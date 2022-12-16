Spa boss Aidan O’Shea: ‘The East Kerry Championship is very competitive’

Spa manager Aidan O'Shea's biggest concern in the run-in to the game is the injury list, with a lot of bodies in doubt.

“We have a few players back in contention, but we won't know for certain until closer to the time.

"Liam Kearney played three quarters of the game against Gneeveguilla, but hasn't trained with us, while David Spillane came off with an injury in that game and neither he nor Dara Moynihan have trained since.

"Dara and Dan O'Donoghue are away with the Kerry team at the moment, so we'll talk to him when they get back and see how he is feeling.

"The Gneeveguilla match was just his second game with us this year; I doubt if he'll last a full game against Crokes but hopefully he can play a role for us. Eric O'Donoghue has been starting for us all this year but unfortunately it looks like an ankle injury is likely to rule him out, again we'll know closer to the day. Eoin Fitzgerald, Niall McCarthy, and Cian Murphy were all able to come off the bench for us the last day and they played well, so they will be in line for starting jerseys.

Read More

“We'll need everybody we have against Crokes in the final. They are a great team, in fairness to them, and they aren't going to surrender the O'Donoghue Cup easily. It'll be up to us to go out and perform to our very best and just see where that takes us.

“It's been a long year. We met up at the start of the year around the 15th or 16th of January, and we are training or playing every week since, 48 weeks in a row. I think we all thought that the split season would make it a bit easier, but it hasn't worked out that way. But of course it's a lot better to be looking forward to a final than to be finished with nothing to show for it.”

The Glenbeigh native is fully aware of the desire in the Spa club to finally get hands back on the Dr O’Donoghue Cup after a lengthy absence.

“Look, it's been 33 years since Spa won an O'Donoghue Cup, and of course we would love it, but there is a reason that it has been that long,” O'Shea noted.

"The East Kerry Championship is very competitive, one of the most competitive of them all in fact. Dr Crokes are always in the mix, of course. Rathmore dominated for a while (Rathmore won four in a row from 2014 to 2017), Glenflesk won a good few with Seamus Moynihan and John Crowley, Killarney Legion were champions in 2019.

"You always have some very strong teams and it's a competition that everybody wants to win. We all know how much it would mean to Spa, but to be honest we are keeping our focus on the game itself. We'll just be looking to do the best that we can on the day and hopefully that will be enough.”