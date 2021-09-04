Spa firepower might prove the difference

2020 COUNTY IFC SEMI-FINAL

Castleisland Desmonds v Spa

Sunday, September 5

Fitzgerald Stadium, 2.30pm

Referee: Edmund Walsh

We didn’t really know it at the time, but there was a bit of a last helicopter out of Saigon feel about Spa’s last club championship outing. Within a day of their two-point – and hard-earned – victory over Laune Rangers, the GAA suspended all club activity. It’s only now, almost eleven months later, that they (and the other three clubs left in the competition) can continue their journey.

It really is unprecedented stuff, at least in modern times, and makes pretty much everything that happened last year moot when we consider what might happen this weekend. Momentum long since sundered can’t be reclaimed at this remove.

Really all we have to go in is County League form and as we all know County League form isn’t always that predictive, especially for clubs who have players on various county panels, particularly the Kerry seniors.

Even then getting back an inter-county players – as Na Gaeil and Spa will have done this week – isn’t like flicking a switch either. Those guys need a little time to reintegrate. Still you’d much prefer to be welcoming back Dara Moynihan than not having him at all.

Castleisland Desmonds might feel it’s an advantage that they didn’t have anybody on the Kerry senior panel, the work they’ve done up to now has been with a full squad and they’ve had a pretty strong league campaign behind them, qualifying for a promotion play-off, albeit one they lost.

Nevertheless it’s probably advantage to Spa on league form as they held their own in Division 1 for another season and really, when you look at the panel of players they have, as bulk suppliers to East Kerry, they should just about be favourites for this weekend’s game.

They’ve got talent all over – Dan O’Donoghue at the back for instance – but it’s up front that they really pack a punch with guys like Evan Cronin, the aforementioned Moynihan, Mike O'Donoghue et al.

None of which is to say that Desmonds lack quality, they absolutely don't. Guys like Thomas Lynch and Cian O’Connor are proof positive of what they’ve got. It’s just that in an overall sense it feels like Spa have that little bit more about them.

Then again we could be totally off base here. This is a semi-final with a difference after all. Most likely it’ll be a close, tight game. After that it’s anyone’s guess.

Verdict: Spa