Siofra O’Shea goals twice to help send Kerry ladies to first All-Ireland final in ten years

Kerry joint-managers Darragh Long, right, Declan Quill, second from right, and backroom team celebrate after the All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Mayo at Croke Park. Photo by Sportsfile

Síofra O'Shea scores Kerry's second goal despite the attention of Fiona McHale of Mayo during the TG4 All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

TG4 ALL-IRELAND SFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerry 4-10

Mayo 0-13

Kerry are through to their first All-Ireland final since 2012 after a performance of power, pace, skill and just good old-fashioned guts and graft as they blew away a Mayo side that had no answer to the Kingdom’s brilliance. They will play reigning champions Meath in the final on July 31.

Kerry played in their second strip of dark gold but the football they displayed was more of the bright golden hew as they lit up the Croke Park stage on a day the sun shone high in the sky. Their brilliant opening half, where they played into the breeze, laid the foundation for their win on a day where they did very little wrong.

It was the very first few seconds of the game Kerry set out their stall for what was to come. Lorraine Scanlon won the throw in, transferred to Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Danielle O’Leary fed Siofra O’Shea whose effort was well saved by Aisling Tarpey in the Mayo goal.

Mayo got off the mark soon afterwards thanks to a pointed Shauna Howley free but in the sixth minute the Kingdom struck for goal number one. Niamh Carmody, magnificent throughout the contest, spotted Aishling O’Connell on the angle and in space. The Cordal girl had a bit to do but spotting Tarpey off of her line she produced as delicate a chip as you are ever likely to see to send the ball dancing into the Hill 16 goal.

Emma Costello followed up with a fisted point a minute later and then it was Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s turn to get off the mark after good work from Cait Lynch and Carmody. Kerry were really motoring now, but more was to come.

Ciara Whyte popped over a badly needed point for Mayo but soon after Kerry had goal number two. Cáit Lynch decided to drive at the Mayo defence from deep and as they stood off her she showed excellent vision to spot Siofra O’Shea off her shoulder and the centre half forward made no mistake to fist in to the open net.

Niamh Carmody scored a fine individual point for herself a minute later but as Mayo gasped for air, to their credit they found the resolve to come back at Kerry and slot over the next four points on the bounce. Tara Needham , the dangerous Lisa Cafferky, and two from Shauna Howley brought Mayo to within three points but Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh stopped the surge with an 18th minute effort to see Kerry lead 2-4 to 0-6.

Sarah Mulvihill pointed for Mayo but then came goal number three for Kerry. Once again the industrious Niamh Carmody was involved and she played a lovely foot pass into Siofra O’Shea. There looked to be little danger as O’Shea was at the edge of the large parralelofram, but turning on a sixpence the Caherdaniel girl turned on a sixpence and hit low and hard to the back of Tarpey’s net for a classic goal.

Danielle O’Leary added another from the kick out but Ciara Butler was forced into a smart save when she got down well to get a foot to Lisa Cafferky’s effort after a ball in broke to her. The Kerry defence was majestic during this period of the game with Kayleigh Cronin in particular giving a stellar performance in the full backline.

Cáit Lynch glided through the Mayo defence with one of her trademark sorays and popped over the bar but Sinead Cafferky pointed at the death and Kerry led by 3-6 to 0-8 at half time.

Mayo started the second half like they meant business and soon had three points on the bounce from Geraghty, Shauna Howley and Tara Needham to bring it back to four point contest. In a team full of leaders it was Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh who grabbed the nettle and she banged over three on the trot herself and with the industrious Aishling O’Connell adding another Kerry pushed 3-10 to 0-12 ahead with 42 minutes played.

Next came the moment that took the stuffing completely out of Mayo. Cáit Lynch went on a driving run through the Mayo defence but lost possession close to goal. Two Mayo defenders made a hash of clearing the loose ball and Paris McCarthy pounced like a sniper to finish to the back of the net, although Tarpey did make a gallant effort at saving the ball.

The rest of the game saw some heroic defending from the Kerry defence with some superb blocking and tackling as Mayo threw everything at them. All they had to show for their efforts was a Tara Needham point as Kerry dealt very comfortably with the pressure.

Worryingly, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh went down with what looked like an ankle injury near the end of the game, but the initial diagnosis is that it is a minor injury.

Kerry will play Meath in the final on Sunday, July 31 after the defending champions ground out 0-12 to 1-7 win against Donegal in the second semi-final at Croke Park

KERRY: Ciara Butler; Julie O’Sullivan, Kayleigh Cronin, Eilis Lynch; Aishling O’Connell (1-1), Emma Costello (0-1), Ciara Murphy; Lorraine Scanlon, Cáit Lynch (0-2); Niamh Carmody (0-2) ,Siofra O’Shea (2-0), Anna Galvin ,Paris McCarthy (1-0), Danielle O’Leary (0-1), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (0-5). Subs: Aoife Dillane for J O’Sullivan (ht), Erica McGlynn for P McCarthy 45 mins, Niamh Ní Chonchuir for D O Leary 51 mins, Niamh Broderick for C Murphy 54 mins, Caoimhe Evans for N Carmody 56 mins.

MAYO: Aisling Tarpey; Eilis Roynane, Roisin Flynn, Danielle Caldwell; Tamara O’Connor, Fiona McHale, Kathryn Sullivan; Sinead Cafferky (0-2), Aoife Geraghty (0-2); Shauna Howley 0-4 (2f), Sinead Walsh, Sarah Mulvihill (0-1); Lisa Cafferky (0-1), Ciara Whyte (0-1), Tara Needham (0-2). Subs: Ciara Nyland for S Mulvihill (ht), Lucy Wallace for K Sullivan 46 mins, Sorcha McCarrney for C Whyte 52 mins, Jenna Mortimor for F McHale, Sherin El Masry for E Ronayne 56 mins.

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)