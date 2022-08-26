Spa favourites to make Kerry senior club final but Kerins O’Rahillys not without hope

COUNTY CLUB SFC SEMI-FINAL

Spa v Kerins O’Rahillys

Saturday, August 27

Spa, 6pm

Spa are one of the stories of the championship, no question. Undefeated, with just a single point dropped, against Kenmare Shamrocks in the second round (at home as it turns out), they topped Group A, ensuring home advantage for this Saturday evening with a very comfortable seven-point victory over Na Gaeil in Killeen last Saturday evening.

All in all they’re very well placed and will be a lot of people’s favourites for this clash with last year’s County Senior Football Championship runners-up, Kerins O’Rahillys.

Ever since their promotion to the senior ranks last year – they won the intermediate crown in 2020, missing out on a Munster club run – they’ve been more than solid. Indeed they look well at home amongst the big guns.

The return to fitness of Dan O’Donoghue after his long lay-off with the Kingdom has clearly bolstered the Killarney outfit – he played at number 3 against Na Gaeil last weekend – but beyond their star man there’s a heck of a lot of quality, as one would expect for a senior outfit to be fair.

Shane Lynch on the half-back line is a quality performer. Liam Kearney – the one-time Kerry minor captain – is a real driving force for the club at centre-field.

Probably it’s up front that they’re strongest with players such as Evan Cronin, Mike O’Donoghue, Mike Foley and David Spillane all on-song at the moment. Spillane shot 1-3 from play in Tralee last weekend.

Whatever else we can say about this match, it’s that Kerins O’Rahillys will have their work cut out for them. Can they win it? Having seen them last weekend against Templenoe, you know what, we think they can.

True, they were frustratingly passive in the final quarter having put themselves into a match-winning position, but before that the Tralee outfit were very impressive indeed.

With Gavin O’Brien really thundering into the contest, William Harmon’s men were very, very impressive in the third quarter of their contest. With O’Brien playing that well – along with David Moran and Seán Walsh – they’d a very solid platform to build upon in the middle third and used it to put serious pressure on Templenoe.

The one worry you’d have for them is that despite all that they’re a little too reliant upon Jack Savage – and frees – for scores. Just two of their starting six forwards scored from play – there’s surely more to come from Barry John Keane, who looked lively but was limited to just one fisted point.

To be fair they were down a couple of important players up front. Notably Conor Hayes and Tommy Walsh. If either or both is in a position to feature next weekend that could be a huge swing of pendulum in favour of the Tralee men – Walsh was present in Strand Road, just not togged.

At the back O’Rahillys have some fine players too. Cormac Coffey continues to be a driving force alongside guys like Darragh McElligott and captain Ross O’Callaghan.

They match up quite well against their Killarney opponents, but it could come down to whether or not Strand Road can get that little bit of additional firepower on the pitch.

Jack Savage was super on the weekend – and not just from placed balls – but they need a bit more of a spread. If Savage is the focal point so pointedly again, expect his Kerry colleague Dan O’Donoghue to be assigned to tracking him.

Sparks could fly and it would be a fascinating contest to watch, just as this game as a whole should be. Strand Road can win, but something tells us that Spa will win.

Verdict: Spa