Southern Gaels undone by Ballymacarbry goals in Munster SFC semi-final

LGFA MUNSTER CLUB SFC SEMI-FINAL

Southern Gaels 0-7

Ballymacarbry (Waterford) 3-9

Ballymacarbry’s superior ability to take their goal chances propelled them to the Munster despite a spirited performance from a Southern Gaels side that, although well beaten on the scoreboard, gave a display that augurs well for the future of Dan Fitzpatrick’s young side.

The winners had shocked seven in a row Munster champions Mourneabbey in the first round of the competition and would have travelled to sun drenched Frank Casey Park as hottest of hot favourites, but the home side gave them plenty to think about throughout what was a very entertaining game. In fact, it was Southern Gaels corner back Jessie Gill that opened the scoring with a sweet point a minute into the contest but Ballymacarbry were to score their first goal two minutes later.

A sweeping move involving Karen McGrath and Aileen Wall saw former Waterford great, 36 year old Michelle Ryan, finish to the net in fine style past Mary Ellen Bolger. Bríd McMaugh added a free soon afterwards to extend the Ballymacarbry lead before Southern Gaels best forward Rachel Dwyer slotted between the posts, following excellent work from Cliona Murphy and Shannon O’Donnell.

Southern Gaels netminder Bolger was forced into a brilliant save in the 27th minute as the livewire Aileen Wall looked certain to score but Bríd McMaugh, an inspirational figure for the winners, followed up with a point from the rebound. Siofra O’Shea with a magnificent long range point and McMaugh from a free kick finished the first half scoring and the hosts trailed by 1-5 to 0-4 at the half time break despite having played with the wind at their backs in the opening period.

The Waterford champions added two further points at the start of the second half with a brace from Sinead Kenrick but then came an opportunity for Southern Gaels that saw them nearly land right back in the game. Megan O’Connell, who along with her sister Ellie gave warrior type performances for their side, fed a lovely ball to Rachel Dwyer who drove straight and hard at the Ballymacarbry defence. Dwyer’s clever hand pass found Siofra O’Shea off the shoulder but her powerful rasper of a shot crashed off the crossbar and was cleared to safety.

Ballymacarbry attacked once more and Shonagh Fitzpatrick made a hugely courageous block to deny Kellyann Hogan and as Southern Gaels attacked from the kick out Rachel Dwyer got their first score of the second half in the 50th minute. Goal number two followed for the visitors a minute later from full forward Sadhbh Hallinan and with the score at 2-9 to 0-5 it really was curtains for Southern Gaels.

Worse was to follow when substitute Maeve Ryan scored Ballymacarbry’s third goal in the 55th minute following good work from McMaugh and Hogan and one really feared that the floodgates might open up, something that would have been very unfair to a courageous home outfit. The south Kerry girls are made of stern stuff though, and Rachel Dwyer was very unlucky not to score a goal in the 57th minute when Lauren Fitzpatrick stood strong in the Ballymacarbry goal.

Dwyer added a free at the death but it was the superior quality and experience of a very well drilled Ballymacbry outfit that won the day and the 41 time Waterford champions can look forward to a Munster final against either Fethard of Tipperary or Banner of Clare with the hope that they can capture their first title since 2000.

Southern Gaels can reflect on a great year after reclaiming the county championship, the majority of their players are very young, and they will certainly gain an awful lot after coming up against a side as good as Ballymacarbry.

SOUTHERN GAELS: Mary Ellen Bolger; Jessie Gill (0-1), Shonagh Fitzpatrick, Emily O’Sullivan; Fiona Keating, Caoimhe Teahan, Clodagh Quinlan; Megan O’Connell (0-1), Siofra O’Shea (0-1); Aoife Dwyer, Ellie O’Connell, Cliona Murphy; Shannon O’Donnell, Rachel Dwyer 0-4 (3f), Aoibhinn Fitzgerald. Subs: Deirdre Kelly for J Gill (48 mins), Maeve Daly for C Murphy (48 mins), Amy Fitzgerald for A Dwyer (58 mins), Eva Murphy for A Fitzgerald (58 mins).

BALLYMACARBRY: Lauren Fitzpatrick; Mairéad Wall, Michelle McGrath, Gretta Nugent; Laura Mulcahy, Louise Ryan, Karen McGrath; Bríd McMaugh 0-6 (2f), Kellyann Hogan (0-1); Aileen Wall, Michelle Ryan (1 goal), Aoife Barron; Sinead Kenrick (0-2), Sadhbh Hallinan (1-0), Claire Walsh. Subs: Muireann Boyce for M Ryan (inj 50 mins), Maeve Ryan (1-0) for S Kenrick (53 mins), Orla Barron for A Barron (53 mins), Eibhlis Cooney for K Hogan (56 mins), Shauna Parker for M McGrath (56 mins).