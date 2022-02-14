Shine: ‘Since you go into The Sem at thirteen years of age, this is what you dream of, to win a Corn Uí Mhuirí’

This writer has been fortunate enough to see a lot of Corn Uí Mhuirí games down through the years – colleges football is among the cleanest and most openly contested you will ever see. Seamus Moynihan stands undisputed as the greatest of them all. Brian O'Driscoll of St. Fachtna's played midfield and lorded games. Mike Frank Russell of IS Killorglin and Éanna O'Connor of Colaiste na Sceilge were two deadly poachers. Michael Hurley was up there with them. The great Corca Dhuibhne teams – if I had to pick just one player and I'd be tossing a coin between Tom O'Sullivan or Barry Dan O'Sullivan, but they were awesome quality all over the pitch. Will Shine's display when his team needed it most was up there with any of them.

It's a different experience to his last Corn Uí Mhuirí Final, where they were well beaten by Tralee.

“I remember that day two years ago,” acknowledges the Legion starlet. “I guess we kind of used it as fuel. It was definitely a factor in how we wanted to win one today. Fair play to Tralee, they are a great side, and we were just lucky to come out on top.

"We got off to a good start, but a game like that, every score is going to be important and we were able to keep the scoreboard ticking over, kept the frees going over, so we were delighted altogether at the end.

“We're well used to that,” Shine said of another tough contest against a strong opponent. “Against Hamilton and against Colaiste na Sceilge, two massive matches, so we knew what we'd have to expect from Tralee today. They had kind of coasted to the final a bit, whereas we knew that if it came into the melting pot again, we knew what we had in us. You can't fault The Green, they have massive management and great players. I know a few of them and they are seriously good footballers.

“Since you go into The Sem at thirteen years of age, this is what you dream of, to win a Corn Uí Mhuirí. There are no words for it, it's just class, really.”