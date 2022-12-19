Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Spa boss Aidan O’Shea: ‘We were off the pace and we paid the penalty’

Spa boss disappointed by end to season, but feels satisfied in the round by the club’s 2022

Ryan O'Carroll of Spa in action against Mark Fitzgerald of Dr Crokes during the East Kerry SFC Final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Close

Ryan O'Carroll of Spa in action against Mark Fitzgerald of Dr Crokes during the East Kerry SFC Final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ryan O'Carroll of Spa in action against Mark Fitzgerald of Dr Crokes during the East Kerry SFC Final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ryan O'Carroll of Spa in action against Mark Fitzgerald of Dr Crokes during the East Kerry SFC Final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday Photo by Tatyana McGough

kerryman

Jimmy Darcy

A tough day for Spa’s manager, but a rueful Aidan O’Shea was as courteous and honest as always after the game.

Yeah, they got off to a great start. We just couldn’t seem to get the ball out. The kick-outs were going out and we just weren’t getting our hands on any of the breaks,” he noted.

Privacy