Shane Nolan quits Kerry panel, Molumphy confirms

Kerry star Shane Nolan has walked away from the Kerry senior hurling squad, manager Stephen Molumphy confirmed on Saturday afternoon. He's pictured here in action against Tipperary in January Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy has confirmed that Crotta O’Neills star Shane Nolan has walked away from the Kerry senior hurling panel.

Nolan has been a member of the Kerry hurling squad since 2010 and has worked under six separate managers in that time winning a pair of Christy Ring Cup titles, a Division 2A title as well as appearing in the last two Joe McDonagh Cup finals.

The Kilflynn maestro had been informed by the management team that he wouldn’t be starting today’s [Saturday] game with Down in Austin Stack Park and made the decision to leave the panel as a result.

“No player likes being dropped for a game and falling to the bench and unfortunately Shane just decided he didn't want to be a sub coming on so he pulled himself off the panel,” Molumphy revealed after the Kingdom’s 0-18 to 1-19 defeat to Down in Austin Stack Park.

"We announced the team on Wednesday night and the following morning Shane contacted me and just said look he feels after his years of service he should be starting.

"He took the decision himself to take himself off and going forward we have to wish Shane and his family all the best for the future. It’s been a great career.

"It’s a pity to finish it like that, just 48 hours before the championship and a lot of players are angry with [Shane] and disappointed with him, but we wish him every saving grace going forward.

"As a management we have to play players on form and if someone isn’t playing and he goes into the subs he can come into the team next game and get his position back. I was a bit gobsmacked by that.”

Asked if Nolan’s departure from the squad in such circumstances might have effected the Kingdom’s level of performance against Down, the Kerry manager demurred.

“100% I wouldn’t say so,” he said.

"You have to move on and that’s it. There’s guys there ready, chomping at the bit and ready to come in, because you have to play on talent. If a guy comes on he gets in. I think what most of them like is the transparency, no matter who you are, if you do it on the pitch you’ll play.

"Whether you’re somebody with a number of years playing or you’re a new guy to the thing, it depends on form and how you’ve played rather than what you’ve done in the past. The players to be honest have rallied to that.”