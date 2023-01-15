Shane Ryan goal and Ken O’Keeffe saves crucial to Rathmore winning the All-Ireland Intermediate title

Rathmore players celebrate after winning the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football Championship Final against Galbally Pearses of Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

ALL-IRELAND CLUB INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Rathmore 1-11

Galbally Pearses 0-11

It will be a tale of two goalkeepers in the telling of Rathmore’s winning story, with Kenneth O’Keeffe and Shane Ryan making the big plays to ensure the Kerry intermediate champions are now the All-Ireland intermediate champions.

O’Keeffe made two huge saves – one in each half – to keep his team at arm’s length from a tenacious Galbally Pearses, belying his 44 years to first get a hand to Enda McGarrity’s low shot, and then get a foot to Daniel Kerr’s 55th minute shot when a goal would have brought the Tyrone champions to within three points.

The two saves came at the expense of two ‘45’s, both of which were converted by Conor Donaghy, but in the final accounting, the four points O’Keeffe saved Rathmore in those two plays were, more or less, the difference between the teams at the end.

To be precise, the margin at the end was three points, which was, essentially, Shane Ryan’s goal. Kerry’s All Star winning goalkeeper turned in a man of the match performance at corner forward for his club, and showed brilliant alertness in the 23rd minute to pounce on the ball from Ronan McGeary’s poor handling of Chrissy Spiers effort at a point to score the game’s only goal.

The goal helped Rathmore to a four-point lead at half time, which was just about a fair reflection on their first half superiority over the Ulster champions, albeit that it was, in the main, a scrappy opening half. Rathmore grew their half-time lead to seven points by the 52nd minute but they were made to work until the very final whistle for the win, even though Galbally scored their last two points beyond the seven additional minutes that were played at the end of the second half.

In winning this final, Rathmore become the seventh team from Kerry to win the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship, while also making it a day of double delight for the Kingdom by following up Fossa’s victory in the Junior final before them.

Perhaps it was the Clifford factor in the first game – or the six red cards that marred the end of an otherwise open, lively Junior final – but there was a flatness, almost an anti-climactic feel to the first half of this contest, which felt like it was played in front of a lot fewer people than half of the 8,123 attendance that came from Kerry and Tyrone – and probably a few other locations to see the genius from Fossa.

Be that as it may, Rathmore had their own business to take care of, and they did just that in a very purposeful way. The first quarter was a cagey affair, both sides a little unsure whether or not to keep it tight early on or go helter-skelter from the start, and most of the first half fell somewhere in between.

It took midfielder Mark Ryan exactly one minute to notch Rathmore’s first point, and two minutes later Chrissy Spiers converted a free after Shane Ryan had claimed an offensive mark but had his attempted kick illegally blocked by the Galbally full back.

Galbally responded with a fifth minute point from Daniel Kerry and five minutes later Conor Donaghy converted a free to level the scores. In the 15th minute Donaghy put Galbally into the lead from the ‘45’ that came off O’Keeffe’s save on McGarrity’s low shot bound for the corner of the goal after an incisive solo run through the Rathmore defence.

That was the only time Galbally led in the game, a lead they held for just five minutes until Shane Ryan scored an equalising point, three minutes before the inter-county goalkeeper turned club goal poacher to raise the game’s solitary green flag.

Kerr’s 27th minute pointed free kept Pearses in touch but Brendan O’Keeffe and Spiers (free) found the target to send Rathmore to the interval 1-5 to 0-4 to the good.

An early second half point from full forward James Darmody, and and wonderful score from Shane Ryan in the 40th minute pushed Rathmore into a six-point lead, and while Donaghy converted a Galbally free, Spiers converted another free and Shane Ryan knocked over his third point to put the Kerry side 1-9 to 0-5 ahead and in a commanding position.

Galbally midfielder Cormaic Donnelly’s 51st minute black card was a further help to Rathmore, but they still needed O'Keeffe’s reflex save in the 55th minute to deny Kerr the goal that would have throw this final back into the melting point.

Donaghy pointed the resultant ‘45’, and followed up quickly with a converted free to make it a four-point game, and with those seven additional minutes signalled, the East Kerry club still had work to do. James Darmody judiciously fisted over a point even though half a goal chance opened up for the now injured full forward.

Galbally scored three of the last four points – Rathmore sub Mark Reen splitting them with a crucial score in the 65th minute – but it was fitting that the final Rathmore kick-out was pulled from the sky by Shane Ryan, the goalkeeper-cum-midfielder now showing his midfield acumen to have the ball in his hands at the final whistle.

The win completes a wonderful journey for Rathmore – with club veterans O'Keeffe and Aidan O’Mahony and James O’Sullivan part of the success story – that sees them join Kilcummin, St Marys, Milltown/Castlemaine, St Michaels/Foilmore and Ardfert (twice) as All-Ireland Intermediate champions. No doubt they will re-enter the senior ranks in Kerry with a pep in their step now.

Like the Sam Maguire Cup was just recently, one imagines the Kieran O’Sullivan Cup might be carried to the top of the Paps mountains in the weeks and months ahead. It would be a fitting final destination to a long and wonderful journey.

RATHMORE: Kenneth O’Keeffe, James O’Sullivan, Andrew Moynihan, Dan Murphy, Alan Dineen, Paul Murphy, Fionn Holohan, Mark Ryan 0-1, Cathal Ryan, Brendan O’Keeffe 0-1, Chrissy Spiers 0-3 (3f), Brian Friel, John Moynihan, James Darmody 0-2, Shane Ryan 1-3. Subs: Cillian O'Connor for J O’Sullivan (temp, 35 – 58), Mark Reen 0-1 for J Moynihan (55), James O’Sullivan for A Dineen (58), Anthony Darmody for J Darmody (inj, 61), Darragh Rahilly for C Spiers (66)

GALBALLY PEARSES: Ronan McGeary, Conor Quinn, Conor Donnelly, Marc Lennon, Christopher Morris, John Hetherington, Enda McGarrity, Cormaic Donnelly, Sean Wylie, Liam Rafferty, Ronan Nugent 0-1, Barry Carberry, Conor Donaghy 0-7 (5f, 2 '45’), Daniel Kerr 0-3 (1f), Sean Murphy. Subs: Aidan Carberry for B Carberry (ht), Fearghal McGarrity for C Donnelly (50), Seamus Óg Mulgrew for S Wylie (55). Black card: E McGarrity (51-61)

REFEREE: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)