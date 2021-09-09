Spa see off Desmonds and Beaufort beat Na Gaeil to reach 2020 IFC final

Spa. Cian Tobin is chased by Gearoid Leonard, Castleisland Desmonds in the IFC semi-final in Kilcummin. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

2020 County Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals

Spa 1-14

Castleisland Desmonds 2-6

Kilcummin was the revamped and resplendent setting for the first of the long-awaited 2020 Intermediate semi-finals. Spa were on the attack early with a clever team attack saw Cian Tobin lay it off to Niall McCarthy for a great goal. However, they struggled after that to break down a massed Castleisland defence.

Micheál Walsh opened Desmonds' account and the same player punched over a Steve Bartlett free that was dropping short. A foul on the highly influential Maurice Hickey saw Adam O'Donoghue level matters. Brian Leonard sent in a dangerous high ball, but Spa keeper James Devane ably fisted it away before Luka Brosnan joined the attack and put his team in front. 0-4 to 1-0 after the first quarter in favour of Desmonds.

Spa had settled by the second quarter and a foul on a high-tempo Dara Moynihan saw Evan Cronin square things up. At the other end Shane Lynch got in a strong hand to block Dominick Finnegan's effort, but Castleisland's attacks were beginning to dry up as Spa applied pressure, with Shane Cronin and Dan O'Donoghue especially impressive.

They got a bit of luck, though, when Luke Lyons made a great catch and bore down on goal, only for his blistering shot to crash off the woodwork and away. At the other end Dara Moynihan fisted over to put Spa back in front and a great run by Michael Foley ended in a Spa point. Just before half-time a similar scintillating run by Shane Cronin ended with Niall McCarthy slotting over top leave the half-time score Spa 1-4 Castleisland Desmonds 0-4.

Spa nearly doubled their lead on the resumption, another burst by Shane Cronin denied by the woodwork and when he gathered the rebound to shoot for goal, the effort was well saved by Steve Bartlett. Gary Vaughan put over the '45. Desmonds were defending well and playing good football, but lacking any real threat, and their one dangerous foray forward was comfortably gathered by James Devane.

A foul on Ciarán Spillane saw Evan Cronin stretch Spa's lead and Eoin Fitzgerald won another free for Michael Foley to make it 1-7 to 0-4. Niall O'Mahony turned the screw with his second point and a good interception by Dara Moynihan saw Evan Cronin add another. 1-9 to 0-4 at the water break, and Spa in cruise control.

Michael Foley slotted his second point on the restart, but Maurice Hickey pointed in reply – Castleisland's first score in 27 minutes. It was a brief respite, with another surge forward from Shane Cronin ending with Evan Cronin firing over, and the same player quickly added another. David Spillane fisted over at the end of a great move.

Shane Cronin picked out Michael Foley but Steve Bartlett made a great save and the post denied Foley after he gathered the rebound. A minute later the exact same thing happened at the other end after a sublime pass from Thomas Hickey to Seán Lynch. Dara Moynihan blazed wide before David Spillane hit Spa's last score of the day.

Thomas Hickey, a supremely intelligent footballer, carved open the defence with another brilliant pass, this time to Graham O'Connor. James Devane was equal to the shot, but Adam O'Donoghue at the back post coolly steered the rebound to the net. Straight from the kick out the same player raised another green flag, and Luke Lyons followed up with a point to make the scoreline respectable.

It was all moot by then, though, with the last sands trickling out of the hourglass, for a Desmonds' team shorn of too many starters in attack – Desmonds' had been forced into making four changes to their named team before the game, and it showed.

Beaufort will be a much harder test for a Spa team that took their team to settle into the game, but looked very good when they did.

SPA: James Devane, Brian Lynch, Eoin Fitzgerald, Shane Lynch, Shane Cronin, Dan O'Donoghue, Gary Vaughan 0-1 ('45), Liam Kearney, Ciarán Spillane, Niall O'Mahony (0-2), Michael Foley 0-2 (1f), Dara Moynihan (0-1), Niall McCarthy (1-1), Evan Cronin 0-5 (2f), Cian Tobin. Subs: Mike McCarthy for Niall O'Mahony, (43), David Spillane 0-2 for Cian Tobin (45), Eoghan Cronin for Gary Vaughan (51), Mikey Moynihan for Ciaran Spillane (54), Cian Murphy for Dara Moynihan (59)

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: Steve Bartlett, Gearoid Leonard, Tadhg O'Connell, Luka Brosnan (0-1), Brian Leonard, Tadhg O'Shea, Maurice Hickey 0-1, Adam Donoghue, Adam O'Donoghue 2-1 (0-1f), Tomás Lynch, Luke Lyons 0-1, PJ Curtin, Mark Hickey, Micheál Walsh 0-2, Seán Lynch, Dominick Finnegan. Subs: Thomas Hickey for Dominick Finnegan (half-time), Pa Hickey for Micheál Walsh (43), Kieran Brennan for PJ Curtin (43), Graham O'Connor for Seán Lynch (57)

REFEREE: Eddie Walsh (Rathmore)

Beaufort 1-13

Na Gaeil 0-10

Six points is a fair reflection of Beaufort’s superiority over Na Gaeil as the Mid Kerry club booked their place in next Sunday's 2020 IFC final on the back of the sort of performance that every manager loves: one with a bit of room for improvement.

Beaufort know they will have to find that improvement against Spa back at the same venue seven days after seeing off the challenge of a Na Gaeil team that was playing catch-up from the very first minute of this semi-final that never really rose beyond the intensity of a county league match.

Na Gaeil partnered Kerry team mates Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor at midfield, and while the latter worked hard to drag the Tralee club to the winning line, Barry’s contribution was patchy at best, and suggested a mental hangover from the All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone eight days earlier.

On the other side, Beaufort got the absolute best out of their county man: Mike Breen shaking off any residual disappointment from Croke Park to drive Beaufort on from his centre-half back berth with a super performance.

Around him Beaufort had Ronan Murphy in midfield, Liam Carey on the ‘forty’ and a sharp and hard-working inside forward line of Padraig Doona, Ciaran Kennedy and Fergal Hallissey as the platform of their win.

Carey floated the game’s first point inside the first minute, and less than a minute later Doona teed up Sean O’Brien for a well-taken goal to give Beaufort a four-point head-start before Na Gaeil – who made five changes from the named starting 15 – had time to sort themselves out.

The clubs had met in the 2018 Premier Junior final, which Beaufort won after extra-time, but this contest brought little of the drama or competitiveness of that afternoon in Tralee three years ago.

Instead, Na Gaeil worked hard to engineer scoring chances but lacked a cohesive and accurate forward unit to generate much in that regard.

By the water break Beaufort were 1-3 to 0-2 ahead, Na Gaeil’s scores coming from goalkeeper Devon Burns, from a 45-metre free, and Tomas Ó hAinifein, with a good point under pressure.

Fergal Hallissey kept Beaufort’s scores clocking up with five scores in the first half, the first four from frees, as Beaufort led 1-7 to 0-4 at the interval, with Breen kicking a monster point right before the half time whistle.

Indeed, Beaufort might have been fully out of sight if Carey's ‘goal’, palmed to the net from Kennedy pass, wasn’t disallowed for a square infringement.

Early second half points from Ronan Murphy and Jonathan Kissane stretched Beaufort’s lead to eight points, before Na Gaeil had their best period with scores from Ian McCarthy (2) and Andrew Barry to make it 1-9 to 0-7 just after the second water break.

Before that water break Burns was called into action twice, first saving smartly from a Ronan Murphy shot and then keeping out another goal-bound shot from Mike Breen as Beaufort looked to turn the screw and kill the game in the third quarter.

As it was, points from Murphy and another Hallissey free edged Beaufort 1-11 to 0-7 ahead as the game entered its final 10 minutes, and even with Na Gaeil bringing on a number of substitutes, they never found any real rhythm or drive to their performance.

There was some small hope for the Tralee men when Nathan Breen was black carded in the 56th minute for a deliberate pull down of Diarmuid O’Connor, who cut a frustrated figure throughout the second half, but a late exchange of scores between Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack O’Connor was all the game had left to offer as Beaufort eased into the delayed 2020 IFC final.

BEAUFORT: Sean Coffey, Ger Hartnett, Sean Kelliher, Kieran O’Sullivan, Ethan Coffey, Mike Breen, Jonathan Kissane, Nathan Breen, Ronan Murphy, Sean O’Brien, Liam Carey, Ian McGillycuddy, Padraig Doona, Ciaran Kennedy, Fergal Hallissey. Subs: Jack O’Connor for I McGillycuddy (38), Mark Neary for C Kennedy (57), Liam Curran for K O’Sullivan (62).

NA GAEIL: Devon Burns, Kieran O’Donovan, Enda O’Conor, Damien Bourke, JAck Sheehan, Andrew Barry, Eoin Doody, Jack Barry, Diarmuid O’Connor, Dan O'Connor, Eoin O’Neill, Tomas Ó hAinifein, Darragh Reen, Jamie Lowham, Ian McCarthy. Subs: James O’Connor for E O’Neill (ht), Darragh Carmody for D Reen (inj, 42), Fergal Barry for Dan O’Connor (45), Jack Bourke for I McCarthy (50), Niall O’Mahony for J Lowham (56).

REFEREE: Padraig O’Sullivan (Firies)