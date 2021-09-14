Spa and Beaufort bring sexy football to the stadium

I think that it was Ruud Gullit back in his Chelsea days that coined the phrase ‘sexy football’ and the expression could easily refer to the exhibition that Spa and Beaufort served up last Sunday in the eternally resplendent Fitzgerald Stadium.

Largely, there was no such a thing as blanket defences, single and double sweepers, or zonal defensive formations as both teams attacked with ferocity at every chance that they got. It was of no great surprise to anyone that has followed these sides in the past as this is the philosophy of the way that they approach the game, and in Ivor Flynn and Éanna O’Malley they have two managers that believe in playing football with an attacking intent.

I suppose when you have players of the calibre and pace of Dara Moynihan and Evan Cronin for Spa and Liam Carey and Pádraig Doona for Beaufort then it is easy to throw off the shackles that suffocate defensive minded teams, but as we well know this isn’t always the case and safety first managers have been a blight on the development of the game for the last twenty years.

To understate, we’re no great fans of Tyrone down here, but we all have a kind of grudging admiration for the way that they played football this year. Their display in the All Ireland final against Mayo was exceptional, and Dooher and Logan have brought a fantastic attacking aspect to compliment their traditional aggression, and the results are obvious to see.

Poor Mayo failed the final examination once again and they even had to endure Pat Spillane with his pre prepared Samuel Beckett quotation, “All of old. Nothing else ever. Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better”. Good God, as if the craturs didn’t feel bad enough.

Spa might have come into Spillane’s thoughts after suffering three losses in Championship finals over the past decade, but whilst Mayo are still carrying players that have been unsuccessful in seven finals, Spa are pretty much a new team and carry no baggage from their predecessors failures.

The goals that they scored last Sunday may have made the headlines, but some of the point scoring was absolutely exceptional. Moynihan slotted a few beauties and Shane Cronin’s two points had the fragrance of a matador that’s at the top of his game. Some of Beaufort’s point kicking was top class also, and the diminutive Pádraig Doona made football look easy with three splendid post splitters.

Liam Carey’s point in the 10th minute was the pick of the bunch. Soloing on his left on the terrace side of the ground, he turned like a nimble Russian ballerina to his right and slotted over from forty metres with ease. The centre half-forward scored three points in total, but continues to delight and frustrate in equal measure. His potential will only be fulfilled when he finds a consistent sixty minutes in his locker.

Rarely has there been a game of such importance that has produced so few wides. Spa had twenty six shots for scores and failed with only four of them. Beaufort shot twenty two times and only failed to score twice. It was the type of accuracy that even the legendary Robin Hood would have been proud of.

The acclaim and praise for the attacking football on offer shouldn’t take away from some of the good tackling that occurred throughout the game. When Beaufort came at Spa early in the second half the victors formed a solid defensive formation across the ’45 metre line and tackled with a hunger and ferocity that led to some poor turnovers from Beaufort. The mid Kerry side tried the same defensive tactic for a period in the first half but lacked the work rate and hunger for it to be effective. That was a vital difference.

Spa will now move up to the senior ranks by virtue of their victory and mix it with the big boys. First up are neighbours Dr Crokes next weekend, and this where their mettle will really be tested. Their cause won’t be helped by a couple of days of celebrations, but that has to be done also. You work hard to reach the pinnacle and it always needs to be celebrated accordingly. What’s it all about otherwise?

Of course, the fact that it’s a 2020 competition means that Spa won’t get the chance to compete at Munster level and emulate their 2009 counterparts that went all the way to the All Ireland final before losing to Cookstown of Tyrone. It’s a pity, they would have given the competition a fair rattle, but unfortunately we will never know how far they would have gone.

Spa look to have all the raw materials to be able to compete at senior level. They have pace, fitness, and plenty bulk and they now know what it is to be a winner. Whilst the Crokes test may come a little too soon after Sunday’s victory, they should certainly go into the games against Templenoe and Kenmare with plenty confidence.

For Beaufort, it’s back in to the 2021 version of the Intermediate Championship. First up is Rathmore in Direen and then it’s away to Currow and a home tie against mid Kerry rivals Glenbeigh / Glencar.

It’s not an easy group by any means, but Beaufort have the quality to navigate the choppy waters and give the championship a right rattle again this year.