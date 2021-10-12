Sparkling Beaufort see off understrength Kilcummin

The ball breaks away Mike Breen Beaufort and Kevin Gorman Kilcummin the Kerry Petroleum Kerry County Intermediate Club Football Quarter Final in Kilcummin on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

COUNTY IFC QUARTER-FINAL

Beaufort 2-21

Kilcummin 0-10

Beaufort reached last year's Intermediate Final and the appetites clearly haven't dulled, going by a sparkling display in a resplendent revamped Kilcummin last Sunday to take them into the final four of this year's competition.

Just two years ago the two teams were lifting the All Ireland Junior and Intermediate All Ireland club titles together in Croke Park!

However, Kilcummin had to line out with long-term injury Séan O'Leary (who is commendably spearheading a drive to donate blood in Killarney, a great cause), Kevin McSweeney, Matt Keane, or Kevin McCarthy, all of whom played starring roles that day, and losing Kieran Murphy after just four minutes to injury was a hammer blow.

They struggled to retain their kick-out after that, with Beaufort winning eleven of Kilcummin’s kick-outs. That's always going to place and team under pressure, and Beaufort's ravenous forwards were more than prepared to take advantage.

Beaufort were already setting out their stall by then. Jack O'Connor and Noel Duggan had swapped early frees but a great mark by the outstanding Liam Carey and then a point from play by the same player had Beaufort leading by 0-3 to 0-1.

Kieran Dennehy, Liam Carey with another mark, and Seán O'Brien had them leading 0-7 to 0-4 when referee Eddie Barrett (who controlled a very clean, open game of football very well) sounded the first water break.

Kieran Dennehy opened the scoring in the second quarter and a brace from Ronan Murphy and three on the trot from the irrepressible Liam Carey (one suspects that Jack O'Connor might consider the Beaufort man worth a look, given his form this year) meant that Beaufort were in command of proceedings.

Noel Duggan, Gary O'Leary, and 2020 Kerry minor Cian Foley were trying very hard for Kilcummin, but Beaufort were winning the majority of the play and the speed and accuracy of their passing couldn't be contained. Half-time Beaufort 0-13 Kilcummin 0-8.

Any lingering doubts – and Kilcummin are a team who can very rarely be written off – were cleared when Kieran Dennehy found the net five minutes after the restart, while a black card saw Kilcummin reduced to fourteen men.

Fergal Hallissey, Jack O'Connor, Liam Carey, and Kiern Dennehy piled on further scores to a solitary rejoinder from Kilcummin, and it was 1-17 to 0-8 at the second water break.

Two last Kilcummin points were just gestures of defiance as Beaufort wrapped up a very convincing victory.

Kilcummin were understrength, but they have a lot to contribute to East Kerry's campaign to make it three County Championships in-a-row. Beaufort had a lot of players on the Mid Kerry team who went to last year's county final in a great campaign, but next year they will be quietly hoping to be going it on their own.

This was a big hurdle – but there's plenty of water to flow under that bridge and already there's another one in their way. It should be an absolute thriller.

BEAUFORT: Seán Coffey, Ger Hartnett, Seán Kelliher, Kieran O'Sullivan, Ethan Coffey, Mike Breen (0-1), Danny Healy, Nathan Breen, Seán O'Brien (0-1), Padraig Doona, Ronan Murphy (0-2), Ciarán Kennedy, Liam Carey (1-8), Jack O'Connor (0-5, 2f), Kieran Dennehy (1-3) Subs: Fergal Hallissey 0-1 for D Healy, Liam Curran for K O'Sullivan, Michael O'Sullivan for K Dennehy, Brendy O'Donoghue for P Doona

KILCUMMIN: Brendan Kealy, Chris O'Leary, Dan Moynihan, Philip O'Leary, James Nagle, Padraig Nagle, Eoghan O'Donovan, Kieran Murphy, Kevin Gorman, Noel Duggan (0-3, 2f), Gary O'Leary (0-2), Mikey O'Shea (0-1), Danny Cronin, John McCarthy (2), Paul O'Shea Subs: Cian Foley 0-2 for K Murphy, Seán Brosnan for J Nagle, Donal Maher for D Cronin, Damien O'Leary for N Duggan

REFEREE: Eddie Barrett (Austin Stacks)