South Kerry boss Sean O’Sullivan: ‘Over the three games we probably didn’t deserve to go through’

St Brendans manager Donal Rooney proud of the players’ commitment to the final game of their championship campaign and finishing with a deserved draw

Alan O'Donoghue breaks through the South Kerry defence as Shane O'Connor tries to tackle the St Brendans player in their County SFC Group 4 game in Cahersiveen Expand

Dan Kearney

South Kerry manager Sean O’Sullivan had a fair idea of the lie of the land when Nathan O’Driscoll stepped up to slot the equalising free kick at the end of Sunday Group 4 game in Cahersiveen, saying it was a tough way to go out of the championship. However, O’Sullivan admitted that his side possibly hadn’t done enough over the three games to deserve to progress to the quarter-finals.

I was standing behind it and I thought to myself that he’d never put it over but fair play to him for getting it,” O’Sullivan said. “I suppose it is heart-breaking in terms of how we came so close. It was hard on the sideline because we were trying to keep an eye on what was going on in front of us, but we had the people from the board just keeping us in touch with the Templenoe game and we heard that Feale Rangers were up. Look, even coming down to the death we weren’t sure what the story was.

