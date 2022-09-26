South Kerry boss Sean O’Sullivan: ‘Over the three games we probably didn’t deserve to go through’

South Kerry manager Sean O’Sullivan had a fair idea of the lie of the land when Nathan O’Driscoll stepped up to slot the equalising free kick at the end of Sunday Group 4 game in Cahersiveen, saying it was a tough way to go out of the championship. However, O’Sullivan admitted that his side possibly hadn’t done enough over the three games to deserve to progress to the quarter-finals.

“I was standing behind it and I thought to myself that he’d never put it over but fair play to him for getting it,” O’Sullivan said. “I suppose it is heart-breaking in terms of how we came so close. It was hard on the sideline because we were trying to keep an eye on what was going on in front of us, but we had the people from the board just keeping us in touch with the Templenoe game and we heard that Feale Rangers were up. Look, even coming down to the death we weren’t sure what the story was.

“Darragh O’Sullivan pointed a huge free for us to put us a point up and to be honest our focus really today was just to try and get the win and see where it took us, and if we had won the game and it had stayed at 0-16 to 0-15 we would have gone through but, anyway, that’s sport.

“I suppose over the three games we probably didn’t deserve to go through really. We were very good the first day against Templenoe and fought back to get a draw. We were poor last Sunday against Feale Rangers and just never got going, and even today in the first half we weren’t ourselves. We showed great fight, great heart in the second half to pull back and get the draw but overall, and Kenny Dalglish famously said that the league table never lies, and that’s where we found ourselves and probably not good enough to go through.”

O’Sullivan rued the number of unforced errors that his side committed, especially in the first half.

“St Brendan’s, in fairness, played some lovely stuff in the first half but a lot of it was our own doing. I mean we had something like twelve unforced errors in the first half, eight of which led to scores against us. We were giving away the ball very cheaply and then the double whammy was that St Brendan’s were getting scores from that.

“We went in at half time and we asked ourselves a few hard questions. I’ve been involved with South Kerry for two years now and the one thing you can’t question about these fellas is their character and commitment. They always come out fighting and we just asked them to being that to the table again in front of their home people. They did that in the second half, but it just wasn’t enough to get us over the line unfortunately.

“Preparing a divisional side in the county championship is not easy as the club is the heartbeat of this county and it’s very hard to get players away from their clubs to do any preparation. But I must say that any time I’ve asked the lads to put on the South Kerry jersey and make themselves available they have, so they’ll lick their wounds over the winter and I’m sure they’ll be back again and ready next year for a crack at it.”

Meanwhile, St Brendan’s manager Donal Rooney was full of praise for his side and the way they applied themselves despite the odds being firmly stacked against them.

“We came down here today with 17 players and we had two goalies in that and one of our starring lights in the last two games, Rob Monahan, had to go off after ten minutes so our backs were against the wall definitely, but the lads attitude has been exemplary. We’ve had two narrow losses where things might have gone our way in both of them, but I thought that it showed a lot for the lads today to come in and, I suppose, firstly to show up – it wasn’t exactly ideal coming down here on a Sunday, and then to put in that performance. I thought the lads can be proud of themselves after that one.

“The finish was great to be fair and I think that it was a good game overall. The second half was maybe a bit scrappy but the first half there was great football played. It was a great finish and a monster kick from Darragh O’Sullivan for South Kerry and then our lad Nathan (O’Driscoll) into the wind; that was some kick to draw it. I think that the draw was probably a fair result at the end of the day.”

Rooney felt that the Championship format was good overall and said that the amount of dead rubber fixtures this weekend was more an anomaly than anything.

“The dead rubber thing is very hard, I mean a month ago we were playing club championship and with the exact same format every game meant something at the end,” he said. “I know there was relegation but even then all groups weren’t done at that stage so I think that this was a bit of a freak occurrence really. There was a lot of talk and people giving out and I mean there were a few fixtures today that probably weren’t what they should have been but, look, we wanted to come down and represent our district well and I think we did that.”