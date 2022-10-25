Six-goal Loughfouder take 2 Teacher final after winning exciting final against Valentia

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOIL 2 TEACHER FINAL

Scoil Bhríde Loughfouder 6-6

Scoil Dar Earca Valentia 2-5

In the opening game of Thursday’s schedule the boys and girls from these rural schools played some dazzling football. Their understanding of each others play as a team was impressive and the bond that these gamed have created within the respective schools was very evident in the way in which they dealt with victory and defeat.

Valentia raced into a 1-3 to no score early lead thanks to some beautiful foot work and accuracy from Amy Rose Shanahan who notched the 1-3 as she tormented her opponents. Loughfouder captain Daniel Collins responded to this early dominance by his opponents and raced through from midfield and fired to the net.

Daniel Collins the defender came forward and narrowed the gap to a point when he split the posts with two fine efforts. Liam O’Shea scored a point and on the stroke of half time Amy Rose Shanahan struck for her second goal when she reacted quickly to a kick out and fired to the net. Valentia led 2-4 to 1-2 at the break.

With the wind at their backs Loughfouder kept their opponents to a solitary second half point from top scorer Amy Rose Shanahan. Captain Daniel Collins scored 2-1 for his side in the second half. Amy Mangan scored a peach of a point. Ryan Collins burst through for a late goal as did Daniel Collins the defender who also converted a free.

Valentia O’Neill was outstanding in goal for Valentia and along with the scorers she got best assistance from Siún Coffey, Casey Shanahan and Cian O Sullivan. For Loughfouder all contributed handsomely to this victory.

Scoil Bhríde Loughfouder: Matt Davis, Lauren Collins, Daniel Collins, Amy Mangan, Daniel Collins, Ryan Collins, Seán Crean. Subs: Gearóid Mangan, Daniel Mangan, Ben Brosnan, Jamie Culhane.

Scoil Dar Earca Valentia: Valentia O’Neill, Siún Coffey, Cian O’Sullivan, Casey Shanahan, Kian Morrissey, Amy-Rose Shanahan, Liam O’Shea. Subs: Seamus Lyne, Ben O’Donoghue, Cliona O’Shea, Morgan Morrissey, Sophia Walsh, Colm O’Driscoll, Erin Houlihan, Kajus Freitakas, Tadhg O’Connell, Diana Tsventarna, James Cooper, Cliona O’Shea.