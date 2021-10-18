Skellig comeback secures late victory

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY PJFC SEMI-FINAL

Skellig Rangers 0-14

Listry 1-8

They say that when his enemies thought the great Cúchulain was dead, they still feared to approach him until a raven perched on his shoulder. Well, the next time that I think Skellig Rangers are beaten, I'll wait for the ravens!

They trailed by 1-6 to just one lone free at one stage in this game and were being beaten man for man all over the field. And yet, somehow, they clung on and battled and just simple refused to wilt and in the end, they were the team left standing after a gripping contest.

Listry absolutely lorded the middle third through some superb Jimmy O’Leary catches and were quick to make them count. Ronan Buckley supplied Ruairí Murphy for the opening score and the favour was returned to see the county player rattle the net. Sean Lehane and Buckley from distance made it made it 1-3.

After just seven minutes Aaron O'Shea put over Listry's fifth score. Darragh O'Sullivan had Skellig's first attempt at a score after that, with Paudie Lehane making a great block, and it remained 1-4 to 0-0 at the water break as both sides missed a few chances.

Gary O'Sullivan gathered from Micheál Keane to extend the lead but a foul on John Murphy saw Diarmuid Keating get Skellig on the scoreboard. That seemed to lift their remarkable early torpor and, although Jimmy O'Leary banged over a monster kick for Listry, Skellig Rangers kicked into life.

A long ball in by Ciarán Keating was contested by keeper Colm Counihan and Darragh O'Sullivan, but Listry managed to scramble it clear. Bernard Walsh jinked through for a great Skellig point.

Darragh O'Sullivan finished off a sweeping team move and Aidan 'Dash' O'Sullivan nailed one of his trademark specials on the run. 1-6 to 0-4 and game on now!

Ruairí Murphy picked off another team score, in fact keeper Pádraig O'Sullivan did well to tip his stinging drive over, but Skellig had the last say of the half with a magnificent long range free from Darragh O'Sullivan. Half-time Listry 1-7 Skellig Rangers 0-5.

Skellig came bursting out after the break and a foul on Darr O'Sullivan sw Diarmuid Keating fire over, quickly followed by a point from Martin O'Sullivan. Just a goal between them now, and suddenly it was Listry who were beginning to lose out on the breaking balls.

They did nearly get a goal, though, Gary O'Sullivan getting a strong fist to Joe Clifford's ball in, but keeper Pádraig O'Sullivan read it perfectly and gathered safely.

Both sides missed some handy enough chances, but Darragh O'Sullivan executed an excellent forward mark and a foul on Bernard Walsh saw Diarmuid Keating bring the margin back to just a point.

Then, dramatically, it was level pegging. Listry took a chance on a short quick-out, Diarmuid Keating read it well and intercepted....and drew a simple free for Darragh O'Sullivan in the process. 1-7 to 0-10, with Listry yet to raise a flag in the second half.

Anthony Sweeney narrowly missed a free. They came again, but referee Peter Curtin stopped play following a possible head injury (thankfully, the player was okay) and the attack came to nothing.

Anthony Sweeney, that great veteran of many a Listry triumph, was making a good impact off the bench in the last quarter and he won an converted a free. That was their first score of the second half… and unfortunately for them, also their last.

A good pass from Ronan Buckley to Ciarán Keating to just outside the square saw Skellig level matters again. Martin O'Sullivan caught a great mark and nervelessly stroked it over. Martin O'Sullivan fed Darragh O'Sullivan for another score.

For the first time in the entire game, Skellig Rangers were in front, and they had no intention of losing it from here.

Martin O'Sullivan turned provider again for namesake Darragh and he added a last insurance point. Paudie Leahane did make a last scintillating run for Listry, but his blistering shot could only find the side netting.

SKELLIG RANGERS: Pádraig O'Sullivan, Gerard O'Sullivan, Ronan O'Shea, Stephen O'Sullivan, Alan Devane, Anthony O'Driscoll, Shamus O'Sullivan, Aidan O'Sullivan (0-1), John Murphy, Bernard Walsh (0-1), Diarmuid Keating (0-3, 3f), Micheál O'Sullivan, Martin O'Sullivan (0-2, 1m), Ciarán Keating, Darragh O'Sullivan (0-7, 2f, 1m) Subs: Mike Keating for J Murphy, 59, Danny Cronin for S O'Sullivan, 59

LISTRY: Colm Counihan, Caolan Ryan, Billy O'Brien, Paudie Lehane, Danny Wren, Anthony Kennedy, Eoghan Darmody, Gary O'Sullivan (0-1), Jimmy O'Leary, Ruairí Murphy (0-2), Aaron O'Shea (0-2), Joe Clifford, Ronan Buckley (1-1), Seán Leane (0-1), Micheal Keane Subs: Seán O'Sullivan for J Clifford, 38, John Foley for A Kennedy, 53, Anthony Sweeney (0-1, 1f) for S Lehane, 54

REFEREE: Peter Curtin (Brosna)

MAIN MAN

Gerard O'Sullivan, Skellig Rangers: He didn't do any one spectacular thing, but he was involved in everything and excellent all though. Young Darragh O'Sullivan and Listry's Jimmy O'Shea impressed.

TURNING POINT

Skellig Resurgence, 42-47 Minutes: The Skellig side that emrged for the second half was much more competitve than the shellshocked outfit that went in, but they needed that three scores in four minutes. A single Listry point at that stage would probably have been enough.

TALKING POINT

Skellig's Resurgence: Going down eight points, being thoroughly outplayed, and coming back to win it? You won't see it too often!