Spa and Beaufort bring sexy football to the stadium

Spa would have given that All Ireland club a right rattle if there was a competition for them to play this year

Dara Moynihan, Spa chased by Seán Kelliher, Beaufort during the 2020 Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Final in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin Expand

Dan Kearney

I think that it was Ruud Gullit back in his Chelsea days that coined the phrase ‘sexy football’ and the expression could easily refer to the exhibition that Spa and Beaufort served up last Sunday in the eternally resplendent Fitzgerald Stadium.

Largely, there was no such a thing as blanket defences, single and double sweepers, or zonal defensive formations as both teams attacked with ferocity at every chance that they got. It was of no great surprise to anyone that has followed these sides in the past as this is the philosophy of the way that they approach the game, and in Ivor Flynn and Éanna O’Malley they have two managers that believe in playing football with an attacking intent.

I suppose when you have players of the calibre and pace of Dara Moynihan and Evan Cronin for Spa and Liam Carey and Pádraig Doona for Beaufort then it is easy to throw off the shackles that suffocate defensive minded teams, but as we well know this isn’t always the case and safety first managers have been a blight on the development of the game for the last twenty years.

