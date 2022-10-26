Sparkling St Brendans show Mounthawk little mercy as they claim Kerry Schools O’Sullivan Cup title

St Brendan's College Killarney celebrate their win over Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee in the O'Sullivan Cup Final in Fitzgerald Stadium on Wednesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

KERRY SCHOOLS SFC (O’Sullivan Cup) FINAL

St. Brendans 2-8

Mercy Mounthawk 0-6

Goals don’t necessarily win games, but they will take you a lot of the way, as Mercy Mounthawk found out to their cost in an exciting O’Sullivan Cup Final with St Brendan’s College in the Fitzgerald Stadium on Wednesday. Both sides were wasteful in turn in the first half, with Mounthawk dominating the first quarter and St. Brendans the second, but it was the latter's ability to mine their chances for better rewards that ultimately decide the destination of the Dr. Eamonn O'Sullivan Cup for 2022.

St Brendan’s had wides from Alex Hennigan and Charlie Keating, while Mounthawk's Rob Monahan was off target with a long range free, as both sides took a little time to settles into the game. Monahan made rapid amends, though, winning the kick-out and splitting the posts.

The response from St Brendan’swas devastating though. Jamie Moynihan’s long free in dropped short, and while Mercy Mounthawk deflected Aodhán O’Neill’s attempted strike, John Kelliher instinctively volleyed the rebound, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

A block on Tomás Kennedy saw goalkeeper Michael Tansley sweep over a ’45’, and Odhrán Ferris profited from a good turnover by Cillian Litchfield to draw the teams level. Mounthawk were well on top in general play now, but struggling to break down a St Brendan’s defence in which Keelan O’Shea, Maidhcí Lynch and Charlie Keating were excellent.

St Brendan’s were gradually upping a gear, though, profiting in particular on kick-outs. They struggled to adjust their own shooting boots, kicking four wides on the trot. However, a great through ball by Keelan O’Shea to Jamie Moynihan earned their first point. Hennigan quickly added another before Cillian Courtney made it 1-3 to 0-3. John Kelliher was wide after a great burst, but straight from the kick-out St Brendan’s were hunting again, Aodhán O’Neill pouncing on a loose ball in the box to fire home goal number two.

At half-time those two goals separated the sides, St. Brendans 2-3 Mercy Mounthawk 0-3.

The heavens opened early in the second half, and it was the Killarney side that handled the testing conditions better. Man of the match John Kelliher boomed over a great point. Callum Cronin won a free neatly converted by outstanding playmaker Aodhán O'Neill.

Hennigan, a constant threat all through, kicked a great point to put The Sem in front by 2-6 to 0-4 and the writing was already writ large on the wall for a Mounthawk side that failed to ever catch fire as they had in earlier rounds.

Darragh O'Connor did pick off a well-executed score, but Jamie Moynihan promptly replied in kind. Callum Cronin drew a wonderful one-on-one save out of Michael Tansley, while Shay O'Meara was equally adept at the other end in denying Paddy Lane from close range. Lane always looked dangerous for his team but just couldn't muster up the scores they needed, with the excellent Odhrán Ferris forcing O'Meara into another fine stop.

Hennigan wisely fisted over a late point for St. Brendans, with Ferris closing out the scoring on a disappointing outing for a Mounthawk side that are capable of better than this and will be hoping to produce it when the two sides meet later on in the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

For now, St Brendan’s have captured the first big silverware of the colleges season and have laid down a big marker for further on.

St. Brendans, Killarney: Shay O’Meara, Maidhcí Lynch, Seán Fitzgerald, Luke Daly, Charlie Keating, Keelan O’Shea, Eoghan Kelly, Darragh Ryan, John Kelliher (1-1), Timmy Moynihan, Aodhán O’Neill 1-1 (0-1f), Alex Hennigan (0-3), Callum Cronin, Jamie Moynihan (0-2), Cillian Courtney (0-1). Subs: Seán Doolan for Jamie Moynihan (43 mins), Padraic Moynihan for Cillian Courtney (51 mins), Robbie Harnett for Callum Cronin (58 mins), Neil O'Carroll for Timmy Moynihan (58 mins)

Mercy Mounthawk: Michael Tansley 0-1 ('45’), Gary O’Riordan, Jack Murphy, Seán Rice, Kian Sheehan, Daniel Kirby, Ben Murphy, Robert Monahan (0-1), Donal O’Sullivan, Niall Collins, Tomás Kennedy, Odhrán Ferris (0-2), Darragh O’Connor (0-1), Cillian Litchfield, Paddy Lane 0-1 (1f). Subs: Bobby Byrne for Kian Sheehan (42 mins), Noah Townsend for Niall Collins (54 mins), Obinna Izehi (for Darragh O'Connor (61 mins)

Referee: Tom McCarthy (Desmonds)