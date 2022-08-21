Spa surge into Senior Club semi-finals on back of powerful second half against Na Gaeil

COUNTY SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP A ROUND 3

Spa 1-16

Na Gaeil 0-12

When Spa found themselves trailing by two points at half-time, having played with the breeze in their favour in the opening half, their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals of the Kerry Petroleum senior club football championship were teetering on the brink.

The Killarney outfit certainly hadn’t done themselves justice in the first 30 minutes of this Group A (Round 3) encounter against hosts Na Gaeil , with the Tralee men deservedly retiring at the interval with a lead, albeit a narrow one, after a well organised and disciplined showing.

With Eoin Doody sticking tight to David Spillane, Damien Bourke reducing the influence of Mike Foley, and Enda O’Connor initially going tit-for-tat with Evan Cronin, Spa were unable to make the elements work in their favour, although Cronin did get motoring for a spell with two points on the trot by the 19th minute, 0-4 to 0-2.

However, with an admirably patient in possession game-plan, and with Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor busy around the middle, Na Gaeil, with wing-back Fergal Barry driving forward to good effect, solidified their position impressively, notching five of the last six points before the half-time whistle.

Reliant on the free-taking accuracy of O’Connor for their first five scores, two magnificent points from Jack Sheehan and Dan Goggin had the home team with a spring in their step at the interval, 0-7 to 0-5, Spa left to rue a missed goal chance by Spillane, who was foiled by a fine Devon Burns save from point-blank range in the 26th minute.

Whether a hairdryer was produced, or tea cups were thrown, in the Spa dressing-room at half-time remains to be seen, but whatever the words of wisdom from the management, the visitors were an utterly transformed side on the resumption.

The effervescent bundle of electricity that is corner-forward Spillane set the tone immediately as, probably angry that he hadn’t billowed the net earlier, he fired over the opening two points after the break to let Na Gaeil know that they were facing a different side now.

Jack Bourke responded with a neat score of his own to regain the initiative for the Tralee men, but the next 15 minutes were to prove to be an absolute disaster for the hosts, as Spa took complete control, hitting an unanswered seven points to turn the contest upside down.

With Shane Lynch and Ryan Carroll grafting well for breaking ball, Dan O’Donoghue and Shane Cronin resolute in the central defensive roles, Liam Kearney thundering into the picture against Jack Barry, and Gary Vaughan’s diligent shackling of Diarmuid O’Connor a hugely important factor, the supply of ball into the Spa forward line increased considerably.

On the other hand, Na Gaeil weren’t helped by losing key defenders Enda O’Connor and Bourke to injury, and sensing that their opponents were wilting, Spa went for the jugular, Evan Cronin (2), Ciaran and David Spillane, Mike O’Donoghue, Kearney and substitute Cian Tobin all on the mark, as they surged clear, 0-14 to 0-8, by the 52nd minute.

It could have been even worse for Na Gaeil at that juncture as Kearney’s punched point was a rebound from a blistering left-footed rocket at goal by O’Donoghue that beat Burns between the sticks but cracked against the crossbar.

Now six points in arrears, the game was, well and truly, going away from Na Gaeil. However, with Dan O’Connor giving them an attacking focal point on his introduction at full-forward, they responded with a couple of nice points from Darragh Reen and another replacement Andrew Barry, making his comeback from injury.

Spa were unperturbed, however, keeping their foot on the throat of their under-pressure opponents, and comfortably holding them at arm’s length, wing-back Lynch’s excellent right-foot point from long range in the 58th minute being a particularly inspirational score for the visitors.

The icing on the cake was to arrive four minutes into second half injury-time when Shane Cronin’s strong run up the pitch culminated in the centre-back’s fisted pass across the goalmouth being flicked to the net by that reliable goal scoring assassin, David Spillane (he had raised two green flags in the Round 1 victory over Dingle).

Nine points the better team in the second half, 1-11 to 0-5, Spa were, undoubtedly, full value for their success, especially as they continue to be without injured county talisman Dara Moynihan. They will be looking forward to next weekend’s semi-finals with plenty of optimism.

Na Gaeil, for their part, by virtue of the Round 1 triumph over Kenmare Shamrocks, have consolidated their position at this level for 2023. In their first year at senior level, they will be well satisfied with that outcome.

SPA: James Devane; Eric O’Donoghue, Dan O’Donoghue, Eoin Fitzgerald; Shane Lynch 0-1, Shane Cronin, Ryan Carroll; Liam Kearney 0-1, Gary Vaughan; Ciaran Spillane 0-1, Evan Cronin 0-5 (3f, 0-1m), Mike O’Donoghue 0-1; Cian Murphy, Mike Foley 0-3 (2f), David Spillane 1-3. Subs: Brian Lynch for Murphy (inj, 11 mins), Cian Tobin 0-1 for M O’Donoghue (52 mins), Liam Spillane for Foley (58 mins), Eoin Cronin for Carroll (60+3 mins).

NA GAEIL: Devon Burns; Enda O’Connor, Niall O’Mahony, Damien Bourke; Fergal Barry, Eoin Doody, Jack Doyle; Diarmuid O’Connor 0-7 (7f), Jack Barry; Kieran O’Donovan, Dan Goggin 0-1, James O’Connor; Jack Bourke 0-1, Darragh Reen 0-1, Jack Sheehan 0-1. Subs: Luke Barrett for E O’Connor, inj (33 mins), Andrew Barry 0-1 for D Bourke, inj (41 mins), Dan O’Connor for O’Donovan (44 mins), Sean O’Connor for J O’Connor (58 mins), Declan Cooney for J Bourke (58 mins).

REFEREE: Eamonn Moran (Ballydonoghue)