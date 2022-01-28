Spa’s Dan O’Donoghue set for league debut as O’Connor names strong starting fifteen for Newbridge

Spa's Dan O'Donoghue, in action here in the McGrath Cup against Limerick earlier this month, is in line for his National League debut for the Kingdom against Kildare on Sunday Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Two-time County Senior Football Championship winning captain with East Kerry, Dan O’Donoghue from Spa, is in line for his National League debut having been named at corner-back for Sunday’s National League Division 1 Round 1 clash with Kildare in Newbridge (13.45).

O’Donoghue is the sole National League debutant on the starting fifteen, which has a familiar look to it as new Kerry boss Jack O’Connor looks to hit the ground running against his former charges, the Lilywhites.

The captain from the McGrath Cup, Seán O’Shea, retains both the captaincy and his midfield berth alongside Templenoe’s Adrian Spillane. David Clifford, meanwhile, returns to the starting fifteen at full-forward. Dara Moynihan also returns to the side after a recent injury and is named at number 12.

Interestingly Dr Crokes’ Shane Murphy retains his place between the sticks, beating out Rathmore’s Shane Ryan, who will start on the bench in St Conleth’s Park.

Also on the bench Dylan Casey, Darragh Roche and Cian Gammell are newcomers to the Kerry senior squad for a National League game.

Starting fifteen

Shane Murphy, Dr Crokes

Dan O Donoghue, Spa

Jason Foley, Ballydonoghue

Tom O’Sullivan, Dingle

Paul Murphy, Rathmore

Tadhg Morley, Templenoe

Gavin White, Dr Crokes

Seán O’Shea, Kenmare Shamrocks

Adrian Spillane, Templenoe

Micheál Burns, Dr Crokes

Paudie Clifford, Fossa

Dara Moynihan, Spa

Killian Spillane, Templenoe

David Clifford, Fossa

Paul Geaney, Dingle

Subs

Shane Ryan, Rathmore

Tony Brosnan, Dr Crokes

Brian Ó Beaglaoich, An Ghaeltacht

Gavin Crowley, Templenoe

Jack Savage, Kerins O’Rahillys

Graham O’Sullivan, Dromid Pearses

Greg Horan, Austin Stacks

Dylan Casey, Austin Stacks

Darragh Roche, Glenflesk

Éanna Ó Conchúir, An Ghaeltacht

Cian Gammell, Legion