneeveguilla free in the 18th minute, but Spa were winning most of the key duels and Gneeveguilla were struggling for penetration, with the absence of Conor Herlihy robbing them of much of their potency.

Foley and O'Keeffe exchanged frees again but Spa finished the first half stronger with a point from Ryan O'Carroll and two frees by Evan Cronin. David Spillane almost got in on goal, but Patrick O'Riordan made a great save to deny him. Nonetheless, Spa went in at half-time leading by 0-9 to 0-3 and in firm control of proceedings at that stage.

The outstanding Liam Kearney set up Ciarán Spillane for the opening score of the second half. Gneeveguilla dug deep to grab a lifeline, playmaker-in-chief Pa Warren and Jack Cremin combining for Paudie O'Leary to fist home a goal at the back post. Cian Tobin replied with a point but that was quickly cancelled out by Seán O'Keeffe with another inch perfect free kick. Spa introduced Dara Moynihan, who had an immediate effect as he won a free converted by Evan Cronin, who added another from play. A great Spa move involving Liam Kearney and Shane Cronin saw Mike Foley draw another brilliant save out of Patrick O'Riordan. Another O'Keeffe free saw Gneeveguilla stay in touch as the scoreboard read 0-12 to 1-5.

Spa had always been threatening a deluge of scores, and now they really got down to work with some blistering combinations. Evan Cronin finished off a well-worked team move. They had their first and only wide in the 45th minute, but Cronin was cutting wreck at this stage, adding two more to his tally. Substitute Cian Murphy showed a clean pair of heels before fisting over. Dan O'Donoghue made it five points on the trot.

Gneeveguilla were struggling to deal with Spa's pace, and a surging run by Shane Cronin saw Niall McCarthy find the net, only for it to be ruled out for an offside infraction. Instead the green flag was raised at the other end when Seán O'Keeffe laid off for Ronan Collins to fist home – Spa will not be overly happy at being opened up so easily twice for goals.

It was never likely by then to affect the final result, and Spa replied in devastating fashion. Eoin Fitzgerald brilliantly flicked on to Dara Moynihan, who took off from just inside his own half and drove right through before planting a rocket past the hapless O'Riordan. Straight from the kick-out Spa were in again for Niall McCarthy to find the net to make it 2-17 to 2-5. Gary Vaughan almost had a third one, but O'Riordan again came up trumps. It made little difference in the end, with Seán O'Keeffe's sixth free a last and forlorn gesture of defiance by Gneeveguilla.

Spa: James Devane, Brian Lynch, Conor Stack, Shane Lynch, Ryan O'Carroll (0-1), Dan O'Donoghue (0-1), Gary Vaughn (0-1), Shane Cronin, Liam Kearney, Ciarán Spillane (0-1), Evan Cronin 0-7 (5f), Mike McCarthy, Cian Tobin (0-1), Mike Foley 0-4 (4f), David Spillane. Subs: Dara Moynihan 1-0 for David Spillane (34 mins), Niall McCarthy 1-0 for Mike McCarthy (41 mins), Cian Murphy 0-1 for Mike Foley (47 mins), Eoin Fitzgerald for Liam Kearney (53 mins), Eoin Cronin for Ryan O'Carroll (58 mins).

Gneeveguilla: Patrick Brosnan, Jamie O'Sullivan, Darren Brosnan, Owen Fitzgerald, Kevin Coughlan, Pa Warren, Damien Cronin, Ronan Collins (1-0), Pádraig O'Connor, Pa Brosnan, Connie O'Connor, Shane Crowley, Seán O'Keeffe 0-6 (6f), Paudie O'Leary (1-0), Jack Cremin. Subs: Shane O'Sullivan 1-0 for Shane Crowley (half-time), Damien O'Sullivan for Pádraig O'Connor (half-time), Ryan Daly for Jamie O'Sullivan (58 mins).

Referee: James Brosnan (Currow)