South Kerry miss out on quarter-finals after St Brendans score late equaliser in Group 4 cliffhanger

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 4 ROUND 3

South Kerry 0-16

St Brendan’s 0-16

So near and yet so far. When South Kerry’s Darragh O’Sullivan landed a monster 60-metre free kick with plenty to spare over St Brendan’s crossbar in the 63rd to push the home side one ahead, it looked like they had one foot in the quarter-final of the County Championship, especially with things going a bit awry for Templenoe in their fixture against Feale Rangers.

Two minutes later though and South Kerry’s dreams were shattered when young Nathan O’Driscoll showed the calmness and skill of a seasoned veteran to slot a 45-metre free kick into the teeth of the wind and over the bar for the equalising score. Referee Daniel Clifford blew his final whistle seconds afterwards and the home side, needing a win, were out of the Championship.

In fact, South Kerry needed to win, but they also needed Templenoe to win – and also to overturn a -7 scoring difference disadvantage – coming into this final round of group fixtures. That Templenoe lost by seven points to Feale Rangers will merely compound South Kerry’s agony here, leaving them in the knowledge that had they held on to beat St Brendans they – and not Templenoe – would be in the quarter-final draw on Monday night.

That it even came down to that dramatic end was a testament to the resilience of the South Kerry side that for large chunks of the game played second fiddle to a St Brendan’s team that, although down a number of players, played some mighty football throughout the game. St Brendan’s looked like a pretty depleted outfit on paper but deserved their draw when it came to the crunch.

At times St Brendan’s resembled a club side such was their range of passing and movement with the ever busy Alan O’Donoghue orchestrating matters in the forward line as he has done for many seasons. He had good support up front as well in the hard working Daithí Griffin and the afore mentioned Nathan O’Driscoll was very much a shining light for the town board side.

The first ten minutes of the contest was played at a ferocious pace with both sides going at each other on the perfect Con Keating Park sod with gusto. Daniel Daly, who had a fine game for the hosts, slotted a free and a mark, and Darragh O’Sullivan (free)with the St Brendan’s scores coming from Alan O’Donoghue (2) and a Nathan O’Driscoll free kick.

Padraig O’Sullivan in the South Kerry goal was also forced into a fine save after Mikey Kelliher had put Fergal O’Brien through but the shot stopper got down smartly to keep it out. Nathan O’Driscoll and Anthony Cournane traded scores but then St Brendan’s began to dominate.

Alan O’Donoghue (free), a monster score from midfielder Joe Lenihan following an interception by Daithí Griffin, a Mikey Kelliher free and a lovely score from young half back Eddie McCarthy pushed St Brendan’s into a 0-8 to 0-4 lead as the played with a style and verve that had South Kerry in all sorts of trouble.

By the 27th minute St Brendan’s led by three, 0-10 to 0-7, and when Fergal O’Brien and Nathan O’Driscoll added good scores afterwards South Kerry needed to get the wheels back on the bike as the game was in danger of slipping away from them. Daniel Daly scored a very welcome free on the stroke of half time but St Brendan’s took a 0-12 to 0-8 lead in at the break.

South Kerry started the second half with a flourish and Jack Daly, introduced at the break, scored a point three minutes in with Darragh O’Sullivan obliging with a free two minutes later. South Kerry now had a spring in their gallop that they didn’t have in the opening half and Seán O’Sullivan’s side looked a team transformed.

A poor kick out from Ciarán Murray saw Darragh O’Sullivan drive at the St Brendan’s rearguard and Jason Mortimor hauled him back just outside the large parallelogram and received a black card for his misdemeanour. Daniel Daly made no mistake with the resulting free kick and now we were back to a one-point game, 0-12 to 0-11, with 40 minutes gone.

An Alan O’Donoghue free kick pushed St Brendan’s two ahead once more but with the temperature of the game steadily rising South Kerry hit the next three points in a row to go one ahead as the game entered the final quarter. The mercurial Daniel Daly hit an absolute beauty from the right hand stand side towards the town end of the ground and he followed this with two frees after fouls on the energetic Anthony Cournane.

In what was a real fight your corner traditional style championship match, St Brendan’s showed that they hadn’t made the long journey south just to fulfil the fixture and frees from Mikey Kelliher and Nathan O’Driscoll pushed them a point ahead, although South Kerry did level matters coming into the closing stages when Darragh O’Sullivan’s long ball took a rather fortuitous bounce and ended up going over the bar.

The best drama was kept until last though. O’Sullivan’s monster free deserved to win any game, but then again so did Nathan O’Driscoll’s equaliser. In the end a draw was a fair result but South Kerry will certainly look back on what might have been.

SOUTH KERRY: Padraig O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers); Cian O’Donoghue (St Mary’s), Fionán Clifford (Waterville), Shane O’Connor (Piarsaigh na Dromada), Michael O’Leary (Reenard), Ronan O’Shea (Skellig Rangers), Darren Casey (St Mary’s); Matthew O’Sullivan (St Michael’s Foilmore), Graham O’Sullivan ((Piarsaigh na Dromada); Conor O’Shea (St Mary’s), Daniel Daly 0-8 (1f, 1m) (St Mary’s), Kevin Sheehan ((Piarsaigh na Dromada), Dylan O’Donoghue 0-1 (Piarsaigh na Dromada), Darragh O’Sullivan 0-4 (3f) (Skellig Rangers), Anthony Cournane 0-2 (St Mary’s). Subs: Jack Daly 0-1 (St Mary’s ) for O’Shea (ht), Adam Dwyer (Waterville) for K Sheehan (42 mins), Ian Galvin (Sneem/Derrynane) for A Cournane (51 mins), Darragh Scanlon for D Casey (56 mins).

ST BREDNANS: Ciarán Murray (Churchill); John Horgan (John Mitchels), Fergal O’Brien 0-1 (St Pat’s), Jason Mortimor (Churchill); Michael Walsh (John Mitchels), Eoin McElligott (Ardfert), Eddie McCarthy 0-1 (Churchill); Robert Monahan (Ardfert), Joe Lenihan 0-2 (Churchill); Nathan O’Driscoll 0-4 (2f) (Ardfert), Alan O’Donoghue 0-4 (2f) (John Mitchels), Daithí Griffin (Ardfert); Darragh O’Sullivan 0-1 (Churchill), Liam O’Donnell (Churchill), Mikey Kelliher 0-3 (2f) (John Mitchels). Subs: Éarnan Ferris (Ardfert) for R Monahan (18 mins), Sean Broderick (John Mitchels) for E McCarthy (54 mins), Adrian Greaney (St Pat’s) for A O’Donoghue (62 mins).

Referee: Daniel Clifford (Laune Rangers).