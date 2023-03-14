Sparkling Kerry see off Derry challenge to move into serious contention

Kerry camogie boss Pat Ryan has his side on the cusp of a National League final Photo by Tatyana McGough

VERY NATIONAL CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Kerry 1-12

Derry 2-6

Unbeaten Kerry faced the long trip up to Derry with a lot more enthusiasm than trepidation, and it proved more than justified after a sparkling display saw them return home with the points in the bag and, barring a number of shock results in the back games to be played, a berth in the League Final practically sealed.

Derry were themselves in flying form coming into this game and were always likely to be a formidable obstacle, but Kerry were travelling in full strength for the first time this year and it showed in a superb display.

As always, it was the whirling dervish at centre-forward who was at the epicentre of Kerry’s triumph. How do you stop Patrice Diggin? At this stage, I’m surprised that opposing teams aren’t trying to pass legislation through the Dáil.

She finished this one with 1-9 out of Kerry’s total, and that statistic is only a bare measure of her overall contribution. This isn’t any one player show, though.

Kerry showed heart, hunger, and sublime skill all over the field to provide a foundation for the star players like Sara Murphy and Patrice to shine so brightly.

Derry actually had the first two points through Bronagh McCullagh and Aoife Lennon, but Kerry very quickly got to grips with proceedings. Four unerring frees from Patrice and a point from play by Jackie Horgan saw them pull clear.

Derry were giving as good as they got for the most part, with Lauren McKenna outstanding, and Aoife Shaw got in for a goal. Aoife Behan and Patrice Diggin replied before Mairead McNicholl slotted a Derry free to make it 0-7 to 1-3.

Kerry took over, though, with three more frees from Patrice and another fine score by Jackie to leave Kerry ahead and in control at 0-10 to 1-3 at the break.

Dervla O’Kane and Patrice swapped early scores. Shannon O’Connor trimmed the gap a little further but Derry suffered a hammer blow when Kerry were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute.

Up stepped Patrice to do what she does best and Kerry were 1-11 to 1-5 in front. Kerry wisely withdrew Patrice deep at this stage and controlled matters from their own half, with Derry unable to penetrate for scores despite dominating possession.

Amy O’Sullivan and Mairead McNicholl (f) did swap scores. Derry did finally get in for a goal from Mary Hegarty, but it was too little and too late to curtail any Kerry celebrations.

Kerry have one game left in the group stage, facing off against Laois in the Austin Stack Park, and it’s extremely unlikely to be their last league game this year. Manager Pat Ryan will certainly be following other results in the division with particular interest!

KERRY: Aoife Fitzgerald, Michelle Costello, Sara Murphy, Rachel McCarthy, Aoife Behan (0-1) , Niamh Leen, Ciara O’Sullivan, Ellen O’Donoghue, Laura Collins, Clodagh Walsh, Patrice Diggin (1-8, 7f, 1-0 pen), Caoimhe Spillane, Amy O’Sullivan (0-1) , Norette Casey, Jackie Horgan (0-2). Subs: Kate Lynch for C O’Sullivan, half-time, Kate Buckley for N Casey, 53

DERRY: Niamh Gribben, Niamh Quinn, Eimear O’Kane, Leah Lennon, Gráinne McAtamney, Shannon O’Doherty, Lauren McKenna, Dervla O’Kane (0-1) , Rachel Downey, Mairéad McNicholl (0-2, 2f), Aimee Lennon (0-1), Mary Hegarty ( 1-0), Shannon O’Connor (0-1), Aoife Shaw (1-0), Bronagh McCullagh (0-1)

REFEREE: Bernard Heaney (Meath)