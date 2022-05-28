Slicker Cork get the better of Kerry in Munster ladies decider

Danielle O'Leary of Kerry in action against Roisin Phelan of Cork during the TG4 Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship Final match between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

TG4 MUNSTER LADIES SFC FINAL

Kerry 1-9

Cork 2-11

Cork are back at the summit of Munster ladies football once more after a deserved victory over a Kerry team that left every ounce that they had on the lush swards of Fitzgerald Stadium, but in the finish lacked the quality that the Rebels had in their locker.

The Kingdom will look back on the first half with a sense of regret after putting seven shots wide of the target and turning over a number of possessions.

A five-point deficit against the Rebels didn’t reflect how well the green and gold played at times in the opening period and had a goal chance gone to the back of the net in the 26th minute then who knows how the game might have panned out.

The opportunity presented itself after a barnstorming run from Emma Costelloe saw her find Danielle O’Leary and with a goal looking certain, Cork’s Roisin Phelan made a masterful dive across to effect as good a block as you are ever likely to see.

A goal at that stage would have pushed Kerry into a 2-4 to 1-5 lead and put them ahead for the first time in the contest having already goaled in the 22nd minute through Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, after impressive substitute Paris McCarthy’s effort was initially blocked only for the west Kerry sharpshooter to follow up and finish the to the back of the net and level the contest.

In truth, though Cork were the better team overall and responded to anything that Kerry threw at them. And make no mistake about it, this Kerry team tossed everything bar the kitchen sink at the Rebels and would have beaten a lesser team that this emerging Cork side.

After a pretty non eventful opening ten minutes the sides were level at two apiece as both teams struggled to find their feet. The first pivotal moment of the contest came two minutes later when Libby Coppinger was fouled after a strong run and delivery from Shauna Kelly, and Emma Cleary made no mistake from the spot, shooting to the top right hand side of Ciara Butler’s goal.

The writing had been on the wall a couple of minutes prior to Cleary’s penalty when Doireann and Ciara O’Sullivan combined to put the mercurial Orla Finn through, but Butler showed admirable courage to get down and effect a brilliant point blank save at the feet of the Kinsale sharpshooter.

Cork led by 1-3 to 0-4 after 18 minutes with Áine Terry O’Sullivan causing problems, but from the kick-out Kerry had another glorious chance to level the game when Niamh Ní Chonchúir’s splendid effort nearly took the paint off of the Lewis Road end cross bar and subsequently went out wide. Ní Chonchúir had created the chance through her own initiative and direct play band was unlucky not to finish the deed.

You have to take your chances against Cork or they will punish you, and Kerry suffered their second mortal blow in the 29th minute when the Doireann O’Sullivan / Orla Finn axis paid dividends once more when the full forward fed Finn for a lovely goal.

Finn added another point just before the half time whistle (assisted once again by O’Sullivan) and the Rebels took a 2-6 to 1-4 lead at the break with Kerry ruing their missed opportunities. Cork’s tactic of withdrawing their half forward line to deep positions left pace in the full-forward line to exploit and the Rebels did that to excellent effect

By the three-quarter mark Cork led by four points and despite the excellent promptings of Cáit Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin and the hard-working Niamh Carmody, the Rebels looked well in control.

The Kingdom continue to go at Cork though and points from Ní Mhuircheartaigh (free) and Danielle O’Leary brought it back to a two-point game with twelve left to play.

Cork pushed on once more, however, with Laura O’Mahony and Finn adding scores before Paris McCarthy got her name on the scoresheet after good promptings by Carmody and O’Leary.

Kerry continued to press at Cork, but the Rebels were much more economical in possession and try as they might the Kingdom couldn’t get the goal that they desperately craved.

The game finished with Cork on the ascendancy and Eilis Lynch was forced to make two brilliant interceptions to deny them goal chances. As the final whistle sounded Cork celebrated as worthy champions after a very good workmanlike display against an improving Kerry.

Kerry will now go into the All-Ireland series where they will face Galway at a neutral venue on June 11 and Westmeath away on June 25, whilst Cork will face Donegal and Waterford in their group.

KERRY: Ciara Butler (Castlegregory); Ciara O’Brien (Laune Rangers), Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes), Eilis Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)); Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg Cork)), Cait Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds),), Ciara Murphy (MKL Gaels); Emma Costelloe (Firies), Lorraine Scanlon (0-1)(Castleisland Desmonds),Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans), Anna Galvin (0-1) (Southern Gaels), Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne) , Danielle O’Leary (0-2)(Rathmore) , Erica McGlynn (Fossa) ,Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (1-4, 0-3f) (Corca Dhuibhne) Subs: Paris McCarthy (0-1) (Castleisland Desmonds) for E McGlynn 22 mins, Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil) for C O’Brien H/T, Katie Brosnan (Firies) for N Ní Chonchúir 43 mins, Siofra O’Shea for A O’Connell 56 mins

CORK: Meabh O’Sullivan; Roisin Phelan, Eimear Meaney, Sarah leahy; Melissa Duggan, Maire O’Callaghan, Laura O’Mahony (0-1); Aisling Hutchings, Shauna Kally; Emma Cleary (1 goal pen), Ciara O’Sullivan, Libby Coppinger(0-1); Aine Terry O’Sullivan,(0-3) Doireann O’Sullivan (0-2 f), Orla Finn (1-3). Subs: Katie Quirke for S Kelly 32 mins, Rachel Leahy (0-1) for E Cleary 46 mins, Meabh Cahillane for A Hutchings 46 mins, E Scally for D O’Sullivan 51 mins, Abbie O’Mahony for L O’Mahony 58 mins

REFEREE: Patrick Smith (Waterford)