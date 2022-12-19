Spa boss Aidan O’Shea: ‘We were off the pace and we paid the penalty’

A tough day for Spa’s manager, but a rueful Aidan O’Shea was as courteous and honest as always after the game.

“Yeah, they got off to a great start. We just couldn’t seem to get the ball out. The kick-outs were going out and we just weren’t getting our hands on any of the breaks,” he noted.

"They built up a very decent lead in the first five or six minutes and we always struggled with that. We had to bring Dara [Moynihan] on a bit sooner than we had intended. Mike [Foley] got a fairly bad bang down by the side-line and he ended up with a serious enough facial injury, so we had to bring Dara in.

"We were down five or six points at the time. It was a big ask of Dara, he hasn’t a lot of playing time over the past while. He came in and gave it everything, but we were behind the curve at that stage.”

Spa struggled all through to make headway against the Dr Crokes defence, and the black and amber side were clinically efficient with turnovers.

“The goal that they got, we came up the field, but we dropped it short. We came up the field again later on, and dropped another one short and they got a point off it. That’s a four point swing and at that stage of the game we needed to be killing the ball and getting scores at the other end.

"But look, they were very clinical, they were on fire, and they were very hard to pin down. Once we were chasing the game, they were able to sit back a bit more and they were catching us on the counter-attack more. Look, we were off the pace and we paid the penalty for it.”

There’s no question but that Spa will be disappointed with their performance, having shown up well in other competitions this year, and it’s a tough way to close out the playing season.

“Definitely. I remember being in this situation myself as a player. It was a third game, a double replay, of a County Championship semi-final. We should have won the two previous games, we went in and we ended up wanting the ground to open up and swallow us.

"We got hammered, so I’ve been there and it’s not an easy place to be. Sometimes it happens in football, you have to look back and see what we could have done differently. You can’t afford to give away the ball to a team like Dr. Crokes or they will punish you.

"Look, it’s a bitter pill to swallow for now but they boys will have plenty more days ahead of them and they just have to put it behind them now and use it going forward and use it as motivation.”

The day may have been disappointing from Spa's perspective, but the year hasn't, and Aidan has no doubt about the main priority overall.

“There’s only eight senior clubs, so retaining that senior status was very important this year, there was a lot of pressure on that. We felt that we made good progress this year. It’s disappointing to finish on this note, we just had a non-performance, I suppose maybe we just weren’t let play by a good Dr. Crokes side.

"We’d love to be going out again next weekend, try and get over it straight away, but unfortunately there won’t be a game now for a few months and that’s just the nature of it.”