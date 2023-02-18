Share of the spoils for Kerry against Westmeath in camogie league opener

Kate Lynch of Kerry in action against Aoife Doherty of Westmeath in Round 1 of the Very Camogie National League in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney this Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

VERY CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Kerry 0-9

Westmeath 1-6

Kerry opened their Division 2A campaign last Saturday in a resplendent Fitzgerald Stadium and ended up with a share of the spoils after a hard-fought battle with Westmeath.

There was a touch of the proverbial curate’s egg about Kerry’s display – some very good moments, especially in the first half, but also some definite areas of improvement. 7

Kerry’s first touch was certainly showing signs of rust, understandable given the long lay-off, but their defence was excellent throughout and they showed real character when the chips were down.

Manager Pat Ryan will know that there is work to be done, but that he has good material to work with. All in all, this was a decent start to what will surely be a fairly challenging campaign.

Kerry had the strong wind in the first half and took advantage straightaway, Patrice Diggin splitting the posts with a long range free in the opening seconds. Kerry were well on top at this stage but struggling to get it onto the scoreboard – in fairness, Dearbhail McLoughlin and Muireann Scally were outstanding in the Westmeath defence, supplemented by full forward Megan Dowdall dropping deep to help out. Kerry’s best chance fell to Caoimhe Spillane, but her well-struck shot was well stopped by goalkeeper Fiona Keating.

Good combination play by Aoife Behan and Patrice Diggin saw Jackie Horgan open her account. Westmeath were struggling for any penetration in the first quarter, but they exploded into life at that point.

Louise O’Connor slipped a great ball to Megan Dowdall who seamlessly put it on a platter for Ava Balfe from close range for as good a goal as you will ever see. 1-0 to 0-2.

Jade McKeogh made a great clearance to deny Kerry and Aoife Doherty put the visitors two points in front. Factoring in their wind advantage, things were looking a bit ominous for Kerry.

Their response was impressive, though. Kate Lynch picked out Laura Collins for a fine score. Patrice Diggin was on the end of a great team move to send a rocket between the posts.

Amy O’Sullivan won a free and gathered a quick one from Patrice to fire over and put Kerry in front. Patrice drove a pile-driver towards the top corner – again, Fiona Keating has to be credited for another fine save. Kerry were attacking in waves now, and Patrice slotted another free.

Just before the half-time whistle Jackie Horgan scored the best point of the day, under pressure out near the sideline and calmly firing over. Half-time Kerry 0-7 Westmeath 1-1.

Megan Dowdall moved back into a more conventional forward role and was the focal point of a lot of Westmeath’s long deliveries early in the second half.

She almost played Ava Balfe in for a second goal but Aoife Fitzgerald narrowly won the race for possession and cleared her line. Dowdall almost got in for a goal herself, but Áine O’Connor made a great block to deny her.

The pressure was definitely beginning to tell, though, as Dowdall won a free converted by Amelia Shaw. Westmeath somewhat surprising went short with a very scoreable free.

They were in full control now. Dowdall, who shared an enthralling duel with Sara Murphy, pointed before Amelia Shaw with a free made it level pegging, 0-7 to 1-4.

Kerry’s main offensive weapon at this stage was the surging runs of Patrice Diggin, but Westmeath were aware of that danger and kept bodies in front of her. One such turnover saw a long ball hit in to Dowdall, who swung off her left to put Westmeath in front after four points on-the-trot.

The lead didn’t last long. In the 45th minute Patrice, always Kerry’s playmaker, picked out Amy O’Sullivan for a fine score to make it 0-8 to 1-5. Megan Dowdall almost got in for a goal, but Sara Murphy brilliantly managed to flick it away at the last second – a real let-off for Kerry. Amy O’Sullivan picked off her third point and with just a few minutes remaining,

Kerry had their noses in front. Westmeath pressed hard and once again it was their effervescent full-forward who came up trumps for them, Megan Dowdall hitting an equaliser.

In truth, neither side really deserved to come away empty-handed from this one, but both teams will know that there will be harder days ahead. Kerry face a tough trip away to Meath next week.

KERRY: Aoife Fitzgerald, Áine O’Connor, Sara Murphy, Rachel McCarthy, Aoife Behan, Niamh Leen, Ciara O’Sullivan, Kate Lynch, Laura Collins (0-1), Ellen O’Donoghue, Patrice Diggin (0-3, 2f), Caoimhe Spillane, Amy O’Sullivan (0-3), Irene Dillane, Jackie Horgan (0-2) Subs: Kate Buckley for I Dillane, 17

WESTMEATH: Fiona Keating, Jade McKeogh, Julie McLoughlin, Dearbhaill McLoughlin, Karen Gaffney, Muireann Scally, Laura Doherty, Áine Newman, Maria Kelly, Amelia Shaw (0-2, 2f), Denise McGrath, Aoife Doherty (0-1), Louise O’Connor, Megan Dowdall (0-3), Ava Balfe (1-0) Subs: Aoife O’Malley for K Gaffney, half-time, Meabh Scally for J McKeogh, 53, Aisling McLoughlin for D McGrath, 59, Shannon Dalton for A Balfe, 59

REFEREE: Aaron Hogg (Clare)