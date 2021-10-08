Sheehan favoured candidate to take Laois job – report

Tralee man Billy Sheehan is in line to be the next Laois senior football manager.

The Austin Stacks man is said to be the favoured candidate of the sub-committee of the Laois County GAA Board tasked with finding the successor to new Kerry selector Micheál Quirke, according to a report on the Laois Today website.

The Tralee native is, of course, well ensconced in the midlands county’s football culture having played both club and county football in Laois, even though he now lives in Dublin. He played for the Laois seniors over a ten year period from 2005 to 2015.

Sheehan’s recommendation has yet to be formally announced and he would still then have to undergo formal ratification, but should he be successful he would be the third straight Kerry man to manage the county – following on in the footsteps of the aforementioned Quirke and his predecessor John Sugrue – and the sixth in total – Mick O’Dwyer, Tomás Ó Flatharta and Liam Kearns having previously managed the O’Moore County.

Sheehan has carved out an impressive and burgeoning coaching career since retirement from playing, and has previous senior inter-county experience working with both Cork and Offaly. He would take over a Laois outfit who have been relegated to Division 3 of the National League.

The Laois board are understood to be meeting on Monday, October 18 to ratify the next Laois boss.