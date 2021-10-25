Southern Gaels reclaim Ladies SFC crown from Rathmore

Rachel Dwyer, Southern Gaels, sets up an attack closely followed by Rathmore's Sarah Murphy in the Kerry LGFA County SFC final. Photo by Tom O'Donoghue

The Southern Gaels team raise their captain Clodagh Quinlan after they won the Kerry LGFA County SFC final on Sunday. Photo by Tom O'Donoghue

RANDLES BROTHERS LADIES COUNTY SFC FINAL

Southern Gaels 2-9

Rathmore 2-4

Southern Gaels are the 2021 senior county champions after a power-packed performance where they were full value for a five point margin that was actually flattering to Rathmore, as they were comprehensively out fought and out thought by a flying fit south Kerry outfit.

The sides have met in three finals in as many years with Southern Gaels claiming the spoils in 2019, Rathmore in 2021, and now the cup is travelling down south once more after the latest instalment of a rivalry between the two top sides in Kerry ladies football.

The huge wind most definitely helped Southern Gaels in the first half and it’s fair to say that when it died down in the second period that Rathmore must have been cursing their luck.

The elements certainly played a part in Southern Gaels first half goal in the 28th minute when Megan O’Connell’s long range free 30 metres out on the stand side took a wicked bounce and hit the cross bar before going in past an unlucky Lauren O’Leary.

Southern Gaels were suddenly after putting some daylight between the sides and Rachel Dwyer added a free straight afterwards. Norma Mahony replied with a point for Rathmore, but the south Kerry girls led by six points, 1-6 to 0-3, at the half-time break.

It was all pretty tight in the opening minutes and Southern Gaels took an early lead through a Rachel Dwyer free although Shannon O’Donnell was unlucky not to goal minutes later after a long ball over the top from Aoibhinn Fitzgerald put her through, only for the diminutive speedster to shoot wide, although it must be said that the Rathmore defence did very well to chase back and cover.

Southern Gaels half back line of Sinead Sheehan, Caoimhe Teahan and especially Clodagh Quinlan were mopping up everything before them although Rathmore did show what they were capable of when their most impressive performer Danielle O’Leary forced Southern Gaels custodian Mary Ellen Bolger into a brilliant save.

Southern Gaels had a goal chance of their own, but Rathmore’s corner-back Cloe Fitzgerald effected a superb block on Aoibhinn Fitzgerald, although Rachel Dwyer slotted over the recycled ball afterwards.

By the 20th minute Southern Gaels were 0-4 to 0-1 ahead, with Megan O’Connell’s point inspirational, although O’Leary replied with a rousing one of her own for Rathmore, after slicing through four Southern Gaels players and slotting over.

The rest of the half belonged to Southern Gaels with O’Donnell, Megan O’Connell’s goal, and Dwyer’s point giving them a healthy six point lead at the break although the Gaels would have known, and expected a major fight back from the defending champions in the second half.

The wind completely dropped at the start of the second half and with that so did Rathmore’s chances. Cliona Murphy got a good point for Southern Gaels after the throw in, but worse was to follow for Rathmore as Linda Cronin’s brilliant ball split the Rathmore defence in two and like all lethal strikers Shannon O’Donnell was on to the ball like a whippet before finishing like a sniper to the bottom corner of Lauren O’Leary’s net.

O’Donnell added a point from the kick out and Southern Gaels were 2-8 to 0-3 to the good just two minutes into the second half, and Rathmore had an Everest to climb even at this early stage.

The game took a bit of a lull for a while thereafter and we didn’t see another score for either side a full twenty two minutes as the action and quality deteriorated badly.

Rathmore, with Maggie Buckley working her socks off, and Aislinn Desmond beginning to be more prominent, tried for all their might to get past the teak tough Southern Gaels defence. Anna Galvin was coming into the game at midfield as well as both sides slugged it out like two heavyweight boxers.

O’Leary was still very dangerous for Rathmore however, and her shot looked destined for the top corner only for Bolger to make her second great save of the game. Bolger was forced into another stop in the 54th minute from Katie Mahony, but Maggie Buckley followed up for a vital and badly needed goal.

Rathmore now had the bit firmly between their teeth and O’Leary wasn’t to be denied in the 59th minute when her wonder shot from 25 metres hit the top corner of the net to bring Rathmore to within five points of their rivals.

It was squeaky bum time for the south Kerry side, but inspirational captain Quinlan sealed the deal with a late score and O’Leary’s point from a free for Rathmore was a mere consolation.

A well deserved win for the south Kerry side who can bask again in County Championship glory after what was a fine performance overall.

RATHMORE: Lauren O’Leary; Rachel Fitzgerald, Sarah Murphy, Cloe Fi=tzgerald; Emily Riordan, Aislinn Desmond, Laoise Coughlan; Ciara Hegarty, Katie Buckley (1 goal); Mary Collins, Danielle O’Leary (1-2, 1f), Brid Ryan; Aoife Callaghan, Norma Mahony(0-1f), Eileen Murphy(0-1) Subs: Katie Mahony for A Callaghan (H/T), Catriona Desmond for E Murphy (H/T), Maggie Buckley for N Mahony, 40, Lily O’Brien for E Riordan, 54

SOUTHERN GAELS: Mary Ellen Bolger; Emily O’Sullivan, Shona Fitzpatrick, Sadbh O’Shea; Sinead Sheehan, Caoimhe Teahan, Clodagh Quinlan (0-1); Megan O’Connell (1-1), Anna Galvin; Cliona Murphy (0-1), Ellie O’Connell, Aoibhinn Fitzgerald; Linda Cronin, Shannon O’Donnell (1-2), Rachel Dwyer (0-4, 3f) Subs: Eva Murphy for S O’Donnell, 47, Maeve Daly for L Cronin, 50, Sinead Clifford for S O’Shea, 54, Deirdre Kelly for C Murphy, 59

REFEREE: Seamus Mulvihill (Finuge/St Senans)

MAIN PLAYER

Danielle O’Leary put in a great shift for Rathmore, while Shannon O’Donnell was lethal for Southern Gaels and Megan O’Connell an inspiration, but overall it was the captain of the team Clodagh Quinlan that set the tone for a Southern Gaels outfit that were deserved winners.

TURNING POINT

Two factors: Megan O’Connell’s goal in the 29th minute of the game changed the complexion of the game and with Rachel Dwyer following up with a point afterwards Southern Gaels found themselves seven points ahead. The second factor was the deterioration of the wind in the second half that should have been favouring Rathmore.

TALKING PIONT

Rathmore had an epic semi-final last weekend against Finuge / St Senans where they had to fight back from 3-5 to 0-2 down after the first quarter to force a one point victory. Did the one week turnaround affect the Rathmore legs more than their south Kerry counterparts? Maybe, because Southern Gaels looked the sharper side for most of the contest and were in control for the majority of the game.