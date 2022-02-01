Sheehan manages Laois to League win as Pat Spillane debuts for Sligo

Former Templenoe footballer Pat Spillane made his senior inter-county debut when he came for the Sligo team in their Division 4 win over Wexford at the weekend

Billy Sheehan got his managerial career with Laois off to a winning start with a well merited 3-9 to 1-10 win away to Louth in Ardee.

The Tralee native and former Austin Stacks footballer took over from Micheal Quirke as Laois manager at the end of 2021, and this five-point win is the perfect start to life in Division 3 for Laois and Sheehan.

This weekend Laois host Westmeath in Portlaoise in what is always a tasty Leinster derby.

Meanwhile, there was mixed results for the handful of Kerry men playing with other counties this year. Pride of place must go to the Kerry contingent on the London team that came to Carlow and famous 2-11 to 1-13 win at Cullen Park.

Cathal O Luing (An Ghaeltacht), Thomas Lenihan from Churchill, and Matt Moynihan - a cousin of Kerry footballer Dara - were starters on the London team on Sunday.

Ardfert’s Bobby O’Regan and Conor O’Neill, from Dr Crokes and current Kingdom Kerry Gaels player, came off the bench to play their part, while O Luing, who was replaced by O’Neill, came back on for another Kerry man, Lenihan.

Chris Farley from Dromid Pearses was also among the London subs.

Elsewhere, Firies footballer Padraig De Brún was part of a winning Limerick team in Division 3, as the Shannonsiders beat Longford by 4-9 to 1-11. De Brún had played against Kerry in the McGrath Cup earlier in the month and he retained his place in half forward line, scoring a point.

Listowel man Joe Grimes made his National League debut for Cork against Roscommon but the Clonakilty club man lasted just 25 minutes in Dtr Hyde Park before being substituted out of the game.

In the same game there was no place for another Listowel man Conor Cox. The Roscommon forward picked up a muscle injury at training during the week, ruling him out of the chance to go up against the Rebels, but it was bragging rights, nonetheless, for Cox over Grimes as Roscommon won by 1-13 to 0-10.

Elsewhere, Pat Spillane made his debut in a Sligo jersey on Sunday when the former Templenoe footballer made a brief 13-minute appearance for the Yeats county in their 0-12 to 0-10 win over Wexford in Wexford Park.

In Clare there was no appearance for Austin Stacks player Conor Jordan, who had joined up with the Banner county and Colm Collins in 2021.