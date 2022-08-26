Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Spa favourites to make Kerry senior club final but Kerins O’Rahillys not without hope

Tralee side are a little light on firepower compared to their rivals judging by last weekend’s starting 15

Na Gaeil's Eoin Doody chases after Spa Killarneys David Spillane at the Na Gaeil v Spa Killarney Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Group A Round 3 game at Kileen Tralee - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan Expand

Close

Na Gaeil's Eoin Doody chases after Spa Killarneys David Spillane at the Na Gaeil v Spa Killarney Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Group A Round 3 game at Kileen Tralee - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Na Gaeil's Eoin Doody chases after Spa Killarneys David Spillane at the Na Gaeil v Spa Killarney Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Group A Round 3 game at Kileen Tralee - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Na Gaeil's Eoin Doody chases after Spa Killarneys David Spillane at the Na Gaeil v Spa Killarney Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Group A Round 3 game at Kileen Tralee - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

kerryman

Damian Stack

COUNTY CLUB SFC SEMI-FINAL

Privacy