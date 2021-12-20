Sheehan shines as St Marys claim 37th South Kerry title against determined Dromid Pearses

The St Marys footballers celebrate with supporters after winning the South Kerry SFC final with a victory over Dromid Pearses in Waterville on Sunday. Photo by Christy Riordan / CR Videos

SOUTH KERRY SFC FINAL

St Mary’s 1-20

Dromid Pearses 2-12

St Mary’s captured the Jack Murphy Cup for the 37th time and retained the 2020 title they won just three months ago against a Dromid Pearses team that must be sick to death of the sight of the white and blue clad Cahersiveen side.

Played in glorious December sunshine, the splendid Waterville venue was a perfect location to complement the conditions, with the firm pitch and two attack-minded teams helping to give the large crowd some excellent entertainment as both sides battled it out in a gladiatorial fashion.

It was the fifth time in four years that these sides have met in the final and St Mary’s now have a firm stranglehold on the bragging rights after winning four out of those five encounters, with Dromid’s only victory over their neighbours coming in 2019.

St Mary’s five-point victory was slightly flattering though as Dromid kept with them throughout the game, and at each of the water breaks, and at half time, they only trailed by one point. They could never manage to pull ahead of their rivals, however, and when Shane O’Connor saw red in the 58th minute after his involvement in a row, St Mary’s pressed home their advantage with the swagger of a team that will be playing Division One county league football next season.

Central to the St Mary’s win was the magnificent performance in the middle of the field by veteran midfielder Bryan Sheehan. The former Kerry star may now be in his 36th year but he covered every blade of grass on Sunday and as well as slotting over eight points with a masterful exhibition of place kicking. He also caught some vital ball and showed the leadership required when Dromid threatened to get a stranglehold on the game.

St Mary’s, playing with the wind in the first half held a one-point lead, 1-3 to 0-5 at the first half water break. Their goal came in the seventh minute, and it was splendid in its execution. A lightning quick-fire move saw Sheehan involved twice and his pass to Anthony Cournane saw him punch to Jack Daly who finished in style.

Niall O’Shea, who was excellent all through for Dromid, and St Mary’s attacking corner back Oisin Moran traded scores after Daly’s goal, but Dromid then landed two in a row from Dilan Donohoe and Padraig O’Sullivan to leave the game delicately poised.

The sides traded scores early in the second quarter before St Mary’s wing back Darren Casey, who was a revelation, popped up with a score, and he was then fouled from the kick out allowing Sheehan to slot over the resultant place kick and push St Mary’s 1-6 to 0-6 ahead with 24 minutes gone.

Daniel Daly scored a monster point a minute later, and Dromid were gasping for air and struggling to stay in the game. Indeed, they had to rely on some excellent cover defence by Padraig O’Sullivan to prevent what looked like a possible St Mary’s goal just seconds earlier. Dromid needed a lifeline, and quickly, and it came in the 27th minute when Dilan Donohoe fed Sean Curran across the goal, and he buried the ball into the back of the net.

The sides then traded points from Donohoe and a Sheehan free to see St Mary’s take a slender 1-8 to 1-7 lead in at half time after a dazzling first half of attacking football.

By the 37th minute St Mary’s had pushed two ahead thanks to Casey’s second point of the game and by the 41st minute they were four to the good with Sheehan putting on an exhibition off the ground. Again, questions were being asked of Dromid and like in the first half, they answered them in the best way possible.

Shane O’Connor played a lovely foot pass to Dilan Donoghue who cut through the St Mary’s defence with serious pace and in the blink of an eye he fed Jim Lynch with a pass across the goal that the big man palmed into the net with ease. St Mary’s counter-attacked from the kick-out and Donal O’Sullivan made a fine stop from Anthony Cournane before Tadhg O’Connor followed up with a point to keep St Mary’s one ahead coming into the third quarter.

By the 55th minute the dazzling Darren Casey popped over his third point for St Mary’s and they now led by three coming into the home straight.

O’Sullivan then got his marching orders but Dromid kept plugging away and Niall O’Shea landed a free to leave just two between the sides.

St Mary’s put on the after burners and Sheehan and Sean Cournane with two (one free), slotted over the scores after an excellent hard-working cameo from the returning Denis Daly off the bench.

Dromid were beaten but courageous, and with county star Graham O’Sullivan only making an injury hampered eight-minute appearance, they just didn’t have the quality that St Mary’s had on the pitch as the South Kerry aristocrats added to their plethora of district titles.

ST MARYS: Mike Daly; Brian Curran, Aidan Walsh, Oisin Moran (0-1); Cian O’Donoghue, Conor O’Shea, Darren Casey (0-3); Bryan Sheehan 0-8 (1 ‘45’, 6f), Jack Daly 1-1 (0-1m); Conor Quirke, Anthony Cournane, Mark Quigley; Sean Cournane 0-2 (1f), Daniel Daly (0-3), Tadhg O’Connor (0-2). Subs: Darragh O’Sullivan for M Quigley, Denis Daly for C Quirke.

DROMID PEARSES: Donal O’Sullivan; Cian O Sé, Dominic O’Sullivan; Shane O’Connor; Padraig O’Sullivan (0-1), Sean Curran (1-0), Mike Curran; Niall O’Connor, Jim Lynch (1-0); Eoin O’Leary, Paul Connor, Kevin Sheehan; Dilan Donohoe (0-4), Niall O’Shea (0-7, 5f), Andy Quigley. Subs: Denis ‘Shine’ O’Sullivan for Paul Connor, Graham O’Sullivan for A Quigley, Thomas Curran for E O'Leary.

Referee: Padraig O’Sullivan (Firies).