South Kerry GAA: Waterville / Dromid claim U-13 title after strong second half display

SOUTH KERRY UNDER 13 FC FINAL

Waterville/Dromid Pearses 3-10

St. Michaels/Foilmore 1-6

Waterville / Dromid Pearses became the first winners of the South Kerry Under-13 Championship thanks to a tremendous second half performance which saw them come from six points down at half time to record a 10-point victory at Waterville Sportsfield on Sunday.

St Michaels / Foilmore with the advantage of a stiff breeze moved five points (1.2-0.0) clear at the first water break after Kevin Griffin and John Kavanagh pointed while Sean O’Sullivan found the net after latching onto a ball in the opponents goalmouth following a tremendous save from Nathan O’Leary, who saved his lines in splendid fashion earlier in the contest.

Enda Sheehan (free) and Kevin Griffin further extended the lead to seven points before Darragh O’Shea closed out the first half scoring with a free for Waterville / Dromid to see the teams turn over with St Michaels / Foilmore 1-4 to 0-1 in front.

Jack Moran landed a splendid score on the resumption which was followed by a free from Ryan Courtney before Kevin Griffin added a similar score at the other end. The game came to life midway through the third quarter when a high ball into the goalmouth from Fimbarr McCarthy found its way to the net thanks to the alertness of Kieran O’Dwyer.

Kevin Griffin scored a spectacular long range point at the other end to see his side lead (1.6-1.3) ten minutes into the second half; coupled with a stiff breeze, a teak tough Waterville/Dromid rearguard held their lines until the conclusion of the contest without conceding a score.

Cathal O’Shea, Ryan O’Connor and Ben Galvin (free) all pointed to see the sides level, 1-6 each, at the second water break. Try as they may St. Michaels/Foilmore found it difficult to add to their total in the last period.

Darragh O’Shea gave his side the lead soon after the water break. O’Shea goaled soon after to add to the goal registered by Kieran O’Dwyer to see their side quickly move into a seven point lead. Ryan O’Connor, Ben Galvin and a pointed free from Ryan Courtney saw Waterville/Dromid finish comfortable ten point winners after dominating the final quarter.

Thanks to both sets of teams and mentors for the manner in which they trained and prepared their teams for the competition and decider. Thanks to Timmy Clifford (Templenoe) as a very astute referee for the occasion and finally to Waterville for having their field and facilities in tip top order for the final.

After the game Ryan O’Connor, accepted the Jeremiah O’Sullivan Memorial Cup on behalf of his team as victorious Waterville/Dromid captain.

WATERVILLE/DROMID PEARSES: Nathan O’Leary (goalkeeper), Matthew O’Sullivan, Ryan O’Connor, Jack Moran, Patrick O’Sullivan, Kieran O’Dwyer, Cathal O’Shea, Cathal O’Sullivan, Ben Galvin, Harrison Andrews, Ryan Courtney, Luke Fitzgerald, Finbarr McCarthy, Daithi O’Shea, Jack O’Shea, Jack O’Sullivan, Mikey O’Sullivan, Fionn O’Connell, Darragh O’Shea, Daniel O’Sullivan, Rowhan O’Sullivan, Sean O’Sullivan, Oisin Deavereux, Gearoid Daly, Alex Curran, Adam Moran, Gavin Griffin, Dominick Courtney, Jakub Gwis. Mentors: Eoin O’Leary, Sean O’Shea, Adrian Griffin, Keith Moran, John O’Dwyer, Jamie O’Sullivan.

ST MICHAELS/FOILMORE: Aidan Fogarty (goalkeeper), Kevin Griffin, Liam Becker-Clifford, Cillian Cronin, Darragh Duffy, Fionn Mac Feargusa, Darragh Fogarty,John Kavanagh, Jack Kelleher, Luis Diosee, Arion O’Connor, Faolan Moran, Roan Murphy, Darragh O’Driscoll, Jack O’Sullivan, Sean Quirke, Enda Sheehan, Joe O’Sullivan, Sean O’Sullivan, Sean Lyne, Fionan McNamara, Rian Griffin. Mentors: John Quirke, James Fogarty, Ml. Moran, Plunkett McElhatton.

REFEREE: Timmy Clifford (Templenoe)

UNDER 15 FINALS

Both the A and B Under-15 Championship finals are down for decision this week. On Thursday, September 30 at 5.45pm at Derrynane, Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist take on St. Michaels/Foilmore who overcame Waterville/Dromid Pearses in the second semi-final last Tuesday at Gortmore. Note it is a replay in the event of a draw.

On Friday, October 1 the B Championship decider will be played between Waterville/Dromid Pearses and St. Marys/Reenard, who beat Skellig Rangers in Monday’s semi-final.