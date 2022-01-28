Spa’s Dan O’Donoghue set for league debut as O’Connor names strong starting fifteen for Newbridge

Two-time winning County Championship winning captain named in defence
Two-time County Senior Football Championship winning captain with East Kerry, Dan O’Donoghue from Spa, is in line for his National League debut having been named at corner-back for Sunday’s National League Division 1 Round 1 clash with Kildare in Newbridge (13.45).
O’Donoghue is the sole National League debutant on the starting fifteen, which has a familiar look to it as new Kerry boss Jack O’Connor looks to hit the ground running against his former charges, the Lilywhites.
The captain from the McGrath Cup, Seán O’Shea, retains both the captaincy and his midfield berth alongside Templenoe’s Adrian Spillane. David Clifford, meanwhile, returns to the starting fifteen at full-forward. Dara Moynihan also returns to the side after a recent injury and is named at number 12.
Interestingly Dr Crokes’ Shane Murphy retains his place between the sticks, beating out Rathmore’s Shane Ryan, who will start on the bench in St Conleth’s Park.
Also on the bench Dylan Casey, Darragh Roche and Cian Gammell are newcomers to the Kerry senior squad for a National League game.
Starting fifteen
Shane Murphy, Dr Crokes
Dan O Donoghue, Spa
Jason Foley, Ballydonoghue
Tom O’Sullivan, Dingle
Paul Murphy, Rathmore
Tadhg Morley, Templenoe
Gavin White, Dr Crokes
Seán O’Shea, Kenmare Shamrocks
Adrian Spillane, Templenoe
Micheál Burns, Dr Crokes
Paudie Clifford, Fossa
Dara Moynihan, Spa
Killian Spillane, Templenoe
David Clifford, Fossa
Paul Geaney, Dingle
Subs
Shane Ryan, Rathmore
Tony Brosnan, Dr Crokes
Brian Ó Beaglaoich, An Ghaeltacht
Gavin Crowley, Templenoe
Jack Savage, Kerins O’Rahillys
Graham O’Sullivan, Dromid Pearses
Greg Horan, Austin Stacks
Dylan Casey, Austin Stacks
Darragh Roche, Glenflesk
Éanna Ó Conchúir, An Ghaeltacht
Cian Gammell, Legion