Slattery confirmed with cruciate ligament injury ahead of U20 hurlers trip to Waterford in Munster Championship

Kerry's Ronan Walsh, in action against Tipperary in their Munster U-20 Hurling Championship in Austin Stack Park, Tralee, will undergo a late fitness test ahead of Kerry's group game against Waterford in Dungarvan this evening

The Kerry U-20 hurlers travel to Dungarvan this evening to play Waterford short two players and sweating on the fitness of two more.

Team manager John Hennessy confirmed to The Kerryman that defender and joint-captain Darragh Slattery was diagnosed with a cruciate ligament injury this week, which will keep the Ballyduff teenager out of action for most, if not all, of the rest of 2022.

Slattery suffered the injury in Kerry’s 3-15 to 0-13 loss to Tipperary in the first group game of the Munster Championship last week. Hennessy said his club mate Slattery would be a huge loss to the team, and wished him well in his recovery.

The manager also confirmed that Darragh Conway is unavailable because of a hip injury, which Hennessy suggested could keep the Lixnaw club man sidelined for several months.

Kerry are also waiting on the fitness of midfielders Felim O’Sullivan and Ronan Walsh, with Hennessy saying both will undergo a fitness test tomorrow afternoon before the team heads for Dungarvan. The two players have been named in the starting team to play Waterford this evening (throw-in at 7pm in Fraher Field) but both players will be assessed this afternoon to see if they are fit to start.

On the plus side, Hennessy said, Robert Monahan is available, while Dylan Moriarty, who came on against Tipp, is available to start if required.

"We’re losing to great men but we are getting two other great men back,” Hennessy told The Kerryman. “We watched Waterford play Tipperary (last week) and they are a nice team. They play a nice brand of hurling, but we are going up there in confident mood. I was delighted with our performance against Tipperary, I thought we played very well, so we’ll go to Waterford hoping to put in a similar performance.”

Kerry team named to play Waterford:

1 Keltyn Molloy

2 Adam Segal

3 Daire Nolan

4 Kyle O’Connor

5 Luke Crowley

6 Dylan Moriarty

7 Rory O’Mahony

8 Felim O’Sullivan

9 Colin Walsh

10 Charlie Keating

11 Ronan Walsh

12 Robert Monahan

13 Nathan Guerin

14 Jack Sheehan

15 Seán Brosnan

Substitutes: Darragh Quinlan, Padraig O’Sullivan, Kieran Carroll, Mikey Kelliher, Mikey Clifford, Aidan O’Connor, Conor Hennessy, Billy Daly, Aodhán Curley

Management: John Hennessy (manager), Seán Maunsell, Michael Slattery, Eamon Fitzgerald