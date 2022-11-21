Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sliabh A’ Mhadra NS win 4/5 Teacher Shield title after 12-goal classic against Coolard NS

The Sliabh a' Mhadra team that won the Cumann na mBunscol 4-5 Teacher Shield Final Expand
Coolard NS, runners-up in the Cumann na mBunscol 4-5 Teacher Shield Final Expand

Close

The Sliabh a' Mhadra team that won the Cumann na mBunscol 4-5 Teacher Shield Final

The Sliabh a' Mhadra team that won the Cumann na mBunscol 4-5 Teacher Shield Final

Coolard NS, runners-up in the Cumann na mBunscol 4-5 Teacher Shield Final

Coolard NS, runners-up in the Cumann na mBunscol 4-5 Teacher Shield Final

/

The Sliabh a' Mhadra team that won the Cumann na mBunscol 4-5 Teacher Shield Final

kerryman

Tomás Ó hAinifein

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOL 4/5 TEACHER SHIELD FINAL

Sliabh a’ Mhadra NS 7-4

Privacy