Sliabh A’ Mhadra NS win 4/5 Teacher Shield title after 12-goal classic against Coolard NS

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOL 4/5 TEACHER SHIELD FINAL

Sliabh a’ Mhadra NS 7-4

Coolard NS 5-6

The 4/5 Teacher Shield Final featuring North Kerry neighbours from the Ballyduff and Ballydonoghue parishes produced a brilliant game of football with 12 goals scored before Sliabh A’ Mhadra prevailed by four points to clinch victory.

Coolard corner forward Richie Kissane opened the scoring with a well taken goal following a tense and tight opening to the game as these sides needed extra time to decide the result when they met earlier in the main 4/5 Teacher championship. Sliabh a’ Mhadra responded immediately with their corner forward Maurice Whelan finishing a sweeping movement to the net. Whelan fired over a point and another fine effort from team captain Ryan saw his side take a two point lead.

Coolard responded in fine fashion with a well struck goal from outstanding mid fielded Tadhg Dalton but minutes later the sides were level when a goal bound shot from Seán Barron was excellently saved and parried over the bar by goalkeeper Emily Brick. With defender Lorcan Enright in sparkling for for the winners he drove his side forward and they notched 2-0 without reply.

Ryan Carey burst through and fired over a fine long ranged point and Rónán Barron deceived three or four defenders as he weaved his way through for a fine goal. This lead was cut to three points with the final action of the first half when Diarmuid Lyons worked tirelessly to set Ross Scanlon up for a tremendous team goal. 3-3 to 3-0 at the break.

Tagh Dalton scored the first point of the second half to the cheers of all the Cúl Ard supporters in the stand but however, it was the Sliabh a’ Mhadra players and supporters who dominated for the next ten minutes as they scored 3-1 without reply. The point was scored by Billy Roberts and Maurice Whelan, Rónán Barron and Seán Barron scored the all important goals.

Dalton burst through for a goal for Coolard but his effort skimmed the cross bar for a point. The Ballyduff outfit landed their seventh goal through their inspiring team captain Ryan Carey and appeared home and hosed. However, Coolard were not going to lie down and Dalton was unstoppable during the final minutes when he notched a further 2-3 for his school. He was unlucky to see at least two of his powerful shots sail over the bar.

Ross Scanlon fired over another point to leave four points between the sides as we entered injury time and though Coolard had further half chances of goals the final whistle came too soon for them but much to the relief of all supporting Sliabh A’ Mhadra.

Sliabh A’ Mhadra NS: Packie Kirby, Lorcan Enright, Kyle O' Callaghan, Darragh Houlihan, Ruairí Condon, Ryan Carey, Seán Barron, Conor Curley, Billy Roberts, Rónán Barron, Maurice Whelan. Subs: Rian Lynch, Óisin Flavin, Adam Goggin, Caleb O’Rourke, Gearoid Moriarty, Conor O'Sullivan, Cillian Barron, Eridon Kapica, David O’Carroll.

Coolard NS: Emily Brick, Grace Hegarty, Ethan Moloney, Diarmuid Lynch, Enrique Galvagno Walsh, Tadhg Dalton, Diarmuid Lyons, Daisy O’Donnell, Jerry Brick, Richie Kissane, Ross Scanlon. Subs: Simonas Overlingas, Jack O’Connor, Cian Walsh, Aiden Clarke, Mary Walsh, Olivia O’Carroll, Emma O’Rahilly, Laura Dalton, Kate Lawlor, Sarah Meehan, Ellie Mai Neylon.