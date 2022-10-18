Skellig Rangers secure South Kerry semi-final spot with four-point win over St Michaels/Foilmore

WALSH’S SUPERVALU SOUTH KERRY SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Skellig Rangers 2-7

St Michaels/Foilmore 0-9

On Sunday in a very wet and windy Páirc Chill Imeallach, Portmagee the locals joined Waterville in the semi-finals of this year’s senior football championship.

A very strong final ten minutes by St Michaels / Foilmore in horrendous conditions reduced the deficit from seven points to four but the two goals scored in the first half by Portmagee proved decisive.

The match opened in a downpour and a very strong crosswind and after two minutes an outstanding save by Michaels / Foilmore goalie Luke Harty resulted in a free to Skellig Rangers which was converted by Darragh O’Sullivan. This point lead was cancelled shortly after when points from play from Damien Kelly and Alan Goggin put the amalgamation ahead.

A point from play by Rangers full forward Ciaran Keating had the sides level after six minutes. Conditions continued to deteriorate and after a scoreless ten minutes the home team hit a purple patch when they scored one goal and two points without reply in a five minute spell.

The goal was the result of a great team move finished off by full-back Ronan O’Shea and the two points from play came from the boots of Ciaran Keating and Michael O’Sullivan.

A point from a mark by hard working full-forward Matthew O’Sullivan and from a ‘45 by veteran Bernard Kelly brought St Michaels / Foilmore to within a goal of the Ferry men but a very well taken goal by Darragh O’Sullivan on the stroke of half-time put the Rangers ahead by six points 2-4 to 0-4 as both teams retired to the warmth of the dressing room.

The second half began with conditions still very bad and a point from play by Matthew O’Sullivan gave the Ballinskelligs and Foilmore supporters some hope but two more points from frees gave the home side a seven point lead after five minutes.

We then went through a very dour 17 minutes where there was no score and Skellig Rangers were quite happy to defend their lead and let the opponents doing all the hard work of trying to break down their well organised defence.

A point after 22 minutes by St.Michael’s/Foilmore sub Mike’s Joe O’Driscoll cut the lead again to six but a great point by impressive youngster Fionán O’Sullivan kept the Rangers comfortably ahead entering the final minutes.

A second yellow card for Seamus O’Sullivan reduced Portmagee to fourteen men and despite a great goal chance for St Michaels / Foilmore full-back Brian Smith at the beginning of injury time which just went over the bar The Rangers held on for a well deserved win.

The winners were best served by Ronan O’Shea, Brendan Murphy, Darragh and Fionán O’Sullivan and captain Ciarán Keating, while best for St Michaels / Foilmore were Seán O’Sullivan, Cian Goggin, Damien Kelly and Matthew O’Sullivan.

SKELLIG RANGERS: Pádraig O’Sullivan, Gerard O’Sullivan, Ronan O’Shea (1-0), Sean Kennedy, Stephen O’Sullivan, Brendan Murphy, Seamus O’Sullivan, Diarmuid Keating, John Murphy, Darragh O’Sullivan 1-2 (0-2f), Fionán O’Sullivan (0-1), Michael O’Sullivan (0-1), Aidan O’Sullivan, Ciarán Keating 0-3 (2f), Martin O’Sullivan Subs: Adam Kennedy, Daniel O’Sullivan, Brian Murphy

ST MICHAELS/FOILMORE: Luke Harty, Kevin Griffin, Brian Smith (0-1), Sean O’Sullivan, Darragh Scanlon, Cian Goggin, Stephen O’Connor, Ronan Clifford, Ciarán Clifford, Jamie Goggin, Damien Kelly 0-3 (2f), Emmet Curran, Bernard Kelly (0-1 ‘45’), Matthew O’Sullivan 0-2 (1m), Alan Goggin 0-1) Subs: Sean Scanlon, Oisin O’Sullivan, Mike’s Joe O’Driscoll (0-1) and Mark McCarthy

REFEREE: Cathal Ó Dúbhda (An Ghaeltacht)