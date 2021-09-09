Sharpshooting Laune Rangers win County Minor League title

Laune Rangers minor team celebrate after they defeated Glenflesk in the County Minor Football League Division 1 final in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Minor League Division 1

Laune Rangers 3-14

Glenflesk 0-10

Laune Rangers and Glenflesk have been the form teams, to say the very least, at their age group all the way up along, and it was no surprise to see them contest the Minor League Division One Final. Nor were the top scorers on either side any shocker – Eoghan Hassett and Luke Crowley have been the outstanding players on each team all along. Neither grew up as strangers to the county jerseys, of course!

These were not one man teams, though, far from it. Ultimately, it was Laune Rangers' slightly better teamwork, with players like Cillian Foley, Aona O'Shea, Oisín Birmingham and Darragh O'Grady playing key roles, that saw them pull away for the victory.

Glenflesk got off to a blistering start, Luke Crowley winning a free for fellow Kerry minor Dylan Roche, who rapidly added another. However, Darragh O'Grady fed Eoghan Hassett for Rangers’ first score and Hassett pounced on the short kick-out to double his tally before O'Grady put them in front.

Hassett and Roche then traded frees, with Darragh O'Grady and Darragh O'Connor drawing fouls. Oisín Birmingham won another free, again converted by Hassett, and they led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the water break.

Darragh O'Grady popped over a real beauty and the irrepressible Hassett split the posts again. Aona O'Shea caught the kick-out and sent O'Grady off on a penetrating run before slipping across to Jack O'Sullivan for a well-crafted goal. Dylan Roche teed up Ignatius O'Leary for a point in reply.

The truth is that Glenflesk played very well in this quarter, but just couldn't finish off good team moves, hitting six wides from eight shots – that kind of shooting is always going to come with a price tag. Just before the break, Jamie Moynihan, son of another Kerry legend, fired over after a goal chance was well bottled up by an alert defence as Laune Rangers led 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time.

On the restart Hassett sliced through for a superb goal. Crowley curled over a majestic point in reply but Glenflesk's challenge was really beginning to falter.

Jack O'Sullivan won a Killorglin penalty, but Hassett's effort was brilliantly tipped onto the post by Jack O'Donoghue. Hassett won the rebound to grab a point and soon added another from play.

Crowley pulled one back after good work by Oisín Lynch and Darragh O'Connor, but O'Grady had the final say of the third quarter with a cracking goal to give Laune Rangers a 3-9 to 0-7 lead.

Jack O'Donoghue, another Kerry minor on view, made his second great save to deny Tom Whittleton a goal. Darragh O'Grady stretched the lead, though, and Hassett added two more (one free) to his phenomenal tally.

At the other end Luke Crowley was putting a tremendous effort, real lightning in a bottle stuff, but his rasping shot was well saved by Adam Carey and another close range bolt from Jamie Moynihan in a crowded square was deflected over the crossbar.

Crowley performed an amazing pick-ups, scooping the ball up with his legs while flat on his back, and calmly splitting the posts. He added two more, but each one was cancelled by Jack Lynch and Eoghan Hassett.

Laune Rangers were the better team on the night, but one would go a long way out of their way to watch either of these teams play football.

LAUNE RANGERS: Adam Carey, Killian Spillane, Cathal O'Callaghan, Eoin Lynch, Tim Mangan, Ryan Diggin, Oisín Birmingham, Aona O'Shea, Tom Whittleton, John Burke, Eoghan Hassett (1-10, 3f), John Tuohy, Darragh O'Grady (1-3), Jack O'Sullivan (1-0), Cillian Foley. Subs: Jack Lynch 0-1 for John Tuohy (43 mins), David Crowley for John Burke (50 mins), Tom Garry for Eoin Lynch (59 mins), Adam Owens for Cillian Foley (61 mins), Joseph O'Neill for Aona O'Shea (63 mins).

GLENFLESK: Jack O'Donoghue, Steven Moynihan, Ben Switzer, Jack Kenneally, Oisín Lynch, Cian Lynch, Ignatius O'Leary (0-1), Eoin Kelly, John Kelliher, Seán Guerin, Luke Crowley (0-5), Darragh O'Connor, Dylan Roche (0-3, 2f), Darragh O'Connor. Subs: Callum Cronin for Darragh O'Connell (22 mins), Jamie Moynihan 0-2 for Ben Switzer (28 mins), Evan Lucey for Oisín Lynch (47 mins), Donal Murphy for Darragh O'Connor (47 mins).

REFEREE: Tom McCarthy (Desmonds)