Sleeping giants Desmonds awaken with dominant display in North Kerry decider

Castleisland Desmonds captain Maurice Hickey lifts aloft the Eamonn O'Donoghue Cup after leading his side to victory over Ballydonoghue in the final of the North Kerry Senior Football Championship in Brosna on Sunday afternoon. Picture also are, left, North Kerry Board Chairperson Johnny Stack and, right, Greg Ryan of sponsors McMunn's of Ballybunion

McMUNN’S NORTH KERRY SFC FINAL (2020)

Castleisland Desmonds 1-14

Ballydonoghue 1-7

The sleeping giants have awoken.

Castleisland Desmonds are North Kerry champions for just the fifth time in their illustrious history, and everyone who was in Brosna on Sunday afternoon might consider that now that they’ve got the taste for it, they just might take a liking to supping from the Eamonn O’Donoghue Cup.

Certainly on the evidence of their comprehensive victory over Ballydonoghue, the Desmonds have a team well capable of coming back year-after-year to challenge for North Kerry honours.

They’re big. They’re strong. They’re powerful. They’re strong runners and, once they got the grips with the challenge in front of them, they’re well able to shoot the lights. Most importantly of all, however, they’ve got the right age profile. It really does feel like this Desmonds side is just getting going.

There was a sense coming in that they needed this win to frank the very real progress that’s been made in the last year or two. A springboard, perhaps, to success at county level of that sort Ballydonoghue achieved after their North Kerry breakthrough. Well now they have it.

For their part Ballydonoghue may well be disappointed with how they performed. That said considering some of the things that have gone against them of late – the withdrawals through injury of full-back Brendan O’Neill and centre-back Jason Foley before the game in particular – they fronted up well under the circumstances.

Certainly Thomas Dillon’s men didn’t give anything easy to the Desmonds on an historic first for the Brosna club, who hosted the final for the very first time.

In the first half Ballydonoghue gave pretty much as good as they got. True enough, it looked as though Desmonds were the superior force, but Ballydonoghue were doggedly determined to hang on in there with them.

The Castleisland outfit twice fashioned two-point advantages in the opening quarter. A Ballydonoghue strike just before the water break, however, gave the 2017 champions a slender lead at the break.

The goal came courtesy of Paul Kennelly, very much looking menacing any time he got on the ball, who took a pass from the impressive Jack Behan. At 1-2 to 0-4 it wasn’t looking at all bad for the 2020 County Premier Junior Champions.

Defensively they seemed to be able to frustrate Desmonds, who took often seemed to take a pass too many or simply over elaborate on the build-up, trying to force goals when points were there for the taking.

The longer the game went on, however, the less pronounced that tendency became. A certain ruthlessness instead took hold starting with a very fine point by Luka Brosnan – taking an assist from Cian W O’Connor – just after the water break to level it up.

The Desmonds were soon enough back in front following a Maurice Hickey point and, while Ballydonoghue levelled once more through a Jack Foley free, once an O’Connor point fired Desmonds in front in injury time at the end of the half, they never really looked back.

Going in at the break 0-7 to 1-3 clear it felt very much like the game was there for them if they carried on in a similar manner. Desmonds did just that and then some. A power-packed third quarter put this game to bed.

It started with a point from play by O’Connor – really warming to the task now – and saw Castleisland shoot 1-3 unanswered at the start of the second half culminating in a brilliant goal for Adam O’Donoghue.

O’Donoghue’s venomous strike came at the end of a move involving both Maurice Hickey and Tomás Lynch and essentially ended the game as a contest.

Desmonds, utterly dominant now in the middle third of the pitch with man-of-the-match Adam Donoghue putting on something of a masterclass, had Ballydonoghue pinned down.

Indeed it took until fourteen minutes into the half for Ballydonoghue to have their first significant attack of the half. To be fair to the impressive Ballydonohgue forward unit they took it with a Foley free and took their second from their second attempt moments later thanks to Jack Kennelly, but they just weren’t seeing enough of the ball.

Five points down in the final quarter – 1-10 to 1-5 – it looked next to near impossible for Dillon’s charges to come back into this, but that didn’t stop them from trying.

Jack Kennelly, in particular, wasn’t about to lie down, shooting the next score to make it a four point game, but all Desmonds needed to do was pick off the odd score and that’s just what they did.

Twice Kennelly brought it back to a four point game, but each time Desmonds had a response, rounding out the game with three unanswered – the last of which was a most popular fisted effort from the man-of-the-match – to secure a seven point success.

It was no less really than they deserved. As Desmonds captain Maurice Hickey noted in his speech, they’re back.

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: Stephen Bartlett, Conor O’Shea, Brian Leonard, Gearóid Leonard, Luka Brosnan (0-1), Denis O’Connor, Luke Lyons, Adam Donoghue (0-1), Maurice Hickey (0-1), Adam O’Donoghue (1-0), Tomás Lynch (0-1), Micheál Walsh, Thomas Hickey (0-4, 2f, 1 mark), Cian W O’Connor (0-4, 2f), Seán Lynch (0-1) Subs: Pat Fitzgerald for M Walsh, half-time, Fintan O’Sullivan (0-1) for P Fitzgerald (inj), 47, Patrick Hickey for S Lynch, 47

BALLYDONOGHUE: Darragh O’Shea, Declan Behan, Conor Kennelly, Mike Gogarty, Tommy Kennelly (0-1), Kevin O’Donnell, Jack Gogarty, Micheál Foley, Brian Ó Seanacháin, Jim Cremin, Darragh Sheehy, Jack Foley (0-2f), Jack Behan (0-1), Jack Kennelly (0-3, 1 mark), Paul Kennelly (1-0) Subs: Liam Guiney for M Gogarty (inj), 40, Mickey Nolan for J Cremin, 53, Tadhg O’Carroll for D Sheehy, 57, Danny Power for C Kennelly, 61 Black card: T Kennelly, 55-full-time

REFEREE: Peter Curtin (Brosna)