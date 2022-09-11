South Kerry will take more positives after fourth quarter comeback earns draw with Templenoe

Graham O'Sullivan of South Kerry in action against Stephen O'Sullivan of Templenoe in their County SFC Group 4, Round 1meeting in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 4 ROUND 1

Templenoe 1-11

South Kerry 0-14

The weekend’s only draw from the first round of county SFC fixture saw Iveragh peninsula neighbours Templenoe and South Kerry inseparable after an hour’s honest endeavour, but, on reflection, the divisional team will probably be happier side after reeling in a six-point second half deficit to earn a Group 4 point.

Indeed, South Kerry might feel a tad miffed that, while in possession of the ball and in an advanced position, the referee whistled for full time, but Donal Casey had no reason to see play go beyond the three additional minutes he had indicated, and the Scartaglin official was well within his rights to bring a halt to the action in the 64th minute of the game.

Templenoe must have felt they had moved into a winning position when they scored a goal and three points in an eight-minute period midway through the second half, but thereafter South Kerry really came into their own. Graham O’Sullivan – quietly effective in the first half – powered in the game in the second half, while his Dromid club mate Dylan O’Donoghue kicked five points from play in the second period, four of them when South Kerry’s need was greatest in the final quarter.

Level at 0-5 apiece at half time, the sides were tied at 0-6 and 0-7 each before Templenoe made their move. Mark Casey’s 38th minute point edged them ahead for the sixth time, before Gavin Crowley’s long ball found Killian Spillane who off-loaded to Brian Crowley to crash a great shot past Padraig O’Sullivan in the South Kerry goal.

Within the next two minutes Killian Spillane (free) and Tadhg Morley scored to put Templenoe 1-10 to 0-7 and there was little reason to think the club side couldn’t or wouldn’t see out the game from there.

But just before Spillane’s free went over, Templenoe had lost their midfielder Sean Sheehan to a shoulder injury, and six minutes later their other midfielder, Adrian Spillane, was also out of the game, presumably injured too, although the evidence of that wasn’t as obvious.

In any event, between those two substitutions, South Kerry had got the bit between their teeth: Jack Daly firing over a score in the 49th minute before O’Donoghue nailed two more within 90 seconds; the second coming after his first shot was well blocked by the Templenoe defence.

In the 53rd minute O’Donoghue was at it again, converting a fine point that had typical South Kerry defiance written all over it. And when big Matthew O’Sullivan – a busy figure for South Kerry all through – launched over a boomer from away out on the terrace side to make it 1-10 to 0-12 after 54 minutes all the momentum was with the divisional team and Templenoe were pedalling squares.

After five unanswered points from South Kerry, Templenoe full forward stopped the rot with a 45-metre free confidently converted, but then South Kerry substitutes Sean Teahan and Anthony Cournane combined smartly for the latter to convert and bring it back to a one-point game again.

As the game drifted into additional time South Kerry went on the offensive again, with All Star nominee Graham O'Sullivan driving his team forward, and after a small period of ‘ping pong’ around the Templenoe goal the ball fell to O'Donoghue to tidy up with his fifth point of the half and the game’s seventh equalising score.

The first half had been a closely fought but largely drab affair, not helped by the cavernous feel of Fitzgerald Stadium on a drab afternoon, which, thankfully, against all the predictions, stayed free of rain. Darragh O’Sullivan converted an early ‘45’ to put South Kerry into the lead, but Templenoe were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead by the 14thh minute through scores from Killoian Spillane (from play and a free) and Colin Crowley.

Spillane was his side’s liveliest players, giving his brother and others an outlet for early ball in, and though he won his fair share of it, and weaved himself into good scoring positions, South Kerry would have been quite pleased to have held him to two points from play.

After Daniel Daly pointed for South Kerry, Templenoe worked the ball inside to Sean Sheehan but Padraig O’Sullivan was out quickly and bravely to smother his goal-bound shot.

Level at 0-3, 0-4 and 0-5 apiece up to half time, the game had all the signs of a draw about it as the teams headed to the dressing rooms, but by the three-quarter mark Templenoe looked like they had broke clear enough to garner victory. South Kerry – as they often do – had other ideas, though, and if they can bottle and reproduce their fourth quarter form they will feel they can still get enough out of this group to qualify for the quarter-finals. Needless to say, so will Templenoe.

TEMPLENOE: Mark Looney, Michael Hallissey, Kieran O’Neill, Brian Crowley 1-0, Patrick Clifford, Tadhg Morley 0-2, Gavin Crowley, Sean Sheehan, Adrian Spillane, Mark Casey 0-1, John Moriarty, Colin Crowley 0-1, Stephen O’Sullivan 0-1, Aidan Crowley 0-1 (f), Killian Spillane 0-5 (3f). Subs: Tom Spillane for M Hallissey (inj, 10), Dan Cahalane for J Moriarty (ht), Cian Hallissey for S Sheehan (inj, 44), Joseph Sheehan for A Spillane (50)

SOUTH KERRY: Padraig O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers), Cian O’Donoghue (St Marys), Fionán Clifford (Waterville), Shane O’Connor (Dromid Pearses), Michael O’Leary (Renard), Ronan O’Shea (Skellig Rangers), Darren Casey (St Marys), Jack Daly 0-1 (St Marys), Graham O’Sullivan 0-2 (Dromid Pearses), Conor O’Shea (St Marys), Daniel Daly 0-1 (St Marys), Kevin Sheehan (Dromid Pearses), Dylan O’Donoghue 0-5 (Dromid Pearses), Matthew O’Sullivan 0-1 (St Michaels/Foilmore), Darragh O’Sullivan 0-3 (2f, 1 ‘45’) (Skellig Rangers). Subs: Anthony Cournane 0-1 (St Marys) for D O’Sullivan (47)., Ian Galvin (Sneem/Derrynane) for K Sheehan (49), Sean Teahan (Renard) for D Daly (51), Jim Lynch (Dromid Pearses) for J Daly (54)

REFEREE: Donal Casey